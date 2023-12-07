Background on the Song

“What Was I Made For?” is a song written and recorded by American singer Billie Eilish for the soundtrack to the 2023 film Barbie. The song was released on July 13, 2023 through Darkroom and Interscope Records. According to Eilish, the song’s concept is about “the world falling apart as I’m trying to figure out who I am.” She wanted to capture the feeling of being lost and unsure of one’s purpose.

Music Videos and Live Performances

Eilish self-directed the music video for “What Was I Made For?” which shows her alone in a dark, empty room singing to the camera. She has also performed the song live multiple times, including at Reading Festival and Lollapalooza Chicago in 2023. The live performances highlight the somber, melancholy tone of the track.

Eilish has said she was creatively uninspired before writing “What Was I Made For?” but the song helped her express her feelings. As she told the LA Times, “The song was an excuse to say the truth.” It captures contemplating one’s purpose and place in the world during uncertain times. Both the lyrics and music video convey a sense of loneliness and isolation but

