What “We Are Like The Dreamer” Means

Twin Peaks: The Return features a cryptic dream involving Monica Bellucci, and this is what her phrase "We are like the dreamer" means.

This is what Twin Peaks: the return cryptic "We are like the dreamer."quote means. Twin peaks It was an iconic television event when it debuted, offering audiences a unique film series with great characters and a fascinating mystery. The show was a co-creation by David Lynch and Mark Frost and revolved around the dark secrets unearthed by the murder of teenager Laura Palmer in the titular city. However, Lynch never intended to solve this mystery, but after uneasy viewers complained, the network forced him to reveal the killer in Season 2.

After the revelation of Laura's killer, the fascination with Twin peaks Burned quickly. It was canceled at the end of the second season and the Lynch prequel Twin Peaks: fire walks with me He was met with a backlash for being too dark and not addressing the cliffhangers that the series finale left. The filmmaker later revived the show with the 2017 Twin Peaks: The Return, where he directed the eighteen episodes

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: SNL's Vintage Twin Peaks Parody Is Perfect

Since his debut Eraser to 2001 Mulholland DriveDavid Lynch has always left the meaning behind his work for viewers to interpret for themselves. This is certainly true in Twin Peaks: The Return, which presents infinite cryptic sequences, characters and lines of dialogue. One of the most memorable scenes from the revival comes from episode 14, where FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole, played by Lynch himself, recounts a dream he had about meeting actress Monica Bellucci, who plays herself.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKqmrTI5AZw (/ embed)

Twin Peaks: The Return He takes viewers inside Gordon's black and white dreams, where he meets Bellucci outside a cafe in Paris. Gordon also reveals that Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is also in the dream, but cannot see his face. Bellucci tells Cole "We are like the dreamer who dreams and then lives inside the dream"Then he looks directly into the camera and says"But who is the dreamer?"Then he asks Cole to turn around, where he sees a younger version of himself. The fire walks with me. It is remembering this scene, which introduced David Bowie as Agent Phillip Jeffries 0, which gives Gordon a key clue to his current case.

So what does Monica Bellucci say "We are like the dreamer."statement means within Twin Peaks: The Return? Criticism and fans have interpreted it in many ways, but Twin Perfect's extensive breakdown of the entire series gives the most credible answer. The video explains that the dream highlights that the program itself is a "dream" created by Lynch, and that by playing "Director" Cole has inserted himself into it; He is literally the dreamer who lives within his dream.

Cooper's presence, such as his role in Twin peaks itself represents the audience, which Lynch cannot see by looking but knows they are there. Twin Perfect goes further by explaining how meta the scene is, as the Paris street where it was filmed is right next to a gallery that had an exhibition of Lynch's artwork. When she turns to see young Gordon, she is investigating her own past. Of course, it is possible that this Twin Peaks: The Return Reading is completely wrong, but it's likely the closest thing to a solid response fans will get.

Next: Twin Peaks: The Return – Richard And Linda Explained

Doctor Strange 2 Theory: The madness of the multiverse is motivated by Infinity War