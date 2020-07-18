What we know about coronavirus risks for school-age children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued measures to keep children safe when schools are reopened, including placing desks six feet away, ensuring that children wear face covers and closing areas. common like dining rooms and playgrounds.

Children also test positive for coronavirus, there is no doubt about it. And while they don't get sick as much as adults, they can still get dangerously sick, experts say.

In Florida, four children under the age of 17 died from complications of coronavirus. At the height of the pandemic, New York saw an increasing number of hospitalized children with worrisome coronavirus-related symptoms. Several of them died. And in Texas, about 1,335 people tested positive for child care facilities, about a third of them children.

"We should not be complacent and think that if a child gets coronavirus, everything will be fine. Most likely, everything is fine, but we just don't know. This is particularly true for children with underlying conditions, such as obesity or illness lung, "said Elizabeth Cohen, CNN senior medical correspondent.

But children are not the only concern when schools are reopened. With nearly a third of teachers nationwide over the age of 50, they are more vulnerable to fatal infections. Asymptomatic transmission of the virus is a major concern, and teachers can transmit the disease to the most vulnerable people. A sudden increase in schools can translate into a larger rebound a few weeks later.

"As any parent knows, children are small vectors of disease. We do not know precisely how effective children are in transmitting the virus that causes Covid-19, but it is a major concern," said Cohen. "Also, even though children don't get as sick with Covid-19 as adults, they can get seriously ill. We shouldn't get carried away with the thought that children are immune to Covid-19."

Its symptoms may differ from adults.

Children are known to have a complete set of different symptoms, adding to the uncertainty of the virus that has killed more than 133,000 people across the country. Variable symptoms make it especially difficult to identify.

In the United States and the United Kingdom, hospitalized children between the ages of 2 and 15 had a medical condition called multi-system inflammatory syndrome. The symptoms are similar to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, causing inflammation in the walls of the blood vessels. In rare cases, it can lead to fatal limitations in blood flow.

Many of the children tested positive for Covid-19 or had their antibodies, but did not necessarily have typical coronavirus symptoms such as respiratory distress. Her symptoms included a high temperature along with a rash, swollen glands in the neck, hands and feet, dry and chapped lips, and redness in both eyes.

Coronavirus causes a wide variety of symptoms in children, according to a study published in a journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In that study, Dr. Rabia Agha and colleagues at Maimonides Children's General Hospital in Brooklyn studied 22 children with coronavirus. They found that most had no classic symptoms. Fifteen patients had fever and nine had respiratory symptoms. Two had seizures and two were completely asymptomatic.

Child-centered research is limited.

It has been approximately six months since the coronavirus began to devastate the world, and health officials are learning as they go along. And while numerous tests have been done to learn more about the pathogen, not many have focused on pediatric cases.

"Covid-19 is so new that we don't have enough research for adults, let alone children," said Cohen. "We cannot definitively say that the risks of their returning to school are minimal. There is still much to do."

Unlike the flu, which has always shown that schools and children are the primary transmission tools in communities, not much is known about the coronavirus, said Dr. Robert Redfield of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of Diseases.

"We really have no evidence that children are driving the cycle of transmission of this," he said.

However, he added, the ability of this virus to cause significant illness in children "is very, very, very limited."

The US data is incomplete because the country has not been testing enough children to determine how widespread the virus is, said Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

"If you look at all the tests we've done … the portion that has been the most tested is under 10s," Birx said. "So we are implementing other ways to get test results from them and … we are really trying to figure this out."

The researchers are working on a saliva test that will make it easier to test children.

Most children under the age of 18 have no symptoms, he said. And until health officials receive more evidence targeting that age group, there is no evidence of how many children die as a result of Covid-19.