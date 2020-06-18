What we know about the charges against the officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brook

Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy & # 39; s lane in Atlanta last week when police were called. After he failed a breathalyzer test and officers tried to handcuff him, Brooks, 27, fought with the officers and ran before being shot twice in the back.

The Fulton County District Attorney announced charges Wednesday against former Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan, following the protests and the resignation of the city's chief of police.

Here's how prosecutors described the charges against the couple in their arrest warrants:

Rolfe, 27, the former officer who shot Brooks, faces a total of 11 charges.

He is charged with murder in Brooks' death and if convicted of that charge, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

"The officers' behavior immediately after the shooting did not reflect any fear or danger from Mr. Brooks," District Attorney Paul Howard said Wednesday.

The former officer faces six other charges specifically related to his interactions with Brooks:

– Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon linked to Brooks' death. The crime carries a possible sentence of 1 to 20 years.

– Assault aggravated for kicking Brooks. Rolfe was wearing a shoe "which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to result in serious bodily injury," an arrest warrant said. The crime carries a sentence of 1 to 20 years.

– Four counts of violation of oath by a public official: felony under Georgia law. Each crime carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years.

Prosecutors say Rolfe broke his oath and did not follow police department policies when he used a Taser when Brooks escaped, failed to provide Brooks with timely medical assistance, shot him twice in the back, and did not tell him that he was under arrest. to drive under the influence.

Rolfe faces four additional charges related to the third shot he fired, a bullet that struck a busy vehicle in Wendy's parking lot.

– Three charges of aggravated assault related to the three people who were inside the vehicle.

– A first-degree criminal property damage charge for damaging the vehicle "in a manner that endangers human life by shooting it with a pistol."

Rolfe was fired from the police department after the shooting.

Another officer faces 3 charges

The other officer, Devin Brosnan, did not shoot Brooks, but was charged for his actions in the incident.

Brosnan, 26, faces an assault charge aggravated by standing or stepping on Brooks' shoulder while lying on the ground, prosecutors said. The crime carries a sentence of 1 to 20 years.

Howard told reporters on Wednesday that Brosnan "admitted that he was in the body of Mr. Brooks."

Brosnan was also charged with two violations of the oath of office, prosecutors said.

He violated police department policy when he stopped at Brooks after he was shot, according to his order. Howard said it was an "unauthorized unarmed control technique that the city of Atlanta prohibits."

The other violation comes from failing to provide timely medical assistance to Brooks.

Brosnan is still in the force but was put into administrative service after Brooks' death.