What we know about the four former police officers accused of the death of George Floyd

Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao responded to a call about a forged $ 20 bill on May 25 when they arrested Floyd, who died while in custody.

All four officers were fired and are now facing charges for Floyd's death.

This is what we know about their role in Floyd's arrest, as well as their lives before and while they were in the force, according to their personnel files.

What did: Derek Chauvin, 44, pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck as Floyd lay on the street.

The charges: Chauvin was charged on Wednesday with a new and more serious count of second-degree murder. He had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The second-degree murder charge says he killed Floyd "unintentionally" in the course of committing a third-degree assault, according to an amended complaint.

Chauvin was arrested last week and is being held at a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Oak Park. His bail was raised to $ 1 million on Wednesday, court documents show.

Background: Chauvin was a police officer in the Minneapolis Police Department for almost 19 years.

It was the subject of at least 18 previous complaints and only two were "closed with discipline," according to a public summary from the internal affairs department.

The heavily redacted personnel files released by the police only detail a 2007 complaint from a woman alleging that Chauvin had pulled her out of her car, searched her and placed her in the back of a squad for going 10 miles per hour above the speed limit.

An investigator found that Chauvin "did not have to remove the applicant from the car" and that he could have interviewed her outside the vehicle. The report noted that there was no audio of the incident and that the dashboard entered Chauvin's car and that it was turned off.

Chauvin admitted that he did not check to see if the dash cam on his cruise ship at the beginning of his shift and left a microphone in the patrol car during the traffic stop, according to the report. He received a letter of reprimand and a suspension notice for the incident, the documents show.

His files also include recommendations that he be awarded the department's medal of valor for his actions in two incidents. One involved shooting a man who pointed a shotgun at officers, and the other involved shooting a man suspected of a violent domestic assault, according to the personal file.

When Chauvin applied for a job at the police department, he said he served in the United States Army as a member of the military police and that he had worked as a custom protection officer for the security services company. Files indicate that Chauvin worked for McDonald's and another restaurant in the mid-1990s.

Chauvin was initially hired as a community service officer in January 2001 and worked for about eight months before being promoted to a police officer, staff files show.

J. Alexander Kueng

What did: J. Alexander Kueng, 26 years old, helped contain George Floyd along with Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane.

The charges: Kueng Kueng was charged on Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and inciting second-degree manslaughter.

He was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $ 1 million bail, county jail records show.

Your background:

Kueng was hired as a police officer at the Minneapolis Police Department in December. He joined the department as a cadet in February 2019.

He had no previous complaints. When Floyd's death occurred, it was Kueng's third shift as a police officer, said Thomas Plunkett, his lawyer. Chauvin was Kueng's training officer, according to Plunkett.

He earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Minnesota, according to his personal file.

In his job application, Kueng said he worked as an asset protection detective for Macy's from 2014 to 2017 and in a temporary job with Target. He listed that he can speak, read, and write in Russian.

Thomas lane

What did: Thomas Lane, 37, helped contain George Floyd, along with Derek Chauvin and J. Alexander Kueng.

The charges: Lane was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

Lane was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $ 1 million bail, county jail records show.

Your background:

He joined the police department as a cadet in February 2019. He had no history of complaints. Lane had been in the police force for four days when Floyd died, according to his attorney Earl Gray. Lane was "doing everything he thought he should do as a four-day police officer," Gray said.

After earning a bachelor's degree in criminology from the University of Minnesota in 2016, Lane worked as a juvenile corrections officer for Hennepin County and as a probation assistant.

He previously worked as a waiter and waiter at various restaurants and was a sales associate at Home Depot, based on his police job application. Under volunteer experience, Lane listed that he helps Somali youth in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood with their homework and guides them in science and math activities.

Tou Thao

What did: Tou Thao, 34, was close to the other officers while restraining George Floyd.

The charges: Thao was charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

Thao, along with Kueng and Lane, was detained on Wednesday and is being held on $ 1 million bail, county jail records show.

Your background: Thao had been a police officer at the Minneapolis Police Department since 2012.

The Six complaints were filed regarding internal affairs. , one of which was still open, according to a public summary of internal affairs for the Minneapolis Police Department. The other five were closed without discipline.

Before becoming a police officer, Thao worked as a security guard, storekeeper at a grocery store, and coach at McDonalds. He attended North Hennepin Community College and was seeking an associate degree in law enforcement, but did not graduate, his personal files show.