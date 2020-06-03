What we know so far about the charges in Floyd's death

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday that President Trump was right to say earlier that day that he did not order authorities to reject protesters in order to visit the Church of San Juan at across the street from the White House for a photo opportunity. .

"The attorney general decided that morning to expand the perimeter and that was a decision made long before the church discussion was ever considered. When the president gives an order, people act. It is not as if I have gone through every single detail of how a plan is developed, "McEnany told reporters during a press conference.

"He says, 'I want to go to church. He goes to church. Everyone executes the plan in the order that the President puts in place. So the President is absolutely right in what he said."

Some background: The White House faces continuing consequences of the events of Monday night, where peaceful protesters forcibly dispersed 30 minutes before the curfew was established, so that Trump could participate in the opportunity to take a photo with a Bible outside the church.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump claimed he was unaware of the tactics used to clean up the park prior to his visit, despite the press widely reporting that the explosions could be heard from his address in the Rose Garden.

When I said go to church, I didn't know, protesters or not, nobody tells me that. They say, 'Yes sir, we will go to church' "he said, alleging that law enforcement in the area" did not use tear gas, "which is false, according to the definition of tear gas used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

McEnany said he was unaware of the determinations the United States Secret Service made prior to Trump's walk to the church.

He later said the scene would have looked different if the protesters had backed away when he says the announcements were made three times over a loudspeaker telling protesters to back off.

The forced withdrawal of protesters by federal law enforcement officials, including the US Park Police. In the USA, it was widely criticized by DC city leaders, officials of the church of San Juan and various members of the clergy of other religions.