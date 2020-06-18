What we learned from John Bolton's surprising story of working with Trump

Bolton described a conversation between the two world leaders at the G-20 meeting in June 2019 in Osaka, Japan, where Trump told Xi that farmers in the Midwest were key to his reelection in November 2020. Trump urged Xi to earn his political fortune by buying American agricultural products. products, tying a promise to waive some tariffs on China in return. Trump "emphasized the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soy and wheat in the election result," Bolton wrote.

Bolton also says it is difficult for him to think of a single decision Trump made during his White House term "that was not prompted by re-election calculations."

Trump had no problem with China's concentration camps

Bolton describes several cases in which Trump writhes on China-related issues after talks with Xi, especially in the mass concentration camps that Beijing was using to imprison and "re-educate" Muslim Uighurs. Bolton writes that according to the American interpreter in the room during a conversation between Xi and Trump at the G-20 meeting in June 2019, Trump said that Xi should continue with the construction of the camps, which Trump thought was "exactly the right thing to do. "

Bolton adds that Trump did not want to sanction China for its crackdown on the Muslim minority due to ongoing trade negotiations. "Religious repression in China was also not on Trump's agenda; whether it was the Catholic Church or Falun Gong, it was not recorded," Bolton writes.

Pompeo, famous for his loyalty to the President, may have spoken ill of it.

Bolton describes a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un in which the North Korean despot attributed the troubled relations between his country and the United States to the actions of previous administrations. Emphasizing the meetings he and Trump had held, Kim told the president that they could dispel mistrust and quickly work toward a nuclear deal. After Trump told Kim he would seek Senate ratification of any deal with North Korea, Bolton writes that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo passed him a notepad. On it was scrawled the message, "He's so full of shit."

"I agreed," Bolton writes, noting that Kim did not promise more nuclear tests. The State Department has not responded to CNN's request for comment on Pompeo's alleged note.

Trump offered to help Turkey's leader avoid Justice Department investigation

Bolton writes that in December 2018, Trump offered to help Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a Justice Department investigation into a Turkish bank with ties to Erdogan, suspected of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. When the Turkish leader presented Trump with a memo from the law firm representing Halkbank, Trump leafed through it, then stated that he believed the bank was totally innocent of violating U.S. sanctions related to Iran.

Trump told Erdogan that he would "take care of things" and explained that prosecutors in the Southern District "were not his people, but Obama's people," and that the problem would be solved when they were replaced by his people.

Bolton notes that "this was all nonsense" because Justice Department prosecutors were career employees who would have taken the same path with the Halkbank investigation, regardless of who the president was.

Israeli Prime Minister did not understand why Kushner led peace in the Middle East

Before joining the Trump White House, Bolton says he had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who questioned the role of Jared Kushner in developing a Middle East peace plan.

Netanyahu "was hesitant about assigning the task of ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to Kushner, whose Netanyahu family he had known for many years. He was political enough not to publicly oppose the idea, but as much of the world, he he asked why Kushner thought he would succeed where someone like Kissinger had failed. "

The White House decision-making process was like a & # 39; food fight & # 39;

Bolton says the weekly meetings to discuss problems, chaired by Trump in the Roosevelt Room or the Oval Office, were more like college food fights than careful decision-making, with no lower-level effort or involvement. relevant agencies to solve problems. and options "After these sessions, if I had believed in yoga, I probably could have used some," Bolton wrote.

It's a topic Bolton returns to more than once, describing a Mercurial president who has little interest in learning how the federal government works. Instead, he describes Trump as highly focused on how decisions will play in the media.

Trump did not like sanctions on Russia

Bolton claims that Trump privately complained about the sanctions and other punitive measures imposed on Russia with "widespread complaints and grievances," even when he publicly promoted them.

After the United States announced a first round of sanctions against Russia for poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom, Bolton said Trump wanted to rescind the sanctions and thought they were being too harsh on Russian President Vladimir Putin .

"Trump told Pompeo to call Lavrov and say that 'some bureaucrat' had issued the sanctions, a call that may or may not have taken place," Bolton wrote.

Bolton also claimed that Trump stopped the subject of a statement criticizing Russia on the tenth anniversary of its invasion of Georgia. The former national security adviser writes that these actions were a reflection of "Trump's difficulty in separating personal from official relationships."

Trump's revealing questions: is Finland part of Russia?

Before the summit with Putin in Helsinki, Trump asked his advisers if Finland was part of Russia or if it was a "type of Russian satellite."

On his way to the Helsinki meeting, Trump stopped to see then-British Prime Minister Theresa May in the United Kingdom. During that meeting, May's national security adviser, speaking about the Skripal poisoning, referred to the attack as one against nuclear power. "Trump asked," Oh, are you a nuclear power? "What he knew was not a joke," Bolton wrote.

And on multiple occasions, Bolton said that Trump repeatedly mixed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani with former President Hamid Karzai.

Trump told people that Venezuela is & # 39; really part of the United States & # 39; and who wanted to invade

Bolton writes that in discussions on the overthrow of the Nicolás Maduro regime, Trump "insisted on military options for Venezuela" and told advisers that the country "is really part of the United States." During a March 2019 meeting at the Pentagon, Trump questioned military leaders about why the United States was in Afghanistan and Iraq, but not Venezuela.

Trump's repeated insistence that military options be deemed to overthrow Maduro often surprised aides, lawmakers and advisers, Bolton writes. In a meeting with Florida Republicans, "Trump still wanted a military option," leaving Senator Rick Scott and Governor Ron Desantis "clearly stunned," while Senator Marco Rubio, who had heard Trump on the matter before. " He knew how to "politely" divert.

Trump wanted Attorney General Bill Barr to have CNN reporters "serve time in jail"

When the news about a silence meeting on Afghanistan at Trump's Bedminster complex leaked, Trump complained that CNN had reported that the summit was taking place, Bolton writes. The president told White House attorney Pat Cipollone to call Attorney General Bill Barr about his desire to "arrest reporters, force them to spend time in jail, and then demand that they reveal their sources."