Boba Fett is one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe. The mysterious Mandalorian bounty hunter has been a fan favorite since The Empire Strikes Back first hit theaters, and it’s easy to see why. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 dives into his backstory and explores how he became such an iconic figure within this galaxy far, far away. In The Book of Boba Fett Episode One, we learned about his early life and how he escaped from the Sarlacc that swallowed him. In this episode, we see him take on some of his most famous contracts and meet some of the most important people in his life.

What is The Book Of Boba Fett?

The book follows the infamous bounty hunter as he struggles with his past. In the first episode we saw him face off against Jabba The Hutt for a job – will things get any easier in Episode II? Tune in to find out! The second episode brings us deeper into who Boba Fett really is. He starts out trying to make a name for himself by attempting to take down Chewbacca, but that doesn’t go so well… what’s next?!?! We’ll have to tune in on January 5th to find out.

Recap to episode 1

In the first episode, we saw how Boba Fett barely escapes from the Sarlacc that swallowed him. After getting out his armor gets stolen. Later, Boba Fett is captured by Tusken Raiders. Years later, Fett and Fennec Shand have taken control of the Hutts’ criminal empire on Tatooine, including Jabba’s Palace. Local businessmen give Fett tributes. Later, Fett, Shand, and the guards visit the Sanctuary, a cantina in Mos Espa. Outside the cantina, they encounter an ambush. Fett gets injured and is taken back to the palace. Fett then goes in a flashback where he remembers his time with the Tuskens. How he killed the large sand creature and offered the creature’s head to the camp. As a reward, Tusken’s leader then offered water to Fett.

Finished watching The Book of Boba Fett episode 2… I can finally see the plot taking shape. It's exciting! #TheBookOfBobaFett #StarWars — Ronak (@ronakpw) January 5, 2022

What will episode 2 bring?

As for the episode nothing is known as to what we will see except the title of the episode that is “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”. Will Fett and Shand continue to be successful in their criminal empire? Will Fett face any more Tusken Raiders? Tune in next time for The Book of Boba Fett Episode II! The Book of Boba Fett Episode II will bring new adventures for the bounty hunter. Fans can expect to see more of Fett’s backstory, including his time with the Tuskens. There is sure to be plenty of action as Fett continues to make a name for himself in the criminal underworld. Stay tuned!

When is episode 2 coming?

The latest episode 2 is coming to screens on January 5, 2022.

Who do we expect to see in episode 2?

As in episode 1, Temuera Morrison will be coming as Boba Fett of course. Besides him, we will see Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. David Pasquesi as the Twi’lek majordomo to Mok Shaiz and Jennifer Beals as Garsa Fwip, a Twi’lek who runs a cantina in Mos Espa will also be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the cast saying about The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2?

Temuera Morrison said, “It’s been a lot of fun to be part of The Book of Boba Fett, and I am looking forward to seeing the finished product.” Ming-Na Wen said, “I hope The Book of Boba Fett will inspire young children to follow their dreams and passions.” Jon Favreau said, “It’s been a great honor to work on The Book of Boba Fett and help bring this exciting project to fruition.” Without giving too much away, The Book of Boba Fett Episode Two is a must-watch for any fan of the character. It’s full of action, adventure, and suspense, and it will leave you wanting more. Be sure to check out The Book of Boba Fett Episode Two when it hits on January 5, 2022!