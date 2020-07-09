What will Hong Kong's national security law mean for travelers?

Hong Kong (CNN) – When it comes to desired travel destinations after a pandemic, Hong Kong would be an obvious choice thanks to its capable management of Covid-19 outbreaks, which so far has limited infections to just 1,300 cases in the city of 7.5 million.

But now, some travelers may be concerned about visiting for an entirely different reason.

On June 30, the Chinese government introduced a national security law in Hong Kong that prohibits "acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities, and collusion with foreign or external forces to jeopardize national security."

Hong Kong authorities insist the law "will only target an extremely small minority of people," however, its broad language and global reach raise questions about what it means for foreign travelers, and the revival of city tourism. , once Covid-19 travel restrictions are eased.

Article 34 of the new law states that foreigners in Hong Kong could be "subject to deportation" if they contravene the law, even if they are not prosecuted. Meanwhile, article 38 states that the law applies to crimes committed "outside the region" by foreigners who are not residents of Hong Kong or China.

This language has stimulated discussions in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, prompting them to revise their respective travel warnings, warning citizens of increased risks and "vigilance", "detention" and " deportation "under the new law. , which details a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"Combined with Covid-19 and the protests, the national security law has created a lot of uncertainty about the upcoming recovery," Herbert Yum, Hong Kong research manager at market research provider Euromonitor International, told CNN Travel.

"We can expect visitors from the US and the UK to drop significantly (after the Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed) because both governments have expressed great concern for the security and stability of Hong Kong. No However, mainland Chinese tourists, who account for about 70% of Hong Kong's total overnight tourist arrivals, may feel safer and more willing to come to Hong Kong. "

Will the law affect travelers?

Hong Kong received 65.1 million visitors in 2018, according to data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board. @ Didier Marti / Moment RF / Getty Images

According to a Hong Kong government spokesperson, the national security law should not affect the "vast majority of Hong Kong people, including tourists and investors … who comply with the law and do not participate in acts or activities that they undermine national security. "

When asked for specific examples of what types of "acts or activities" would affect foreigners visiting Hong Kong, the spokesman did not elaborate.

However, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Tourism Board offered assurances: "It is difficult to determine the impact of the national security law on Hong Kong tourism at this time, but it is highly unlikely that tourists in good faith will not affected at all. "

Still, many foreign governments have expressed concern about the law. Following its implementation last week, the US State Department revised its travel notice for Hong Kong.

Designated a Level 2 risk level (of 4), which means that US citizens must "exercise greater caution," advises the notice: "US citizens traveling or residing in Hong Kong may be subject to higher levels of surveillance. as well as the arbitrary application of laws and arrests for purposes other than the maintenance of law and order (as a result of the national security law). "

Australia made a similar move, updating its travel notice to read: "(The national security law) could be broadly interpreted. You can violate the law without intending to. The maximum penalty under this law in Hong Kong is chain life".

In Canada, authorities warn travelers that "they may be at increased risk of arbitrary arrest for national security reasons and possible extradition to mainland China."

And in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and Foreign Affairs Office states: "The continental authorities may, under certain circumstances, arrest persons under the terms of this law, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Therefore, there is an increased risk of arrest and deportation by -permanent resident, who commits a crime under the law. "

Professor Xin He, a Chinese law expert at the University of Hong Kong Law Department, calls these travel warnings "overblown."

"Tourists are extremely unlikely to offend those statutory serious crimes," he told CNN Travel, noting that neighboring Macao, which is also a special administrative region of China, has similar laws.

"The law is trying to stabilize the Hong Kong situation and attract more tourists."

Sharing this sentiment, the chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Pang Yiu-kai, told the South China Morning Post, an English publication in Hong Kong, that he did not believe the law would scare travelers as foreigners they still visit mainland China, which also has a national security law.

However, Benjamin Iaquinto, an assistant professor and tourism geographer at the University of Hong Kong, questions such comparisons.

"Yes, tourists are still going to China (despite local laws), they are still going to see the Great Wall and the Forbidden City and all that," Iaquinto told CNN Travel.

"But those places are so remarkable that you will always get tourists to visit them no matter what. Hong Kong does not have places like the Great Wall or the Forbidden City, which could be a problem for the tourism industry."

& # 39; Tourists don't like risk & # 39;

Senior tourism professor Denis Tolkach, who recently made the transition from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Hotel and Tourism Management to James Cook University in Australia, says experts are still trying to understand the law.

"There was no draft available until it went through the legislature, so we only saw the text on July 1," says Tolkach.

"Most law scholars are still trying to understand what language means and what impact it will have, that creates uncertainty. Tourists don't like risk and they don't like uncertainty."

A silver lining, he says, is that no one is heading to Hong Kong at the moment.

"You could say that it is good that there are currently no trips due to the coronavirus anyway. People have time to decide whether they want to travel to Hong Kong or not, as they watch the situation unfold."

If there are no tourist-related incidents under the national security law after the reopening of the borders, he says the perceived risk is likely to decrease.

"If you see other people traveling without any problem, people will be more relaxed," adds Tolkach.

"But you must be informed about where you are traveling and respect local customs, whether cultural or legal. So be informed."

Facing the law

The enactment of Hong Kong's national security law has raised great concerns and fears in Hong Kong. In a final move, the city's Office of Education ordered schools to remove books that may violate the law. Speaking to CNN's Ivan Watson, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong reacts to the controversial bill.

As experts grapple with what is illegal under the new legislation, Professor He says common concerns like "criticizing China's leaders" on social media "would not fall under any of the crimes specified in the law."

He also says it would be "extremely unlikely or nearly impossible" for tourists to be detained or extradited to mainland China.

However, providing "donations and other support to criminals specified in the NSL (National Security Law) can be problematic."

Antony Dapiran, a Hong Kong-based lawyer, photographer and writer who is the author of "Burning City: The Fight for Hong Kong", agrees that "ordinary people who have no political involvement or exposure or public profile" would not be impacted

Foreigners or members of the Hong Kong diaspora could be at risk if they "engaged in anti-government activism abroad", particularly if that activism was "aimed at secession: Hong Kong independence or other causes of independence like Taiwan, Tibet or Xinjiang, or subversion of the Chinese government. "

If business or leisure travelers have "engaged with foreign governments or organizations to promote these causes," he says they could consider themselves criminals.

"Those who have a high risk profile, such as people involved in anti-China activism abroad or business travelers in industries and sectors that have high exposure to risk, would certainly consider their travel plans in light of the new law, "says Dapiran.

Enter recovery mode

While the law may refer to travelers from western countries, experts agree that it could have the opposite effect on visitors to mainland China by far the city's largest and most important tourist market.

"In mainland China, people are not very used to seeing protests, and this type of social unrest makes people feel at risk," says Tolkach.

"So if we look at the visitors from mainland China, the national security law is supposed to guarantee the safety of Hong Kong, (it is) something that Chinese tourists should see positively, to reassure them."

The city received approximately 51 million tourists from mainland China in 2018, or approximately 78% of the 65.1 million total arrivals in 2018, according to data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, which includes overnight visits and The same day.

"The main protests started in June (2019), but travel was not really affected until around August, when the protests and the police response became more intense," says Tolkach.

"In November, due to the occupation of the universities, including the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, arrivals were reduced by approximately 50% … it was more significant for the Chinese mainland market."

He says much of the fear comes from media coverage in mainland China.

"The media in mainland China portrayed the protests very negatively, thus creating a lot of uncertainty and Hong Kong felt like a risky destination."

At the end of last year, total arrivals had decreased 14.2% from 65.1 million in 2018 to 55.9 million in 2019.

This year, the industry has been even more affected. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the city had just 3.5 million arrivals between January and May 2020, compared to 29.7 million in the same period last year.

Currently, only Hong Kong residents and some visitors from mainland China, Macao, and Taiwan can enter the city. Everyone who arrives must take a mandatory Covid-19 test and quarantine for 14 days.

In the coming months, Euromonitor Yum researcher predicts that Hong Kong tourism will see a strong recovery once the government finalizes "travel bubble" agreements, which may allow quarantine-free travel between destinations such as Thailand, Japan and Mainland China.

"When Hong Kong reopens its borders, visitors to the Asia-Pacific region can recover quickly," adds Yum.

However, the long-term impacts remain unclear.

The evolving image of Hong Kong

The largest city in the world? Hong Kong is definitely a contender. Here's a quick look at some of its main sights and sounds. Video of Black Buddha.

Tourists rarely make policy-based decisions when it comes to choosing travel destinations, Iaquinto says, pointing to examples such as Thailand and Sri Lanka, two nearby destinations that have maintained successful tourism industries despite long-term political unrest.

However, Hong Kong's image is based on its reputation as an open, free and transparent city, unique selling points that set it apart from some of its neighbors.

"One of the things that makes Hong Kong prosper as a tourist destination is its openness," says Iaquinto.

"You have very favorable visa entry requirements for many different passport holders. You have a major airport, which is a massive hub for global air travel."

"If you look at Shenzhen, across the border, it's like night and day. It's very different."

Depending on how the law is implemented, Tolkach believes it could also make it harder for Hong Kong to separate its image from China.

"Hong Kong has a strong brand legacy, and leisure tourists are generally not as political. But if things continue as they are, perhaps even Hong Kong, a world-renowned tourist destination, may not be as attractive to international markets "Tolkach explains.

"Increasingly, people will be thinking of Hong Kong as part of China, rather than being an autonomous entity. Therefore, the image of fate and other related matters, such as trusting the authorities, will be similar.

"If you trust the authorities in mainland China, you will travel to Hong Kong without major concerns. If you don't, you may be concerned."