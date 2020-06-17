What would everyday life be like in the United States without the police

But, sparked by the death of another black man at the hands of the police, there is a growing movement to create a police-free America, or at least one that dramatically reduces the role of the police. The movement supports the transfer of responsibility for maintaining social order to communities and investing money in them as well. It is a model of surveillance, some activists point out, that many wealthy white Americans already experience.

The hope is that stronger infrastructure, and the absence of traditional law enforcement that many in the movement believe to unfairly attack black Americans, will reduce crime and deaths at the hands of the police.

However, the movement to reduce the role of the police is not a monolith.

There are defunderers who want to cut police departments and their budgets and reinvest those resources into communities without getting rid of the police entirely. Los Angeles Police Commission Chair Eileen Decker has already made a small concession by vowing that a cut of between $ 100 and $ 150 million from the LAPD budget would be "identified to further enhance the community policing efforts of the LAPD community".

And there are those who sit somewhere in between. They want to radically reinvent public security without the police, but they acknowledge that the removal of funds is often the first step toward dissolving law enforcement as we know it.

Supporters in all three camps support the shift from traditional criminal justice from punishment and imprisonment to reform and rehabilitation.

But there is no precedent for a police-free United States, or at least a United States where the role of the police is limited.

To crystallize the concept, CNN posed three scenarios to experts and activists in the movement and asked how they would handle themselves in a United States without the police.

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter

Philip McHarris, a doctoral candidate in sociology and African American studies at Yale University and senior research and policy associate at the Community Resource Hub for Safety and Accountability

Alex Vitale, professor of sociology and coordinator of the Police and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College and author of "The End of Policing"

Organizers with MPD150 are staunch abolitionists. Cullors and McHarris also believe in police abolition, but they also acknowledge that disbursement is the crucial first step. And Vitale supports strictly limiting the role of the police, so they are only needed to respond to dangerous threats.

A traffic stop

Most Americans' contact with the police occurs during a traffic stop, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. But as recent data shows, routine traffic stops can be antagonistic to black drivers.

Police arrest black drivers 20% more often than white drivers, according to the Stanford Open Policing Project, which analyzed nearly 100 million traffic stops between 2001 and 2017. The data also shows that black drivers are Hispanics were searched approximately twice as often. often as white drivers on average. Searches for black and Hispanic drivers were often based on less evidence.

And a 2018 Office of Justice Statistics report, citing 2015 data, found that when police initiated contact, they were more likely to threaten or use physical force against blacks and Hispanics than among whites.

A call for domestic violence

About 1.3 million incidents of domestic violence occurred between 2006 and 2015, according to a report by the Office of Justice Statistics. Although 56% of those incidents were reported to the police, the offender was only arrested or charged 39% of the time.

The offender was arrested or charged during the initial police response in only 23% of reported incidents, according to the report.

Many victims of domestic violence feel uncomfortable contacting the police for help. A 2015 survey of the National Domestic Violence Hotline of more than 600 women who had experienced dating abuse found that more than half of respondents said that calling the police "would make matters worse."

About 80% of participants who had not previously called the police were "a little or very afraid" of calling in the future, 70% feared that the calls would make matters worse, and 59% feared that the police would not believe them .

The survey responses do not reflect the effectiveness of the police response to domestic violence, but they do suggest that victims do not trust the police to handle their cases effectively.

A shooting at school

School shootings are a terrible feature of American life, and the United States has been unable to stop them. In the past two decades, lawmakers have paid to bolster the police presence in schools, a largely untested solution, to prevent gun violence. But the problem of school shootings continues, even with more school resource officers on US campuses. USA

Initiatives involving the police, such as hiring school resource officers and installing metal detectors, have not been shown to decrease the likelihood of school shootings, and many of those measures were installed without evidence to support their effectiveness, based on a 2017 study review of safety measures enacted in the past two decades.

After the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, Congress allocated more than $ 800 million between 1999 and 2005 to support the hiring of more than 7,000 school resource officers.

And after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the Justice Department's Community Oriented Police Services Office dispersed $ 125 million among more than 260 cities and counties to create new law enforcement posts to protect schools.

