What would the new draft of the historic Draft MLB 2010 look like now?

What if we knew on June 7, 2010 what we know today?

What if we could take a lot of the guesswork out of the draft and know how to avoid the busts of never making it to the majors like Barret Loux sixth (as the Diamondbacks did) and Karsten Whitson ninth (Padres), and to raise JT? the third round and Jacob deGrom the ninth?

However, even with knowledge, you will still have problems. Do you put an elite starter like deGrom or Chris Sale No. 1 or a top player like Bryce Harper, Manny Machado or Christian Yelich? With the catch so hard to find, how high do you move Realmuto on the board and Yasmani Grandal? And where would you place Matt Harvey knowing all the good and all the bad?

I asked six veterans of the draft process for their thoughts and armed them with these rules: 1. You know everything you know about a player. 2. You can project forward as best you want, say how Sale and Noah Syndergaard will pitch after rehab from Tommy John surgery or how much you think pitchers like Jameson Taillon and Taijuan Walker could have second halves of their careers after injury . riddled with the first halves. 3. Don't worry about contracts or service time. You are writing based on the talent you have seen so far and what you think is to come.

Even with that, three of our experts took a boot, either deGrom or Sale, and three took Yelich. One had Realmuto ranked as the top player to select. One had Harvey as high as the 15th and the other didn't have him in the top 30. With the help of my august body, I will commemorate the tenth anniversary of that fascinating process with my new version (with a real round and parentheses in parentheses:

1. Christian Yelich (first round / 23 general selection): I considered the pitcher vs. batter equation, and just for the durability of the player's position and overall skill set, I would go with Yelich, who seems to be getting better and still 28 years old.

2. Jacob DeGrom (9th / 272nd): Sale has a slightly longer track of excellence, but is now facing Tommy John's rehab. DeGrom underwent elbow surgery on minors and has been brilliant since his promotion with no signs of giving in. There is an argument that Yelich and deGrom have been the best hitter and pitcher in the past two seasons (apologies to Mike Trout and some others).

3. Chris Sale (1st / 13th): Two brilliant years as a reliever followed by seven elite starting seasons before last year's crash and the last need for surgery. As one of my panelists said, "It's worth choosing if you never launch another launch." The wonder with her slim build and whip style was when she would collapse. It lasted longer than expected. Can you go back to being an ace?

4. J.T. Realmuto (3rd / 104th): Catching has never been worse in the big leagues, and the distance from best to best may never be this wide. Having a star in this position is a great advantage. Plus, he's such a good athlete that he has a chance to age well even in this demanding place.

5. Manny Machado (1st / 3rd): To me this is a bit like the 2018-19 offseason, when Machado and Harper were free agents and the debate was over who should get more. I am concerned with Machado's attitude, which seems to close it off so much. But two-way third-star bases are more precious than corner gardeners who can also come with luggage. A panel member: "We talk about what it is not, but what it is is an automatic home run of more than 30 and an elite defense."

6. Bryce Harper (1st / 1st): He will never be as good as Trout (who was the hope up front), but Trout has become one of the few great players in history. Harper is an excellent offensive player who has been enduring for the past two years.

7. Yasmani Grandal (1st / 12th): I think the first six represent the elite part of this draft, and what you do in this phase could be in many different ways: Syndergaard, Andrelton Simmons, Whit Merrifield. I go back to how difficult it is to find high-end two-way receivers and give Grandal the go-ahead.

8. Andrelton Simmons (2nd / 70th): He is perpetually frustrating at the plate, but he could be the game's best defender, in a prime position at shortstop.

9. Whit Merrifield (9th / 269th): The ninth round in 2010 was a gold mine, with Merrifeld making three selections before deGrom. I think Merrifeld's versatility, contact skills and speed would be even more valuable on a winning team.

10. Syndergaard (1st / 38th): Will it be the same power launcher after elbow surgery? Will you ever merge things and crafts for your best use? Even if "no" to both questions, he has been above average talent.

11. James Paxton (4th, 132nd): If you could have Paxton or Syndergaard from now on, who would you take? Syndergaard is healing from Tommy John surgery, but Paxton is always healing from something. Just for talent, they're pretty close.

12. Eddie Rosario (4th, 135th): This was a fascinating fourth round. Paxton, Rosario, and the Rockies' 140th pick took the best quarterback in the draft, Russell Wilson. 2017-19 OPS-plus: Realmuto (115), Rosario (114), Grandal (114), Merrifield (113).

13. Robbie Ray (12th / 356th): I wish there was more command to capitalize on pure things, but above-average left-handed beginners are not an easy product to find.

14. Nicholas Castellanos (1st / 44th): The field isn't great, but he's got 120 OPS-pluss in the past four years, he's only 28 years old and stood out when he launched into a pennant race last year after being traded from the Tigers to the Cubs.

15. Kevin Kiermaier (31/941): Simmons' midfield version: fantastic glove / disappointing bat. Raise your hand if you also knew that the pick in round 31 was Aaron Roll Judge (drummer) out of high school for the Athletics.

16. Mike Foltynewicz (1st / 19th): Some of the correct Robbie Ray compositions here: There is talent, but the inability to take full advantage of it. Still, only 28.

17. Joc Pederson (11th / 352nd): Just crush correct pitches. Maybe he needs to be released from the Dodgers to find out if he should be playing every day.

18. Adam Eaton (19/571): Will he be most famous as a key companion piece to the Nationals title last year or as the guy it cost Washington Lucas Giolito?

19. Drew Pomeranz (1st / 5th): There are some good starting seasons, but what's intriguing is what prompted the Padres to give him a four-year, $ 34 million deal in the offseason, his few months dominating as a left-handed reliever for the Brewers in 2019.

20. Brandon Workman (2nd / 57th): The past three years have been above average, and last year he was one of the game's best relievers. Do you have a 4-5 year career as a top closer yet to come?

21. Matt Harvey (1st / 7th): The most difficult type to locate. What do you give for 2 ¹ / ₂ cool years and ask now if he'll ever pitch again in the majors? When he was right, he could launch Game 1 of a World Series for you. That lasts a long time.

22. Corey Dickerson (8th, 260th): It was taken four picks ahead of Kole Calhoun in 2010, and it's a coin toss here in a draft that started with Harper, but he had plenty of good left-handed bats (Rosario, Pederson, Eaton, Dickerson, Calhoun).

23. Kole Calhoun (8th, 264th): – See above.

24. Mark Canha (7th / 227th): It has become a really useful multi-position player.

25. Jameson Taillon (1st / 2nd): Taillon will begin our career for the 25-29 teams of talented but injured pitchers. Who knows if any of these guys will ever honor their talents with sustained health in the future, but they're skilled enough to take a flyer here if they were still on the board.

26. Jimmy Nelson (2nd / 64th): See above.

27. Taijuan Walker (1st / 43rd): See above.

28. Vince Velasquez (2nd / 58th): See above.

29. Aaron Sanchez (1st / 34th): See above.

30. Jedd Gyorko (2nd / 59th): After a good run as a multi-position piece with power, it fell apart physically and production-wise last year. Also considered for the final selection of our imaginary first round: Alex Claudio, Adam Duvall, Sam Dyson, Evan Gattis, Tommy Kahnle, Merrill Kelly, Addison Reed and Drew Smyly.