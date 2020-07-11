What you need to know about getting an above ground pool if you can find one this summer

First, it was a hand sanitizer. Then it was toilet paper. Now, it appears that the latest pandemic-induced demand to exceed supply is for above-ground pools.

Because cities are slow to open municipal pools due to COVID-19 concerns and many beaches remain closed to non-residents, desperate Americans are searching for an above-ground pool as if their summer depended on it.

"The demand for above ground pools has more than doubled," says Steven Metz, president of Central Jersey Pools, a family business founded in the 1950s after Metz's farming grandfather realized that selling pools would be more profitable than plowing. He attributes the substantial increase in interest to the fact that most Americans do not travel. "People stay and enjoy their homes."

While Amazon's substantial selection of inflatable pools remains an option, Americans want something more substantial for swimming. They also want something cheaper than in-ground pools.

Unfortunately, there are not enough above ground pools to go around. Central Jersey Pools will be sold out until at least early August. And it's not like shoppers can go to a different pool store in the next city. In early June, The New York Times already reported that it may be too late to find a group. Just on June 30, an article published by the Omaha World-Herald titled "The supply of above-ground pools is running low as parents deviate from pandemics" spoke of what most of the country is experiencing in their local pool retailer: a serious shortage.

It is a similar story online. Doughboy Pools, which has been manufacturing above ground pools since the late 1940s, tells its customers to wait at least 12 weeks from purchase to delivery. "No one could have predicted the unprecedented demand for above-ground pools," reads the company's home page dedicated to its COVID-19 announcement.

Even shoppers willing to get creative with what they use for above-ground pools right now find empty shelves. According to a recent article published by the San Francisco Chronicle, ranch supply stores have run out of livestock tanks, one of the most popular DIY ideas for above-ground pools.

Whether or not you take the cattle tank route, it's not surprising that above-ground pools have a much more reputation for Beverly Hillbillies than Beverly Hills. On a budget of $ 300, you can find dozens of plastic pools that most HOAs would consider monstrosities. However, these days it is not uncommon to find above ground pools, made of high quality rust resistant materials like aluminum and resin, which cost more than 10 times.

According to Recreation Wholesale, a pool retailer in Kansas City, Missouri, the average cost of an above-ground pool, including installation, is around $ 6,000. Still, Recreation Wholesale owner Joe Herndon says he is seeing more customers willing to spend a little more for what he calls "shore pools."

Above ground pools are basically above ground pools that can be buried to look like buried pools. Recreation Wholesale's most popular model is the Stealth group, which costs around $ 16,000, including installation. That's about half the average cost of traditional underground pools that start at $ 35,000 and can go as high as $ 100,000. In New Jersey, Metz is also noticing that more people partially bury above-ground pools. For customers who want to bury their pools, he recommends the Doughboy models, which are more conducive to burial.

A popular alternative to digging up a patio to hide unsightly pool walls is to build a cover around it. It is even possible to buy these second-hand pool deck combos. There is currently a 28-foot saltwater above-ground pool with a large wrap-around deck in South Carolina listed on eBay for $ 13,000. The original owner paid $ 24,000 for that 2 years ago.

But perhaps the easiest and most affordable way to hide a pool hardware above ground is through strategically placed landscapes, rocks and lighting. Still, it's best not to get so caught up in the aesthetics that you buy the wrong pool entirely. According to Metz, the biggest mistake people make when it comes to above-ground pools is buying a pool based solely on appearance and not getting a thick enough liner. "You want to make sure that a coating is durable," advises Metz. "This is what holds the pool water and the entire structure."

But even if you end up with the right group, you can still have problems. According to Herndon, the number one mistake people make is buying an above-ground pool online and then not being able to find anyone to install it properly. "So they usually try it themselves and they don't do it right," says Herndon. For that reason alone, it is worth buying an above ground pool from a local dealer.

The difficult part, at least during the pandemic, is finding a store that is open, has the model you want in stock, and has enough employees to help with the installation. In other words, you can also hunt the Holy Grail. After all, according to Doughboy, "experts predict extraordinary demand" for the next two to three years. In other words, if you imagine swimming in your own above ground pool in the summer of 2021 or even in the summer of 2022, place your order today.