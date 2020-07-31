What you need to know about the coronavirus on Friday, July 31

Data released yesterday showed that the United States economy fell 9.5% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. That is an annual drop in the rate of 32.9%, the worst on record. However, the number was not a big surprise after the economy slowed during the spring close, when more than 20 million jobs went missing in April. More than half of adult Americans live in households that have lost income during the pandemic.

Across the ocean, the European Union experienced an even greater decline than the U.S., with a record drop of 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Spain, France, Italy and Germany have experienced historical falls.

Economists say it will probably take years for the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels. There are some positive signs: China has avoided falling into a recession, with its economy now growing again after contracting in the first quarter. Across Europe, mobility data, retail sales and manufacturing surveys offer other glimpses of hope.

A second wave of closings remains by far the biggest threat to the economy. And as at least 29 US states are reversing their reopening plans due to high infection rates, there are already signs that the resurgence of the economy is reeling. The number of Americans filing unemployment claims for the first time increased for the second week in a row.

To avoid a second blockade and its serious economic consequences, the United States needs to control the virus. We still don't know how to beat the virus. But we do know how to limit its spread: the masks and the work of social distancing.

Unfortunately, the message doesn't seem to be cutting. A model from the University of Washington now forecasts 230,822 deaths in the United States for November, 11,000 more compared to the same projection from last week. The university's Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment said the increase is due to more infections, and also to the refusal of some to wear masks, practice social distancing, and take other measures to limit virus transmission.

Q: Q: Is it safe to get a flu shot in the fall?

A: Yes. And please do it, the doctors say.

This year, "it is more important than ever to get a flu shot because we will almost certainly face the double whammy of the flu season that coincides with the Covid-19 cases," said Dr. Leana Wen.

That double whammy could be disastrous if it overwhelms the health system. An estimated 410,000 to 740,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu in the last flu season, October through April, according to the CDC.

Wen said the flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective. But even if you get the flu after being vaccinated, the flu shot "still reduces your chance of having serious flu effects."

You should also avoid having a personal double hit from getting the flu and Covid-19. And yes, it is possible to have both at the same time.

Coronavirus has only made Big Tech more dominant

As the United States reported the worst economic depression in history, a completely different history of Silicon Valley was emerging. The world's largest technology companies released results that showed they are only becoming more dominant amid the pandemic.

Facebook shares rose 7% after saying its apps had more than 3 billion monthly active users in the last quarter. The company said that number reflected "increased commitment as people around the world took refuge in the location."

Amazon posted quarterly revenue of $ 88.9 billion, a 40% increase from last year. Apple, which has grappled with flat or even declining revenue in recent years, reported an 11% increase in sales for the quarter. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the results "a testament to the important role our products play in our customers' lives" even "in uncertain times."

Google's parent company Alphabet was the only exception. It published the first revenue decline in its history during the second quarter, a sign of how much the global pandemic and economic downturn is putting pressure on its core advertising business.

Young children have a higher viral load.

According to a small study published yesterday, children under the age of five have 10 to 100 times more genetic material from the coronavirus in their noses than older children and adults.

While the study did not measure transmissibility, it raises questions, just as schools begin to reopen, about the ease with which younger children can transmit the new coronavirus.

Most children don't get as sick as adults. But they can still get dangerously ill. A rare but serious inflammatory syndrome has been linked to the coronavirus in children worldwide.

Why might some people who have not had Covid-19 have immunity?

The immune systems of some people who have not been exposed to the new coronavirus may have some familiarity with the pathogen, possibly helping to reduce the severity of the disease if that person contracts Covid-19, a new study suggests.

The study found that among a sample of 68 healthy adults in Germany who had not been exposed to the coronavirus, 35% had T cells in their blood that were reactive to the virus. T cells are part of the immune system and help protect the body from infection. T cell reactivity suggests that the immune system may have had some previous experience in fighting a similar infection, and you can use that memory to help fight a new infection.

The cells were "probably acquired from previous endemic coronavirus infections," the researchers wrote.

Australian state of Victoria tops 10,000 Covid-19 cases

Australia's second most populous state reported 672 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths today, surpassing the 10,000 mark. "Elder care, health care settings, warehouse settings, food distribution settings – we are seeing new cases in these places," said Health Director Professor Brett Sutton during the press conference on Friday.

Melbourne has been under strict closure since the beginning of this month. Residents cannot leave their homes unless it is to buy groceries, care, exercise, or work. And although state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he does not expect more stringent measures to come into effect, he did not rule out more knocking on doors to verify whether people are staying home.

More than 130 people, one in four who tested positive, were caught defying orders to stay home. Authorities have increased the workforce to crack down on isolation evaders, with 34 teams of officers deployed to knock on the doors of infected people.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday that he felt weak and could have "molded in the lung" after catching Covid-19. His wife has now also tested positive.

The Middle East is dealing with a heat wave during Eid and as coronavirus cases increase in various countries.

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of Godfather & # 39; s Pizza, died after contracting the coronavirus.

The entire Rutgers University soccer program is quarantined and has temporarily halted all in-person activities, all the result of people attending a meeting.

Bill Gates says that other nations had better coronavirus responses than the United States.

Canada is cracking down on those traveling across the country to reach Alaska.

His mission to help vulnerable elders has found a new urgency after the Navajo Nation's struggle with Covid-19.

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston has asked his fans to "keep wearing the damn mask" after revealing that he hired Covid-19.

Serena Williams has helped donate 4.25 million face masks to needy schools.

Consider it the 2020 Challenge: Putting lipstick on a ferret is probably easier than getting some kids to wear face covers. Here are five tips on how to get your kids to wear one.

Explain what happens with words and concepts that your children can understand.

Consider your individual needs. What is important to them? How aware of the outside world are they?

Make them part of the process. Let them select (or make) their own skins.

Practice makes perfect: Have your kids wear their masks around the house in small increments so they feel more comfortable wearing them.

Repetition is key: It may have to sound like a scratched record for your kids to take the covers on their faces seriously.

