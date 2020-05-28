What you need to know about the new streaming platform

The transmission wars continue! With Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime cornering the market for years, the new wave of services ranging from CBS All Access and Peacock have struggled to find their footing with exclusives that make them look at the destination and are worth the cost. Disney + was most successful as the exclusive home of House of Mouse and its subsidiaries like Marvel and Pixar. Now the next great player to hit will be HBO Max and we have the answers to all your questions.

What is HBO Max?

Even if you don't know exactly what HBO MAX is, you probably know what HBO is. One of the famous, if not the most famous, cable networks, HBO is a household name thanks to series ranging from Tales from the Crypt and The Sopranos to The Wire, Game of Thrones, Westworld and more. Several years ago, HBO generated HBO GO, a mobile platform for viewers, as well as HBO NOW, a separate platform for cable cutters. HBO Max brings them all together with an extensive library of Warner Bros feature films and television series along with HBO's catalog of original shows and movies.

When (and where) will it be available?

On May 27, HBO Max will be available in the United States. Versions of the platform for the Latin American and European countries where HBO operates directly are slated for launch in 2021. Networks such as HBO Asia and the Canadian network Crave will broadcast some of HBO Max's exclusive content on their existing channels, but this excludes co-productions and library content licensed to other distributors.

How much?

The short answer is $ 15 a month. The long answer is a little more complicated. HBO Now subscribers will get Max for free as the cost matches that of the previous service. If you have HBO (and therefore HBO Go) through your existing cable provider, you will have to pay the additional cost of HBO Max in full. That's unless you get it as a free update that only applies to subscribers from AT&T, Charter / Spectrum, YouTubeTV, Google, Apple, Hulu, Altice USA, Verizon, Cox, or NCTC cable providers. Everyone else has to stand up.

How does it compare to other streaming services?

It depends. It's already the most expensive streaming platform (Netflix is ​​as low as $ 9, Disney + is $ 7, and AppleTV + is $ 5, and Peacock can be free with ads), depending on what you want to watch. Certain things like JUSTICE LEAGUE's recently announced Snyder Cut and various exclusive deals with creators like Seth Rogen and J.J. Abrams makes HBO Max very attractive. Plus, it has the largest list of shows and movies of any of the new streaming services at launch.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iS8hHeKS178 (/ embed)

How can I see it?

HBO Max will be available on Apple and Android-enabled devices, including phones and tablets. It will also work on newer models of Apple TVs. It will also be available through a native app for Playstation 4, Xbox ONe and Samsung smart TVs manufactured after 2016.

What comes to the service?

There is much to come to HBO Max. In addition to each season of South Park and a long and desired gathering of friends, HBO Max has many original properties ranging from J.J. Abrams' Justice League Dark, THE SHINING Overlook prequel series, Denis Villeneuve's spin-off The Sisterhood, the series produced by Ridley Scott Raised by Wolves, AN AMERICAN PICKLE by Seth Rogen and the live-action series Green Lantern by Arrow creator Greg Berlanti. There are also series like DC Super Hero High, GREASE Rydell High series, and post-apocalyptic station Once. GREMLINS by Joe Dante will be adapted as the Secrets of the Mogwai series, while The Boondocks and Adventure Time will receive revivials.

HBO Max also has a ton in development that includes the NATIONAL LAMPOON & # 39; S VACATION The Griswolds series, a Head of the Class revival, and early adaptations of 1980s horror books Point Horror and the novel Snow Crash. Original movies to come include Melissa McCarthy's SUPERINTELLIGENCE, beloved indie CHARM CITY KINGS, and more.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdzsftvP4R4 (/ embed)

What have we seen so far?

At the time of launch on May 27, co-productions like the BBC series Ghosts, Home, Stath Lets Flats and Trigonometry will be the big titles alongside the reality series Craftopia, the fashion series Legendary, the children's talk show. The Not-Too- Late Show with Elmo will be on the board. Two series were made available for review. Here is a quick summary of what we had a chance to see.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MNXyAUO4LU (/ embed)

Love Life – Premieres May 27

Starring Anna Kendrick, Love Life is an anthology-style series that follows the romantic relationships of Darby Carter, a young woman whose life is narrated almost like a documentary about nature. Kendrick's bubbly personality shines through in this story that is a millennial version of Sex and the City. It has the feel and tone you'd expect from an HBO series and could have easily premiered on the cable channel. For HBO Max, it's a bit off the radar, especially for a launch title, but features some recognizable actors like Scoot McNairy, John Gallagher, and Lesley Manville. Produced by Kendrick and Paul Feig, Love Life certainly doesn't carry the same weight as some of the titles that helped launch AppleTV + and Disney +, but it certainly shows the range that HBO Max will be able to do.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWQemILgl4Q (/ embed)

Looney Tunes Cartoon – Premieres May 27

It's been a long time since Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and their wild crew have been headliners. With SPACE JAM 2 on the horizon, Warner Bros presents a new batch of adventures for the Merry Melodies characters. With updated animations, the new Looney Tunes evoke the classic slapstick of the original short films. With voices heard from their heyday, these new Looney Tunes are fun and cool for a new generation to introduce themselves to these characters. Violence is definitely less, well, violent than classic cartoons and animation is closer to SpongeBob or Ren & Stimpy, but the voices and sound effects will fill you with nostalgia as you watch them.

What comes next?

At launch, HBO Max has so much that there's not enough room to list it all, but take a look at the massive list of what's to be released in June.

June 1st:

4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One

Adventures in Childcare, 1987 (HBO)

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)

The American, 2010 (HBO)

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Pretty Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black Beauty, 1994

Bridget Jones's Baby, 2016

The Wish List, 2007

Cabaret, 1972

The champion, 1979

Chicago, 2002

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Clash of the Titans, 2010

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Shock, 2005 (Director & # 39; s Cut) (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Dreaming of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

Duna, 1984 (HBO)

Elf, 2003

The dragon enters, 1973

Far and Far, 1992 (HBO)

Final destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The final destination, 2009

Firewall, 2006

Flipped, 2010

Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)

The Source, 2006 (HBO)

Frantic, 1988

From dusk to dawn, 1996

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gente De Zona: In Another's Letter, 2018 (HBO)

The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Hanna, 2011 (HBO)

Havana, 1990 (HBO)

He Got The Game, 1998 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978

Heidi, 2006

Hello again, 1987 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

Hunger, 1983

In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)

In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

It takes two, 1995

Juice, 1992

The Last Mimzy, 2007

License for Wed, 2007

Life, 1999 (HBO)

Life Force, 1985 (HBO)

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003

Losers, 2010

Love Jones, 1997

Lucy, 2020 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971

Misery, 1990

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)

To Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Dog Skip, 2000

Mystic River, 2003

The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

The Never Ending Story, 1984

New York Minute, 2004

Nights at Rodanthe, 2008

Without reservation, 2007

Ordinary people, 1980

Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)

The parallax view, 1974

Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)

A perfect world, 1993

Pedro Capo: In Other Letter, 2017 (HBO)

Best Staff, 1982

Presumed innocent, 1990

Lightning, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Film), 1994

Rosewood, 1997

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Running empty, 1988

Second hand lions, 2003

She is the man, 2006 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Shadow Game, 2011 (HBO)

Space Cowboys, 2000

Speed ​​Racer, 2008

Splendor in the grass, 1961

The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

Tess, 1980 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Time Traveler's Wife, 2009

Titanic, 1997

TMNT, 2007

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Tweety's High-Flying Adventures, 2000

U-571, 2000 (HBO)

Marshals of the United States, 1998

Unaccompanied minors, 2006

Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)

We are Marshall, 2006

Strange Science, 1985 (HBO)

When Harry met Sally, 1989

Wild Wild West, 1999

Wonder, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You have mail, 1998

June 2nd:

Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)

June 4:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aun1uQbM548 (/ embed)

First Look at HBO: The King of Staten Island (HBO)

We are here, Season Finale (HBO)

5th June:

Betty, Season Finale (HBO)

June 6th:

Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Mom, I did it! (HBO)

June 7th:

I can destroy you, series premiere (HBO)

June 10th:

Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere

June 12:

The killer of whims (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)

June 13th:

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

June 14th:

I know this is true, limited series finale (HBO)

Unsure, Season 4 Final (HBO)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYHSRyB3GkE (/ embed)

June 16:

#GeorgeWashington, 2017

Age of Big Cats, season one

Ancient land, season one

Apocalypse: WWI, Season One

Great world in a small garden, 2016

The Celts: blood, iron and sacrifice, season one

Cornfield wreck, 2019

The discouraging strength of Ricardo Corazón de León, 2019

David Attenborough's Ant Mountain, 2016

David Attenbourough & # 39; s Light on Earth, 2016

DeBugged, 2018

Digits, first season

Dragons and damsels, 2019

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016

Expedition: Black Sea Shipwrecks, Season One

First man, 2017

Nuts: tales from the world of squirrels, 2019

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019

The history of food, season one

Hurricane anatomy, first season, 2018

Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016

Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016

King: A recorded record … Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 and Part 2), Season One

Knuckleball!, 2019

Leonardo: The Mystery of the Lost Portrait, 2018

Looney Tunes (Lot 2) (22/6), Season One

Man's first friend, 2018

Central Penguin, 2019

Pompeii: the street of disaster, 2020

Popeye (Lot 2) (22/6), Season One

Pyramid Builders: New Clues, 2019

Volga Kingdom, season one

Sacred Spaces, Season One

Scandalous: the untold story of the National Enquirer, documentary premiere (CNN)

Scanning the pyramids, 2018

Science against terrorism, first season

The secret life of big cats, first season

Secret Life of Lakes, Season One

Secret Life Underground, Season One

Secrets of the solar system, season one

Space Probes !, Season 1

Speed, first season

War spies, season one

Tales of nature, season one

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020

Versailles rediscovered: the disappeared Palace of the Sun King, 2019

Viking women, first season

Vitamania, 2018

Whale Wisdom, 2019

The Woodstock Bus, 2019

June 18

Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere

Karma, series premiere

19th of June:

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Roy Cohn Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Between Us: The Winners (HBO)

Under the same roof (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)

June 20th:

Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)

June 21:

Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

June 22nd:

Hard, Series Finale (HBO)

June 24:

South Park, stations 1-23

Transhood, documentary premiere (HBO)

June 25th:

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere

Esme and Roy, season 2A premiere

Search Party, season 3 premiere

June 26th:

Ants (aka the awakening of ants), 2020

June 27th:

Doctor Sleep (Director & # 39; s Cut), 2020 (HBO)

June 28th:

I Go Be In the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

June 30th:

Welcome to Chechnya, documentary premiere (HBO)

So is it worth adding another subscription to my monthly bills?

While the vast majority of movies and series at launch have been available for a while on other services, there's a lot to digest here. There aren't enough brand-new series or movies to be worth paying out for unless you're hoping the HBO series will premiere this summer. Still, it may be worth it to watch JUSTICE LEAGUE just next year, and there's more than enough in the coming years to make HBO Max your best bet to subscribe after Disney +.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yLNhhHs3-k (/ embed)