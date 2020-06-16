What you need to know about Trump's executive order on surveillance

President Trump signed an executive order on law enforcement reform Tuesday after weeks of police brutality and protests of racial injustice that have swept across the country and the world after the death of George Floyd.

The "Safe Watch for Safe Communities" order promises "to maintain clear and high police standards, promote accountability in law enforcement, and help equip police officers for constructive community involvement," said the White House.

This is what is in the executive order:

Strangulation ban

It requires prohibiting the use of the choke technique, except when the lives of law enforcement officers are in danger.

Exchange of information on problem officers

The order says the attorney general will create a database to share information among law enforcement agencies and track officials who have repeatedly filed complaints against them. The database will track "excessive use of force", while representing privacy and due process rights.

DOJ will retain discretionary grant funds from agencies that do not submit information to the database.

Independent accreditation to enforce best practice standards

He says the Justice Department will only provide discretionary grant funds to state and local law enforcement agencies seeking credentials from a "reputable independent accreditation body" certified by the Justice Department.

The credentialing corps will address issues in its review, such as the use of force and downscaling training that maintains them to high standards, as well as early warning systems that help identify officers who may require intervention. . The agency will also establish best practice standards for community participation.

Mental health and substance abuse training, capacity building of "correspondent" non-police experts.

The order states that since the mid-20th century, the United States "has witnessed a reduction in targeted mental health treatment," thus leaving the responsibility to respond to those with mental health problems and substance abuse among police officers. .

The order, under the Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, will work to train officers in dealing with those struggling with mental health, homelessness, and addiction. They will also work to increase the capacity of social workers and mental health experts who work directly with law enforcement to develop "stewardship" programs.

Community participation and community support models

The Secretary of Health and Human Services will survey "community support models" aimed at addressing mental health, homelessness, and addiction and within 90 days will summarize the results and issue recommendations on how funds can be reallocated to widely implement models successful support.

The order also promises to increase programs aimed at improving relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and community outreach and listening sessions. It will also increase mental health services for officers themselves and seek to retain and recruit high-performing or likely high-performing officers.