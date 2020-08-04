What you should buy if you return to the office

After months of working from home, many companies across the country are exploring the reopening of their offices. Although the ability to do so is based on your location and industry, for those workers who know that they will soon return to daily life, it is reasonable to be anxious.

Particularly with so many unknowns around Covid-19 and how long the pandemic will continue, professionals must discover their own level of caution and safety. After all, while it is relatively easy to control your degree of exposure in your living room, being back in an open office space with your colleagues is not that simple. Before you buy anything, be sure to have an open and honest conversation with your employer about what leadership is doing to create a healthy and clean work environment, and also check the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about process.

While your employer may provide many items on our return-to-office packing list, if they don't, you should consider investing in them. We speak with employees who have already returned to work or who are planning to return from their workplace about all the measures that can make you feel more comfortable and, most importantly, as protected as possible.

You probably don't need us to tell you to wear a mask with you, especially since many offices will require it. In addition to this 2020 accessory, Deb LaMere, Vice President of Human Resources at Datasite, recommends creating a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. This should include a face mask (or maybe even a face shield), gloves, and hand sanitizer as a minimum.

In addition to the usual suspects (psst: gloves and mask), businessman and event planner Joe Moller suggests purchasing a portable UV-light disinfectant, such as PhoneSoap. These are inexpensive and have been known to clean your phone, laptop, pen, computer, etc. with UV light, which can kill up to 99.99% of bacteria on surfaces. However, it is important to note that devices like these have not yet been shown to be effective against Covid.

"I find myself feeling more comfortable and generating less waste when I clean my phone, sunglasses and keys after returning from a meeting or appointment," says Moller. “Cleaning devices can be taken home or left in your car or office overnight. They're also great for guests to use on their own items before sitting down for a meeting or conversation. "

Before leaving the office, consider storing all your items in a portable storage container to store under or inside your desk. How? Kelly Williams, founder and managing partner of the Slate Law Group, says this helps prevent anyone from coming in contact with your personal materials. This includes your laptop, mouse, keyboard, notepads, and other general office supplies.

"By doing this, you limit anyone to touch your work items and limit your exposure to others," he adds.

If your office requires that you wear a mask the entire time you're on the premises, it will take a little getting used to. Especially if you've spent the last 100 days working on fuzzy sweatshirts and socks, you may have a hard time adjusting to being less than comfortable. That's why Joel Johnson, the executive vice president and director of human resources at Sunrise Banks, suggests packing layers.

"While working from home, employees had the luxury of controlling the temperature, but that is not the case in the office," he says. “Pack layers just in case. You may have forgotten how cold your cubicle can be.

Staying hydrated is a smart choice for your immune system and your ability to think creatively. But taking off the mask to take a sip of water puts you at greater risk and, well, it can be annoying. That is why it is best to bring your own water bottle to the office and make sure it is one with a straw for easy access under the mask. Williams says she may even consider having some so she can cut down on trips to the kitchen or water cooler.

While some employers take daily temperature readings, not all of them are as practical. For your peace of mind and to take control of your health, Sarah Morgan, a businesswoman and founder of the human resources consulting boutique BuzzARooney, says it's smart to bring your own digital thermometer to measure your temperature in case you don't feel stellar.

There hasn't been a proven case of anyone contracting Covid-19 directly from an object, but some reports say the virus's pathogens can live on a surface for 24 to 72 hours. To stay safe, Joy Altimare, director of engagement and branding at EHE Health, says it's best to minimize the frequency of things we touch.

One way to do this is through a solid brass or copper loop, such as a CleanKey, which can open doors, touch touchscreens, and otherwise be used to interact with high-traffic surfaces. "Think of it as a pencil for the human finger," he adds.

Even if you love your travel bag and backpack, if it is not machine washable, you will probably leave it at home for now. To bring your laptop, wallet, notebooks, and other necessities to the workplace, buy some of these duffel bags that you can throw into clothing as soon as you walk through the door.

Everyone has a different comfort level when it comes to social interaction during the pandemic. While some have created small herds of friends to mingle, others have been hyper vigilant from day one. If he errs on the side of caution, Williams tells him to pack some masking tapes to trace 6 feet around his workstation. It won't harm carpet, wood, or tiles, and will remind forgetful colleagues to give you space.

Many restaurants remain closed, while others operate with skeleton staff and a limited menu. This means it's probably best to pack your own lunch, just to be safe. Find leak-proof containers and choose foods that don't need to be heated to avoid going to a shared kitchen.

Rather than choosing single-use utensils, Williams suggests buying stainless steel straws, forks, spoons, and containers that you can take home and wash. This material also offers a more vigorous fight against contamination.

The office coffee machine may be the most popular office item, but it means that different people use it continuously. As an alternative, Colleen McCreary, the director of personnel at Credit Karma, says to consider making your coffee at home or bringing your own coffee or tea bags so you don't use the community pot.

"If you bring your own cup or tableware, you won't have to wonder who else recently used it and how well it was washed," he says. And if you really, really need your Java solution all day long, some super cheap personals fit perfectly on your desktop.

Sure, your office has a closet full of pens, notebooks, chargers, and other supplies. But, if you want to be very careful with exposure to Covid-19, you probably don't want to get your products from the communal stash. Instead, Williams suggests packing yours and carrying it with you at all times. You will not only protect yourself, but also your colleagues.

Jitjatjo co-founder and CEO Tim Chatfield says it best: "Regardless of what you bring back to the office, the most important thing you have with you, besides a mask, is patience."

"Re-acclimatizing to an on-site work environment will present a huge challenge for everyone," he continues. So while there may be a period of frustration, confusion, and annoyance, do what you can to stay calm and supportive. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that everything is better when we work together. When you need a Zen moment, try going offline and having a cup of tea.

