The history of baseball begins somewhere in 18th century America. It is not known exactly what the early rules of competition were. Probably in the early days all you needed was a bat and a ball to play baseball. As things evolved, baseball became a real sport, following a well-defined set of rules.

All you need to know:

Baseball is played between two teams of 9 players each.

A game is played over 9 innings, the length of which varies.

If at the end of the 9 innings the scoreboard shows a tie, an extra inning will be played.

The team with the most points at the end of the match wins.

Inside the pitch we have a square with a side of 27.5 metres, called the infield. In the corner of each square there is a base.

The ball is thrown by a player of one team (pitcher) from the centre of the square to home base, where there is a player of the other team (batter), who has to hit it and send it as far as possible. Behind the batter is a teammate of the pitcher, who tries to catch the ball in case the batter fails to hit it.

The two teams take turns attacking and defending.

The defending team tries to remove 3 players from the opposing team in order to move them into the attack.

The batter’s team is considered the attacking team. He must hit the ball and then enter the field and run all the bases as quickly as possible to get back to home base. This is before the opposing team catches the ball and returns it to the pitcher. If he accomplishes this, his team gets a run.

You can also score a run with a so-called home run. This is done when the batter hits the ball so hard that it goes over the pitch and over the fence. This is because the opposing team can no longer catch it and send it to the pitcher.

Where can you bet?

The most important professional baseball league in the world is MLB (Major League Baseball). It is made up of teams that play in the American League and the National League. No wonder, as Americans consider it the national sport and it ranks high in fan preference. It’s also home to the biggest baseball betting market.

Since the 20th century, baseball has also become popular in other parts of the world. There are major competitions in countries such as Japan, South Korea, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Panama.

If you plan to place baseball bets, you will find the major events on offer from the bookmakers. Here are the main types of baseball bets you can play:

Bet on the final outcome

It gives you the opportunity to bet that one team or the other will win the game. In baseball, games cannot end in a tie (if the game is tied after 9 innings, an extra inning is played) so this option is not available.

With these types of baseball bets it’s good to be aware of previous results in head-to-head meetings between the two teams. It’s also good to know about the form of the game and the availability of important players of both teams.

Bet on total number of points

It is an under/over bet and refers to the total number of points that will be scored over the course of the meeting in a given match. For example if you place a bet on the match being over 6.5 points and the total points in the match being at least 7, your bet is a winner.

Some bookmakers also offer the option to bet on the hosts’ points total or the guests’ points total. Before placing baseball bets on the total number of points, it is a good idea to read up on the statistics about the results of previous matches and the scores obtained.

Bet on who leads after x innings

These types of baseball bets give you the opportunity to place a bet on the team you think will lead after a certain number of innings. Usually, the betting option on offer is who leads after 2, 3 or 4 innings.

Useful advices for betting on Baseball

Now that you know how to bet on baseball, it’s time to learn some ways to increase your chances of winning. Here are a few tips to make the most of your baseball sports betting success:

Watch the stats: aside from seeing the favorites, you’ll notice something else interesting. Baseball games in the United States happen quite often during the season, and some teams lose several games in a row, only to finally get ambitious and get a win. You can try to intuit when a team that is not seen as a favorite in baseball sports betting can be successful.

Be interested in valuable player transfers, form of play, absence of certain key players. You’ll find out if a strong team might have a weaker matchup. Surprises in baseball sports betting are not excluded.

Watch the weather. It may seem rather curious at first glance, but consider that strong winds and the direction from which they blow could influence the speed and direction of balls thrown. Of course, in order to apply this tactic, you will need to study the venue quite a bit, because some of the American stadiums are covered, some are not.

Conclusion

Keep the above information in mind if you want to place sports bets on baseball and have the best chance of winning. Baseball is a fun and entertaining sport that is worth watching as such, but betting makes it even more exciting. Place your baseball bets too!