What's behind Governor Andrew Cuomo's obsession with The Post?

We are preparing for Governor Andrew Cuomo to start charging us rent, we are basically living in his head.

Not only does he still blame The Post for public fury over the thousands of COVID-19 deaths in New York

Nursing homes now also says that we are the villains behind the growing cases of coronavirus in Arizona and Florida.

Meanwhile, our corporate cousins ​​in The Wall Street Journal are behind Texas crown problems.

Seriously.

Let's take the (slightly) more serious charge first. It's not new: The government has for some time insisted that New Yorkers blame it for deaths in local nursing homes (more than 6,300 and possibly more than 12,000) just because, as it put it on Friday, "it is a problem policy. I think it's the New York Post, "particularly columnists Michael Goodwin and Bob McManus, and also" Fox TV. "

What the Post's news and opinion pages (as well as other media, such as ProPublica) really did was accurately report on the state Health Department's March 25 order that households accept patients regardless of their status COVID-19, in fact, without even testing for the virus. The state finally pulled out of that order, but only after weeks of negative publicity, and without admitting it was crazy.

It was evident at first, weeks before March 25, that the virus was especially dangerous for the elderly. Forcing homes to carry these patients clearly added new risks for those who were already there, as the mistake leapt from the infected to the caregivers and everyone else in the buildings. The only real question is how many additional unnecessary deaths occurred.

When Bernadette Hogan of The Post first asked about the order, Cuomo alleged ignorance, but has since supported the purported wisdom of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker's mandate. He insists that any failure is the fault of the Trump administration, which has issued a guideline that Cuomo insists requires Zucker to enact the nursing home policy, although other states read the guide very differently.

In fact, it's obvious that Zucker simply focused on ensuring that distressed hospitals had a place where they could send recovered (but still infectious) patients. The fact that many houses were not prepared to isolate the infected (and provide adequate protective equipment for their caregivers) did not matter.

Since then, Zucker has produced a study arguing that the order did not lead to unnecessary infections (or, if it did, it was the fault of every household), but neither he nor Cuomo will agree to an independent review of the facts, to despite the calls. across the political spectrum for that.

It was a question from the Post about such an external review that it triggered it on Friday. But if it is just "political," as he says, why does he think of independent study thinking as a threat?

As for the Arizona-Florida-Texas question: On Sunday, Cuomo bristled at the idea of ​​opening New York a little faster, as the blockades have toppled the economy even when metrics such as new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths , continue to reach new lows. .

"The Wall Street Journal, New York Post: They keep hitting a horse that is dead:" We should reopen the economy faster in New York, "" The infection rate is low; reopen faster, "he said.

“The infection rate is low because we have carried out an intelligent and phased reopening. What they defend has been shown to be wrong and a failure. "

You see: “Florida heard the New York Post. Texas listened to The Wall Street Journal. Arizona listened to The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. That was wrong ”because all of those states are now seeing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

He did not say who "listened" to California, although he is seeing the same problems. Presumably, he knew that no one would buy the idea that the Democrats who run the Golden State would be guided by The Post.

But either way, our publishers have not targeted Florida, Arizona, or California. They have headed to New York. And Cuomo has been too slow. Too slow to see the deaths it caused in nursing homes due to the terrible order from its Health Department. Too slow to see that what we have to do is protect the vulnerable without having to sink the statewide economy.

We are well paying the rent. We're fine being the whip boy because of the fact that Cuomo passes the money on to nursing home deaths. Because if we bother him so much, it means one thing: he knows we are right.