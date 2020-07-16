What's behind the Tucker Carlson mask (opinion)

Tucker Carlson, the Fox News presenter with the highest-rated show on cable television, has a white supremacy problem: Racism, bigotry, homophobia and misogyny seem to follow him wherever he goes.

The latest news concerns Blake Neff, one of the main writers of the Carlson show, who stepped down after CNN's Oliver Darcy discovered a surprisingly racist series of posts Neff made on AutoAdmit, a message board apparently for future and current. Law students, but which has long been a hotbed of racism, sexism and alleged defamation.

Neff left his own disgustingly racist comment on the site, and also participated in threads started by other users that started with racial slurs, including the word n ​​(or, to use the term in the thread, "a Congo JET BLACK n ** * * er ", although the word was not censored in the forum, to which Neff replied with a mocking comment about Asians).

According to the CNN report, Neff also spent five years maintaining "a long thread in which he made fun of a woman and published information about her love life that has invited other users to make fun of her and invade her privacy." CNN also found an overlap between something Neff posted on the forum and what appeared on Carlson's show.

This is not Carlson's first encounter with a sparkling racist. Carlson was one of the founders of the website The Daily Caller, which was launched in 2010 and has published a large number of white nationalists, or in the words of some, "civic nationalists", and then moved half apology when they are discovered, just to start the cycle again.

Among those published by the Daily Caller was Peter Brimelow, founder and editor of the racist website VDARE, a clearinghouse for white nationalist and anti-immigrant writings. (Brimelow has sued the New York Times for labeling it as "open white nationalist"; he prefers the term "civic nationalist").

Brimelow's views were not a secret when the caller posted it; he included those same views in his Daily Caller column, which argued that "America should be a nation-state, the political expression of a particular (white, British) people, as in Europe." Brimelow quoted Jorge Ramos from Univision (from, ironically, an appearance on Carlson's Fox show), who said, "This is our country. It is yours, it is mine and it is ours … Latinos, Asians, African Americans, Whites , is our country ".

Brimelow replied that Ramos's statement of a shared nation "would have been … news to the Founding Fathers."

Others hired and published by The Caller were somewhat more secretive, insofar as they at least attempted to conceal their beliefs or their formal ties to white nationalist groups. But the list of them is still absurdly, embarrassingly long.

This is not a coincidence. And it all happened while Carlson was still a co-owner of the Daily Caller site (he announced that he sold his stake in June of this year).

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" has not been much better than the website that Carlson co-founded when it comes to bigotry of all kinds. He has invited well-known fans to appear on his show, helping to normalize his views.

Carlson often expresses a smooth pedaling version of the vitriol racism thrown by white nationalists. He made disgusting comments about people of color, racial diversity, and women, even saying that immigrants make the United States "poorer, dirtier, and more divided."

When Ramos from Univision, who is Mexican-American, attended Carlson's show, Carlson took the opportunity to call migrant groups coming to the United States an "invasion," to tell Ramos that he was "whiter than me "and complain about" the Mexican citizen telling me about what kind of country the United States is. "

Between 2006 and 2011, Carlson made several appearances on a radio show in which he called women the c-word, saying they were "extremely primitive, basic," and said that child marriage was not as serious as other forms. child rape because "the rapist, in this case, has made a life-long commitment to care for the person."

He compared Michael Vick, a former NFL quarterback convicted of dog fighting, to Warren Jeffs, the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who is serving a life sentence for child sexual assault, and said that if the law was enacted, animal abuse would be a more serious crime than raping children (or, as Carlson said, "Michael Vick would have been executed and Warren Jeffs would be on the street").

Despite all of this history, Carlson has had the gall to assert that white supremacy is a hoax, a "conspiracy theory" and "not a real problem."

He also defended Neff, who resigned after his racist charges were made public. As Carlson said this week that he did not "endorse" Neff's language and that Neff "did not meet" the show's standards, he expressed more anger at those he called "ghouls" who were "beating their chests in triumph over destruction of a young man. "

Denouncing Neff's critics as fair, Carlson told his audience, "We are all human. When we pretend to be holy, we are lying. When we play the innocent to hurt other people, we are committing the most serious sin of all. , and we will be punished for it. "

It is an interesting twist of responsibility to claim that a young man has been destroyed: Neff published the repulsive comments for himself and destroyed his own career; nobody did it to him. And while we are all human and flawed, most of us don't post racist rants on the Internet for fun.

Once again, Carlson, his bosses, and his fans are trying to dismiss this as a bad apple problem, even as they criticize those who would point to the badness of the apple in question. But this is a clear pattern, now a decade old, of racism, misogyny and bigotry from Tucker Carlson and his platforms.

After making so many hate comments, and after employing, posting, and platforms so many blatant racists, he simply defies reason to claim that employing another racist like Neff was a deviation or a mistake.

On the contrary. It's a strategy Conservatism did not discover Donald Trump's racism, but Trumpism has so emptied the bottom of public decency that racists seem to feel emboldened again. Trumpism has made it less embarrassing for racially motivated conservatives to be honest about their inclinations, and has given them coverage to share the full range of their beliefs.

Trump's own victimization complex, and that of his followers, also has a mirror image in the conservative media: the real victims, in this account, are not those who are on the receiving end of racial discrimination or hatred, but rather those who are called racist or deplorable, when they are racist and deplorable.

Trump ran, and will run again, on white complaint politics, appealing to a base that is overwhelmingly white. Carlson speaks to the same audience and feeds the same racist beliefs and delusions of persecution. He is smart enough to do it under the guise of respectable conservatism. Occasionally, that mask slips.

This is one of those moments. And Carlson's response is revealing. Rather than be outraged by Neff's posts, Carlson gently walks away from them, while still sympathizing: Neff has paid "a very high price" for his actions. The real enemies, in Carlson's opinion, are those who exposed Neff: people who connected Neff with their own words more harshly than Neff or their own words are spoken of.

This prejudice, and the attempt to blame racists on those who will hold them accountable, is a revealing moment. It shows us how quickly intolerance (and alligator tears that spill when that intolerance is unearthed) has normalized in the Republican Party, on Fox News, and in particular by Carlson.

This is not an aberration. It is the beating heart of trumpism. And it is increasingly the face of American conservatism.