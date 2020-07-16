What's behind the Tucker Carlson mask (opinion)

Tucker Carlson, the Fox News presenter with the highest-rated show on cable television, has a white supremacy problem: Racism, bigotry, homophobia and misogyny seem to follow him wherever he goes.
Neff left his own disgustingly racist comment on the site, and also participated in threads started by other users that started with racial slurs, including the word n (or, to use the term in the thread, "a Congo JET BLACK n ** * * er ", although the word was not censored in the forum, to which Neff replied with a mocking comment about Asians).
According to the CNN report, Neff also spent five years maintaining "a long thread in which he made fun of a woman and published information about her love life that has invited other users to make fun of her and invade her privacy." CNN also found an overlap between something Neff posted on the forum and what appeared on Carlson's show.
This is not Carlson's first encounter with a sparkling racist. Carlson was one of the founders of the website The Daily Caller, which was launched in 2010 and has published a large number of white nationalists, or in the words of some, "civic nationalists", and then moved half apology when they are discovered, just to start the cycle again.
Brimelow replied that Ramos's statement of a shared nation "would have been … news to the Founding Fathers."
"Tucker Carlson Tonight" has not been much better than the website that Carlson co-founded when it comes to bigotry of all kinds. He has invited well-known fans to appear on his show, helping to normalize his views.
He also defended Neff, who resigned after his racist charges were made public. As Carlson said this week that he did not "endorse" Neff's language and that Neff "did not meet" the show's standards, he expressed more anger at those he called "ghouls" who were "beating their chests in triumph over destruction of a young man. "
It is an interesting twist of responsibility to claim that a young man has been destroyed: Neff published the repulsive comments for himself and destroyed his own career; nobody did it to him. And while we are all human and flawed, most of us don't post racist rants on the Internet for fun.
Once again, Carlson, his bosses, and his fans are trying to dismiss this as a bad apple problem, even as they criticize those who would point to the badness of the apple in question. But this is a clear pattern, now a decade old, of racism, misogyny and bigotry from Tucker Carlson and his platforms.
After making so many hate comments, and after employing, posting, and platforms so many blatant racists, he simply defies reason to claim that employing another racist like Neff was a deviation or a mistake.
On the contrary. It's a strategy Conservatism did not discover Donald Trump's racism, but Trumpism has so emptied the bottom of public decency that racists seem to feel emboldened again. Trumpism has made it less embarrassing for racially motivated conservatives to be honest about their inclinations, and has given them coverage to share the full range of their beliefs.
Trump's own victimization complex, and that of his followers, also has a mirror image in the conservative media: the real victims, in this account, are not those who are on the receiving end of racial discrimination or hatred, but rather those who are called racist or deplorable, when they are racist and deplorable.
Trump ran, and will run again, on white complaint politics, appealing to a base that is overwhelmingly white. Carlson speaks to the same audience and feeds the same racist beliefs and delusions of persecution. He is smart enough to do it under the guise of respectable conservatism. Occasionally, that mask slips.
This is one of those moments. And Carlson's response is revealing. Rather than be outraged by Neff's posts, Carlson gently walks away from them, while still sympathizing: Neff has paid "a very high price" for his actions. The real enemies, in Carlson's opinion, are those who exposed Neff: people who connected Neff with their own words more harshly than Neff or their own words are spoken of.
This prejudice, and the attempt to blame racists on those who will hold them accountable, is a revealing moment. It shows us how quickly intolerance (and alligator tears that spill when that intolerance is unearthed) has normalized in the Republican Party, on Fox News, and in particular by Carlson.
This is not an aberration. It is the beating heart of trumpism. And it is increasingly the face of American conservatism.