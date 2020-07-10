What's behind Trump's stinging rebuke against Trump? (Opinion)

Time and time again, Roberts challenged conventional wisdom and entrenched ideology to join the traditionally liberal court bloc (and sometimes other conservatives) to issue impressive rulings that strongly rejected the legal positions of the Trump administration on matters of vitally important to the American public.

Make no mistake: the John Roberts Independence Tour of 2020 will have repercussions for generations to come.

The court currently consists of four generally liberal judges, all appointed by Democratic Presidents (Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elana Kagan) and four trusted conservative judges (Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh), all appointed by republican presidents. In the current period, Roberts, a longtime conservative and Republican nominee, came forward as the possible deciding vote, given his occasional tendency to defy expectations and join liberal court judges, in particular casting key votes to defend the Affordable Care Act in 2012 (a decision 5-4) and again in 2015 (a decision 6-3).

Over the past three weeks, Roberts has repeatedly joined the liberal bloc in making a series of far-reaching decisions. Roberts (and Gorsuch) agreed with the four liberal judges to rule that federal law prohibits job discrimination against gay and transgender people.

He then provided a decisive deciding vote in a decision 5-4 rejecting the efforts of the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects nearly 650,000 "Dreamers" from deportation.

Finally, Roberts sided with the four liberal judges, in another decision 5-4, to overturn a Louisiana law that severely restricted access to abortions. He based his decision on a refusal to revoke an existing precedent, suggesting that he might be reluctant to reverse Roe v. Wade if such a case comes to court.

Thursday's rulings on Trump's tax returns offer a mix. Roberts joined the liberal bloc, in addition to the judges appointed by Trump, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, to flatly reject Trump's legal claim that it is beyond the reach of prosecutors or Congress. However, by sending the cases back to the lower courts for further consideration, the court left Trump with enough leeway to delay and run out of time, likely after the November election.

While Trump may postpone his trial day, Roberts offered a resounding reprimand for the president's claim to be beyond responsibility when he wrote: "In our court system," the public has a right to every man's evidence. "From the early days of the Republic, "every man" has included the President of the United States. "

What exactly is behind Roberts's movements? It has not suddenly thrown away decades of trustworthy conservatism and has become liberal. Just last week, for example, he joined the conservative bloc of four court judges to cast the deciding vote in a decision 5-4 allowing certain types of public funds for religious education and otherwise maintaining onerous conditions in the absentee voting. Alabama (more on this below). So while Roberts has occasionally defied expectations recently and joined liberal judges, his overall voting record remains pro-conservative.

I think Roberts is aware of his legacy as Chief Justice and does not want his term to go down in history as the one in which the court was hopelessly divided along political lines. Nor does he have any reason or obligation to help Trump or advance the administration's agenda. Furthermore, judges serve life terms, so Roberts owes no one anything and has nothing to gain by playing politics, for or against either side.

In fact, Roberts, in 2018, issued a rare public statement that rebuked Trump's criticism of the judiciary and reaffirmed that "We have no Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges … That the judiciary Independent is something we should all be grateful for. "

This is true: Roberts became president of the court long before the Trump administration came to power, and he will likely hold that position long after Trump leaves, be it in 2021 or 2025. His legacy will extend through multiple administrations and is bigger than the political winds. of any given time.

Your decisions this term will become a crucial part of that legacy.

Now your questions

Aaron (Michigan): How much power do the courts have over whether states use absentee ballots and how they do so during the pandemic?

Courts have substantial power over ballots and voting processes, perhaps more than people commonly think.

Earlier this year, for example, Alabama officials decided to postpone the primary elections and allow the expanded use of ballots in the absence by people who concluded that it was impossible or unreasonable to vote in person, due to concerns about the coronavirus. . But Alabama rules also place strict restrictions on absentee ballots: Voters must present a copy of a photo ID to receive an absentee ballot, and then must present an affidavit signed by witnesses along with the ballot.

One group questioned these restrictions as excessively burdensome, particularly in light of the pandemic. A federal district court judge agreed, overriding the photo identification and affidavit requirements. But the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice Roberts joining the four most conservative justices, stepped in and suspended the district court's ruling, effectively leaving Alabama's restrictions on absentee ballots while the case works. I walk through the courts of appeal. As a result of the Supreme Court decision, it will be considerably more difficult for Alabama voters to mail their ballots.

Mike (Minnesota): Will we ever see Mueller's report that has not been drafted, now that most of Mueller's cases have been concluded?

Perhaps, but almost certainly not before the November 2020 elections.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee filed a lawsuit seeking the unwritten report, including grand jury materials, which are generally confidential.

Both a federal district court and an appeals court ruled in favor of the House, finding that the Judiciary Committee was in "dire need" to review all of Mueller's evidence. But the Supreme Court agreed last week to hear the case during its next term, which begins in October 2020, while in the meantime suspending lower court rulings.

The Supreme Court, of course, will have the last word on the matter. But it is extremely unlikely that the court will hear arguments and issue a decision before the November elections.

Bev (Maryland): Could former White House national security adviser John Bolton lose the profits from his book if he revealed classified information?

Yes. The Trump administration moved unsuccessfully in an effort to prevent the publication of Bolton's book. This result was not surprising, given that the First Amendment strongly discourages "pre-restrictions" on speech, that is, preventing speech from being published in the first place.

But Bolton may still face financial consequences. While Bolton submitted his manuscript to the government for the required pre-publication review, it is unclear whether that review was formally completed. The Justice Department maintains that his book, as published, still contains classified information. If a court agrees, then Bolton could turn over all proceeds from the book (including related television or movie offerings) to the federal government.

Three questions for this week:

1. When Ghislaine Maxwell makes her first court appearance in the Southern District of New York on July 14, will she be released on bail or incarcerated pending trial?

2. What steps, if any, will the House Judiciary Committee take to follow up on the testimony of former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, about his dismissal by Attorney General William Barr?

3. Will Trump forgive Roger Stone before Stone appears in prison on July 14?