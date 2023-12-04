As new titles are added to Hulu each month, some existing shows and movies eventually depart to make room. December 2023 will see several fan-favorite films and television series exiting the streaming service.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable titles leaving Hulu over the month:

Leaving December 1st

The Blade trilogy (1998-2004) – All three films starring Wesley Snipes as the iconic Marvel vampire hunter Blade will be removed from Hulu.

The Bourne Identity (2002) – Matt Damon’s breakout spy thriller that launched the successful Bourne franchise leaves Hulu.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) – Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts revenge film and a classic of the genre departs.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) – Will Ferrell’s hilarious NASCAR comedy that co-starred John C. Reilly says goodbye.

Leaving December 6th

Zombieland (2009) – The cult comedy horror starring Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone about surviving a zombie apocalypse gets axed.

Interview with the Vampire (1994) – Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise star in Neil Jordan’s gothic vampire film based on Anne Rice’s novel.

Leaving December 25th

Elf (2003) – Jon Favreau’s beloved Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell as a human raised by Santa hits the road.

Love Actually (2003) – Richard Curtis’ romantic comedy and film featuring a star-studded cast says farewell.

Leaving December 31st

The entire 12 seasons of Letterkenny – Hulu loses the acclaimed Canadian comedy series.

The entire 6 seasons of Community – Dan Harmon’s meta sitcom starring Joel McHale and Donald Glover departs.

So in summary, December sees many iconic films, hit comedies, and beloved TV shows exit Hulu.

Blade: Trinity (2004)