What's next for General Naird?

The first season of the Netflix series. Space force ended in a cliffhanger for General Naird. The latest series by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell brought comedy, but also featured interesting social commentary. Carell also portrayed the central character of the Netflix comedy, General Mark Naird, the leader of the new branch of the military forced to make a very difficult decision at the end of the season. Although the series tried to tie up loose ends, many new questions arose before the ending ended in a cliffhanger.

Based on the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA, Space force He followed a 4-star general in the Air Force when he was forced to move to a base in Colorado to execute a completely new operation. Since Mark spent his military career, there has been a major disconnect between him and his scientists, including the team leader, Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich). There was also an additional amount of stress stemming from his home life with an unhappy teenage daughter, Erin (Diana Silvers), and a wife, Maggie (Lisa Kudrow), who is currently serving decades in prison.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Netflix Space Force Cast Guide: Where Have You Seen The Actors Before

The first handful of Space Force missions served as the focus of Season 1, as well as the problems they encountered with funding, administration, and tension among other nations. Over time, Mark opened his mind when it came to understanding the scientific side of his missions. He also realized that many government officials were not on the same page with the vision of the base. Season 1 ended with the main character in the midst of an internal conflict that will have inevitable consequences no matter what he does next.

Why General Naird disobeyed his orders

Despite being chosen as the first Chief of Space Operations, General Naird never had full control over the branch. You may have made key decisions when it comes to launches and operations, but the president and his administration were waiting to step in the second moment Mark hesitated to obey orders. This came as the administration turned to the private sector to hire Edison Jaymes (Kaitlin Olson), the tech guru, to give the Space Force missions a better spin. When the Chinese team interfered with the United States mission, all bets were peacefully occupied on the moon.

China already sabotaged the first rocket launch after taking off the panels from the Space Force satellite. They further damaged relationships after using a rover to run over the American flag on the moon. Many military officers and members of the public wanted rapid retaliation. Mark was ordered to send his team to the moon to attack the Chinese base. After much internal debate, Mark realized that an attack was not the best option. He explained that people often forget the past and end up making the same mistakes, as in the case of wars. Arrogance was not the way to go, so the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, Gen. Kick Grabaston (Noah Emmerich), took over, arrested Mark, and forced the moon team to obey orders.

What happened on the moon

Before Mark was detained by the Air Force, he told moon team leader Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome) that he would be defying orders. He also instructed the group to disassemble the weapons and use the parts as other resources. When Grabaston took over the control room, the team no longer had weapons, so he encouraged them to collect keys. They then took two rovers and traveled to the Chinese base where they passed their inhabitants along the way.

Related: Why are Space Force reviews so varied?

After successfully destroying the Chinese base by making it uninhabitable, the American Space Force center hoped to receive Chinese astronauts as refugees. They happened to pass the Chinese team on the way back from their attack when they realized that the other group made a subsequent attack. The Space Force habitat was destroyed and the team was left wondering what to do next. Grabaston is certainly not the person handling the scientific side of the situation. To make matters worse, Chief Scientist Dr. Mallory was also detained. It was unclear if the rocket was still working, but the team likely did not have the fuel or supplies to return to Earth.

Why did Maggie escape from prison (and keep running?)

While Mark was making the most difficult decision of his career, his teenage daughter was making other difficult decisions. After feeling disconnected from her family, Erin made the irresponsible decision to get in a car with three unknown men. They took her to the desert to an incomplete property full of people who take drugs. Erin called her father for help, but since he was detained, he turned to Maggie. Of course, like her mother, Maggie wanted to help, but there wasn't much she could do from jail. That didn't turn out to be entirely true soon after.

Mark ended up breaking free of the restrictions and escaping from the base in a helicopter. He rescued Erin just in time and the two witnessed a figure running in a field while wearing an orange suit. The figure turned out to be Maggie, who escaped from prison with the help of prison guard (and new lover), Louise. Maggie wanted to help Erin, but didn't seem to think beyond that step. Since Maggie did her best to escape, it is unlikely that she will voluntarily return to prison, especially since Louise will also get into trouble, ending the possibility of their relationship. It will be interesting to see if Maggie continues to flee and if her family will help protect her freedom.

What's next for General Naird and his team?

Mark never imagined becoming the leader of the Space Force after being named a 4-star general. He did what he had to do, but didn't have many opportunities to follow his own voice. Mark did his part by defying an order that could be considered a war crime. But instead of running away from the situation, Mark was put in a difficult situation once his team on the moon was put in jeopardy. As Brad (Don Lake) indicated, Mark was given the option to run or return to help, which would end in the man who would be subject to court-martial. As he pondered the options, it seemed that Mark had turned the helicopter around. Based on Mark's morale and his past in the military, he is unlikely to leave his team behind. That goes for his base allies and those on the moon. At the same time, Mark will ensure that Maggie and Erin are safe before making any other decisions.

Related: The New Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2020

What does the end of Space Force season 1 really mean?

Like an everything, Space force It was satire mocking the real life branch of the military. There were many jokes directed at government officials on both sides, but they were predominantly indirectly directed at the president and his administration. On a deeper level, Netflix comedy focused on a man who had always played by the rules as a direct general. When the time came, he recognized that military actions were not always the answer in world conflicts. He made reference to the fact that past wars are often forgotten before making repeated mistakes. He did not want to make another disastrous mistake that could hinder the missions of the base for years to come.

The series also touched on why the scientific side of space missions is so crucial, as indicated by Dr. Mallory's constant struggle. He tried to persuade Mark about the importance of funding and how science can improve the future. Although the series carried this debate through a comic tone, there was a clear message delivered through Space force that many key leaders do not take scientific research seriously enough. Space force Season 2 will surely continue with these themes as it follows the next chapter of Mark and the base.

Next: Netflix Space Force Cast Guide: Where Have You Seen The Actors Before

Star Wars: Did Count Dooku Know Palpatine Was Darth Sidious?