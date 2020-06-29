What's next for Phil Mickelson after the Travelers roller coaster?

CROMWELL, Conn. – Phil Mickelson took the 36-hole lead after shooting 64-63 on Thursday and Friday, and then had a disappointing weekend with a par of 71 to finish in a 24th draw.

After he finished, however, Mickelson insisted he would not leave Connecticut demoralized for failing to seize the opportunity to secure his 45th career win. He was trying to become the eighth player to win a PGA Tour event after turning 50.

"I am seeing this week as progress," said Mickelson, who turned 50 on June 16. "Certainly the goal is to win golf tournaments, but keep in mind that I have missed a lot of cuts (three in a row entering the Travelers). I have not played at the level I wanted, and this week I entered and had many findings Great. I hit a lot of good shots, I hit a lot of good tee shots. My failures were much better. … The weekend didn't go well. I had a lot of penalty shots. But it was a good week of progress. "

Mickelson said he will take this week off and then play both events at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

"I feel like that golf course, Muirfield Village, is a great course for me, and I feel like this is a good generator of momentum," he said. “A lot of good things happened here that I need to refine, I need to tweak, but I felt a lot of good things happened this week. The goal is to win, but I also need to identify the fact that I also made a lot of progress this week. "

Mickelson hit 32 of 56 streets during the week, which was tied for 63rd in accuracy. He hit 54 of 72 regulation greens and took 114 putts.

"I finally feel like I really have a good address," he said. “This was a good week in many areas, and I am very optimistic for the future. I don't think this is unique. I think it's going to be the start of something really special, at least that's what I'm feeling. "

Dylan Frittelli, who missed the cut, tested positive for COVID-19. Frittelli is the fourth player to test positive since the PGA Tour returned to action on June 11 and retired from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Nick Watney tested positive last week on RBC Heritage, while Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy tested positive this week on Travelers.

Brendon Todd, the 54-hole leader entered the day having lost only one fairway in the first three rounds. The Travelers' Championship record for most fairways in the tournament was 53. Todd hit 10 of 14 in the final round to finish 51 of 56.

Rory McIlroy, the number 1 player in the world was running late, reaching 15 under par, before taking double bogey on the 17th hole and finishing tied for 11th.

He characterized his week as "frustrating in a way," adding: "There have been some really good things there, but then some really stupid mistakes." Even (Sunday), I got off to a good start and then made some easy holes. It's a little bit too roller coaster. "

McIlroy said, "The way I feel right now, I feel like a couple of weeks off," but added that he "probably" will play next at Memorial.