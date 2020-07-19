What's really going on in the & # 39; Battle of Portland & # 39 ;?

Peaceful protesters do not attempt to burn down federal courts or prisons or the headquarters of a local police union, or throw stones and bottles at police officers night after night for weeks, or attack a police station – what is happening in Portland. it's somewhere between riots and insurrections, and demands a strong federal response even if local officials are in denial

Antifa types are besieging the Mark Hatfield Courthouse and other federal buildings, as well as the Multnomah County Justice Center. They are attacking not only buildings and law enforcement officers, but also the rule of law.

Questions need to be asked about the feds' tactics: Does the situation really require unmarked vehicles and officers to work without visible shield numbers or other clear or even uniform identification?

However, the answers may be "yes and yes" if there are real concerns about the personal safety of law enforcement officers. In recent days, public disclosure of the personal information of some officers has been seen: "theft" that invites harassment or worse in their homes.

And the basic legal authority for the feds to act is beyond clear: nighttime attacks in the area have continued for weeks, and efforts to burn down the Justice Center have endangered the lives and safety of civilians, including those detained in the 700- prison bed.

Some now claim that anonymous federal officials illegally detained them. Those claims absolutely deserve a full investigation, which the Oregon Federal Attorney has promised to do.

But Nancy Pelosi's response to what is happening in Portland is completely one-sided, accusing the feds of creating a "banana republic" and ignoring the fact that the protesters have an anarchist nation. The attitude of local Democratic lawmakers is even worse, a complete abdication of their city to violence.

And what do these normally race-conscious liberals say about the account of Portland Police Officer Jakhary Jackson, a black cop who publicly complained about the racism of mostly white privileged "protesters"?

They don't care because he's a cop. And they don't care about Portland because they don't live there, not in the parts that are being destroyed.