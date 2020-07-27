What's really vulgar is AOC's false outrage: Devine

The United States is experiencing a pandemic, riots, a wave of violent crime, a recession and record unemployment, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens-Bronx) lost an hour of the nation's time in feigning outrage in Congress for an alleged insult she did not even listen.

Rep Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) Denies calling her a "f-king bitch," a claim for which he offers no evidence, other than a rumor by a reporter for The Hill who claimed, in any case, that Yoho did not. direct those words to AOC.

Reporter Mike Lillis wrote that Yoho spoke those words as "a parting thought for no one in particular," and out of earshot of the AOC.

Yoho says he never said them. What he says he said, when he was recovering from a solid encounter with AOC at the Capitol Steps, was "f-king BS".

AOC is playing a destructive and dishonest verbal game. She claims that Yoho "decided to harass me on the steps of the nation's Capitol." She describes the encounter as "virulent harassment of a young woman."

In her misogyny speech to the House, she said that Yoho "put his finger" on my face. She is using the fury that a woman summons for physical assault to describe an imaginary complaint, an insult that she never heard and that Yoho denies having said.

However, instead of rebuking his performative narcissism, the media gossiped about his dishonest speech: a "powerful rebuke to sexism," "A lesson in decency."

Yes, sure.

Its history must be questioned.

Both Yoho and AOC agree that there was a verbal altercation last Monday. He apologized for "the abrupt form of the conversation."

She refuses to accept his apology because he will not admit to saying something that she did not hear him say.

Yoho says he stopped her to challenge her ludicrous claim that the increase in crime in New York City was due to people being hungry.

"When she said that to me, yes, she thought it was okay for people to go ahead and steal if you're hungry," I said. . . Those are absolutely the craziest political ideas. . . The ideas of his policy are unpleasant. "

When asked if he had called AOC a "fucking king," he replied, "No. I went down the steps and said, 'This is so fucking BS.'

In Lillis' account: "Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez that she was" disgusting "for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are causing an increase in crime in New York City…

The two separated. Ocasio-Cortez headed for the building, while Yoho, accompanied by Representative Roger Williams (R-Texas), began to descend toward the House office buildings. A few steps below, Yoho did not offer a parting thought to anyone in particular.

"F-bitch king," he said.

Williams said he never heard those words.

AOC called him a "liar" and denigrated the two congressmen, saying that "they think their little man's card will be taken from them if they apologize for their absurd behavior."

When AOC first heard about the comment, it made for a challenging "hey‘ bitches ’do things" tweet.

But two days later, she starred in a faint feminism pantomime, reading vulgarity for free in the Congressional Record.

"Rep. Yoho called me, and I quote," a fucking bitch. "

She claimed that the insult was directed at "all the women in this country." . . This is a pattern of attitude towards women and the dehumanization of others. "

She attacked Yoho's family. "Having a daughter does not make a man decent."

She used her female privilege to claim immunity from criticism, but mercilessly attacked a member of Congress.

But Yoho was right to challenge AOC for its comments excusing New York's crime wave during a virtual town hall the same day that 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. was killed at a family meal in Brooklyn.

"Why is this increase in crime happening? . . . Do we think it has to do with record unemployment in the United States right now? she said.

She is pretending now that she was talking about "misdemeanors".

But anyone living in New York knows that the "increase in crime" refers to shootings and killings.

His words betrayed the insensitivity to the tragedies that have happened to families like the Gardners.

She does not care about the working class because she is doing everything possible to destroy her jobs, through her Green New Deal.

Unlike AOC, Yoho has genuinely lived in poverty and has stopped himself. He has been married to his childhood girlfriend Carolyn for 45 years and is pro-life.

That record counts and deserves the benefit of the doubt.

AOC seems like the butter doesn't melt in your mouth. But she is a practiced liar.

Caught in "four Pinocchio" by The Washington Post last year, she didn't even have the grace to be ashamed.

She told Anderson Cooper in "60 Minutes," "I think a lot of people are more concerned with being accurate, objective, and semantically correct than with being morally correct."

In addition to the fact that truth always matters, AOC is the last person who wants to decide for us what is "morally correct."

Her concern for women is also false, or she would have used her influence to control Bernie Bros misogynistic behavior instead of hiding them.

She is happy to cover Joe Biden when it comes to Tara Reade's actual allegations of sexual assault in the halls of the Capitol.

When asked by National Public Radio in May about Reade, he said, "It seems that (Reade) just wants to be heard."

AOC is as authoritative and arrogant as they are. Who could forget her and accuse White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany of racism and disrespect for referring to her as "Biden's adviser" rather than "congressman"? But it was another lie.

No matter how much lipstick AOC applies, the words that come out of your lips are ugly, divisive, and dishonest. She is a wolf in sheep's clothing and it is time for her to face the consequences.