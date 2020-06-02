What’s the Tell All Drama Between Tom Brooks & Avery Warner?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, fans are curious to find out what the telltale drama is between the usually friendly characters Tom Brooks and Avery Warner.

Fans have gravitated towards Avery as she is not silent and stands firm. Each week, viewers watched as Avery asked Ash about his training for the truth. While Tom seemed to have a very subdued story, all he did was embarrass his ex, Darcey Silva.

Since the season finale aired on Sunday, many have wondered what happened to Avery and Tom. The two were seen arguing about next week's revealing teaser. A month ago, the video of the reunion special was leaked showing that all the cast members would be participating (with the exception of Geoffrey and Varya) in a Zoom conference where questions could be asked. In the teaser, he showed the host, Shaun Robinson, questioning Tom about his connection to Darcey, but at one point the voices heat up and the English says he won't speak anymore until Avery has dropped the conversation. So what exactly happened to cause a rift between the two reality stars?

According to @FraudedByTLC, Tom had joined Ash during the episodes. Fans knew that Ash was a bit out of the way, but evidently asked Tom to help prove Avery's engagement. As she agreed to help Ash, she began to communicate with the mother of two. Ash and Avery were known to often separate and then get back together. During one of the days off, Tom invited Avery out only two days after they separated from Avery. She answered "yes". Once the simulated date was scheduled, it was when Avery learned that she had been involved in a setup.

Fans were already upset with Tom when he treated Darcey so badly. But now that he was involved in such an immature scam, fans have no room for him. Men in the current season have been questionable. Ash is believed by many to be a male escort, Geoffrey is accused of hitting his wife, Tom, embarrassed by Silva, and David was found to be a stalker. Fans hope TLC will take note of the failed season and implement better background checks on its future stars. Fans will have to discover more of the Ash-Tom-Avery drama at the explosive two-part reunion, which will air this Sunday.

