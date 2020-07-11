WHCA President accuses McEnany of & # 39; denying reality & # 39; during the press sessions

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany may have resumed regularly scheduled press sessions, but ABC News correspondent Jon Karl argued Saturday that he is not conducting them the right way.

Karl, who heads the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), wrote an op-ed in which he accused McEnany of giving partisan monologues and "denying reality" during press conferences.

"The job is to inform the public: Being an intermediary between the President and a press body that the public relies on for information … Denying reality and using the White House podium for purely political purposes is a violation of public trust. " wrote in The Washington Post.

He added: "Briefings under the current press secretary rarely last 30 minutes, which is short by traditional standards, but routinely include opening and closing messages that are more like monologues from a partisan political talk show than the briefing of a public official. "

TIM GRAHAM: KAYLEIGH MCENANY COMBINES THE THEATER OF BOMBASTIC REPORTERS WITH ITS OWN MICRODROP MOMENTS

Karl specifically pointed to the laughable statements McEnany made about the so-called Seattle Autonomous Zone, arguing that she wrongly implied that President Trump liberated the city from its occupation.

More from the media

"The Seattle Democratic mayor ordered the removal of the protesters, and his police chief oversaw the police action," he wrote in the opinion piece. "The federal government was not involved. But like many other things, this opening monologue was not about informing the media; it was about making a political point."

He was referring to a press conference on July 1 during which McEnany said that while Trump was not an elected official in Washington state, "he must lead by example and be prepared to act in the face of the failed Democratic leadership, which is what we saw in the Seattle Democrat and the Wisconsin Democrat. "

Like her predecessors, McEnany has had a few irritable moments with journalists and received praise from conservatives for confronting the media on hot topics.

WHO IS KAYLEIGH MCENANY? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESS SECRETARY OF THE INCOMING WHITE HOUSE

During his first briefing in May, McEnany promised not to lie to the press corps. "I will never lie to you," McEnany told reporters. "You have my word on that." His briefing marked the first time in more than a year since the last time the White House had held a briefing, a point of long dispute between members of the press corps.

Former press secretaries like Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ari Fleischer praised McEnany after their first briefing. "Great debut," former White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

But McEnany has come under fire from Paul Farhi of The Washington Post, who previously described his performances and moments as "political theater."

Karl also argued that McEnany did not fulfill his responsibilities as the president's representative. Specifically, he accused her of implicating in a July 6 briefing that journalists did not care about the shootings in New York, as well as evading questions about the president's stance on NASCAR removing the Confederate flag from racing.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The vice president of the Media Research Center, Dan Gainor, whose conservative organization has been cited by McEnany, defended it on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have watched the entire Trump presidency as the press has turned the briefings into a circus. That's why the briefings disappeared, because the journalists made fun of the interaction. Now we have a new press secretary who is showing more biased The American press has seen it and complainers like Karl can't stand it, "Gainor told Fox News.

He added that "perhaps if the media decided to do their job professionally, they would not have to be treated like spoiled, tantrums."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.