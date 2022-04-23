We have some casting news for The Wheel of Time Season 2! The Hollywood Reporter has just announced that Rosamund Pike will be playing the role of Moiraine.

This is definitely exciting news, and we cannot wait to see her in action! In other news, it looks like Rafael Barba is making his return to SVU. According to TVLine, he will be appearing in at least two episodes this season. We’re overjoyed that he’s back on the show! Keep an eye out for more information about your favorite TV series.

The plotline of The Wheel of Time Season 2

The Wheel of Time Season 2 has been kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that it will be based on the second book in The Wheel of Time series, The Great Hunt. The Great Hunt seems to be the second edition of The Wheel of Time. It was published in 1990 and follows the story of Rand author, a young man who was thrown into a world of adventure, danger, and magic.

The book was very well-received by critics and fans alike and went on to become a bestseller. The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and then well-loved fantasy series of all time, and we can’t wait to see what the new season has in store for us!

Names of the characters on The Wheel of Time Season 2

Here’s a breakdown of the primary cast members:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Taylor Napier as Maksim

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Clare Perkins as Kerene Nagashi

Peter Franzén as Stepin

Daryl McCormack as Aram

Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon

Narinder Samra as Raen

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Finale Teased Larger (& Better) Book Keeps changing

With The Wheel of Time finally headed to TV, Amazon has started rounding out the cast for Season Two of the Robert Jordan adaptation. The streaming service announced today that it has tapped Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) to play Moiraine Damodred in the upcoming season. Winnick will join a cast that already includes Rosamund Pike as Egwene Al’vere, Madeleine Madden as Min Farshaw, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, and Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon.

There may be one Dragon Reborn, but all 5 of our heroes have a part to play. Watch all episodes of #TheWheelOfTime now on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/l6raGJsb5u — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) December 28, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wheel of Time is set in a world where magic exists but only women can use it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organization The Aes Sedai, as she also embarks on a journey to find The Dragon Reborn, a man prophesied to save the world from The Dark One. The first season of The Wheel of Time is currently in production and expected to premiere in 2021. It will be based on Robert Jordan’s novel The Eye of The World, the first book in The Wheel of Time series.

Fans’ reaction to The Wheel of Time Season 2

Some fans are excited about The Wheel of Time Season two, while others aren’t so sure. Some people are worried that the show will be too dark and that it won’t live up to the books. However, most people seem to be looking forward to it and can’t wait to see what happens next.

Critics have been mixed on The Wheel of Time Season two. Some people love it and think that it’s a great adaptation, while others are worried that it’s too different from the books. However, most people seem to be enjoying it and are looking forward to seeing more.

Do you have any thoughts about The Wheel of Time Season Two? Are you looking forward to seeing what happens next?