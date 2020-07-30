Wheelchair basketball player considers leg amputation after rule change

Bates, 26, from Leicester, England, would likely represent GB at the Japan Paralympic Games in 2021, but the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) deemed his disability to be out of his eligibility categories.

He has represented GB at the World and European Championships, helping Team GB obtain gold and silver medals.

Bates was injured while playing soccer at the age of 11 and subsequently developed a complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which left him walking with the use of a crutch and leaving him in constant pain.

Bates, who was discovered in wheelchair basketball when he was 13, was told Tuesday that his disability does not meet his strict criteria for competing in international games, a decision that is attractive.

The IPC revised its classification criteria in 2015 to include only 10 eligible disability categories. At the time, the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) adhered to its own separate criteria, which included Bates status.

However, an IWBF spokeswoman told CNN that she has now put her own rules in line with the IPC, she said, pressed on the body and did so "with great sadness."

CNN has contacted the IPC for comment.

Speaking to the BBC's "Today" program on Thursday, Bates said: "The IPC has forced the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation to change its classification code."

"Basically they want every disability … to fit into a small 10-point category and if you're not on any of those points, then you're considered ineligible, even if they acknowledge that you have a disability, which is kind of what happened in My case ".

Disability is not 'black and white'

The IPC, he said, had recognized that he had CRPS and that it had long-lasting effects on muscle power, weight bearing, and range of motion, but had said the disability was not within his criteria.

"I totally agree that there must be a process to do it, but like I said I can't walk properly and I have to walk with help. What more is needed than that?" He said.

"They have recognized that I have a disability, but it does not fit in their 10 points (checklist). There will be hundreds of disabilities like that because the disability is not something in black and white, it is not a box signal that you can do."

He asked how someone could register as a disabled person, but unable to participate at the highest level of the sport.

When asked if his leg amputation was taken seriously to meet IPC criteria, he said that if his resources and other avenues are "exhausted," then "it will have to be considered."

IWBF President Ulf Mehrens said in a statement to CNN: "I would like to emphasize that a player who has been deemed ineligible has not cheated on the system or has intentionally misrepresented anyway.

"IWBF still fully believes in our classification philosophy and that sport must be inclusive for anyone with an eligible impairment for lower limbs … However, as a member of the Paralympic movement and signatory to the IPC code, IWBF must comply with compliance in accordance with the IPC demands. "