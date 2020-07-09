When baseball players retire, they become accidental Buddhists (opinion)

In less than a month from now, baseball will return, but thanks to Covid-19, fans won't. Players often take the crowd and their eccentric antics for granted, but now the hot dog stands will be empty, the seats intact. Soon the best Major League Baseball players will be able to hear their own home runs landing.

The loss of fans is a harbinger of the final destiny of each athlete, that day when his career ends. Five years ago, I set out to locate all the players in an unopened pack of 1986 baseball cards (the first year I collected as a child), wondering what happened to my childhood heroes once the game ended with them. . Baseball is a cruel teacher, requiring unwavering devotion but leaving players just as they begin to reap the rewards of experience. Biology is somewhat stubborn.

What followed was an 11,341-mile odyssey across the country over 49 whirlwind days. I found most, but not all, of the former players; Most, but not all, were happy to speak to me. I had no idea how helpful his advice would be for our current times.

While covering a lot of ground with my quarry, the only question I asked everyone was this: What did you do when you woke up at age 30 and realized that you could never do what had happened every second thinking? ?

Almost all the former players I met described the immediate agony of retirement. Even those who weren't superstars struggled with the cold current of assimilating into society once the crowds left, learning to live like the rest of us. Steve Yeager, a longtime catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers and co-MVP of the 1981 World Series, retired in 1987 when neither team picked him up. "It was difficult. I wanted to play and I felt like I could still play," he told me. "He was very bitter. He wouldn't watch a ball game (on television). He wouldn't go to Dodger Stadium."

Randy Ready, a longtime utility player with a good bat, retired in 1997 at age 37 after an 18-year professional career. "I said, 'I'm going to go home to my family and find out everyone's name. I was in a state of confusion. It took me a while to get over it.'

But perhaps no one expressed the transition more deeply than former Phillies left-hander Don Carman: "It's like a death. It's really hard. Because it's your dream and it's gone. It's like, 'OK, I woke up and never go back to sleep and dream again. "

In those dark times, Carman drew on the wisdom of Austrian psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, paraphrasing his writings: "I can't write the script. Whatever it is, I just have to answer." One day, as he was drowning in his own self-pity, Carman's wife, Kathy, lifted him off the floor and told him to try to return to school.

Despite these valleys, each of the former players recovered by rediscovering the quality that led them to the big leagues, to begin with, the ability to be in the present moment. It turns out that many of these baseball players are accidental Buddhists, able to put aside their recent failures and the threat of future ones by focusing on what is in front of them.

Baseball is about survival. With only three or four chances to hit per game, the only way to succeed is to immediately forget the last strikeout and tune in to the present. When Yeager realized that drinking had remained a routine part of his life, even when the rest of the routine was gone, he says he spilled all of his drink and had not had a drop since February 1987. Soon after, He found a new life on the radio, and now he owns a Mike's Jersey in the San Fernando Valley.

Ready became the super dad he never had. When the time was right ("You have to catch your breath and lose the player a little"), he returned to the coach in the minor and major leagues.

And when Carman realized that drinking had become a hobby, he quit the habit and enrolled in college to earn his psychology degree. He is now working on a PhD and is a psychologist on Agent Scott Boras' clientele staff.

Like most of the boys in the group, these three didn't stay down long.

There is a lot we can learn from these former players, especially during a pandemic, a time when we often find ourselves alone with our thoughts. There is less to distract us, more time to spend in the past (guilt) or in the future (fear). It is at times like these that we must remember that the script was written for us: a horrible virus has unleashed its fury in the world, an act over which we had no control.

But, as Frankl says, all we can do is respond. Will we use the power of agency in a healthy way, both for our own mental health and for society at large? Will we get up off the floor like Carman did? Or will we become obsessed with things that we cannot control?

When today's players hit the field in late July, it will be without the roar of the crowd. Their lives in baseball will continue: balls will be thrown, balls will be hit, balls will be caught. And while fans will one day return, the players' stay will be temporary.

Finally, we all have to play in an empty stadium. How will we respond?