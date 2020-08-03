When does The View come back with new episodes?

After a few months of unprecedented virtual episodes, The view is officially heading to its 2020 summer break. Starting today, Monday, August 3, The view It will go off the air to give its co-hosts and crew members the necessary free time before the season 24 premiere in September, and more importantly, the 2020 presidential election. God knows they will need it.

If you kept tuning in The view As the show went from regular broadcasts to partial studio recordings to completely remote episodes, you're likely to have a few questions about the show's summer hiatus. It is The view in the summer hiatus 2020? Did The view be canceled? Here's everything you need to know, and more!

THE VIEW CANCELED 2020: DID THE VIEW CANCEL?

Do not worry: The view has not been canceled on Friday, July 31 The view aired its final season 23 episode, and for the next month, viewers will have to spend their mornings without Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin. But don't worry, the show will definitely return in the fall!

IT IS THE VIEW IN HIATUS SUMMER 2020?

Yes, The viewThe 2020 summer hiatus officially begins today, Monday, August 3, and will last for the next five weeks.

IT IS THE VIEW TODAY? THE VIEW HIATOS SCHEDULE

This is a little more confusing. Technically, The view It will continue to operate during its regular hours (Monday through Friday at 11 / 10c), but ABC will air reruns every day until the live show returns in September. These repeated episodes will include interviews with Dr. Jill Biden, Amy Schumer, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, President Trump's niece Mary Trump, and more guests from Season 23, so if you missed an episode when it aired on alive be sure to tune in for the replay

The view It will return for its Season 24 premiere on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the day after Labor Day.

IT'S MEGHAN MCCAIN LEAVING THE VIEW?

From now on, Meghan McCain is expected to return to The view Season 24 alongside his three co-hosts.

However, McCain is currently pregnant and probably will. go on parental leave sometime in the fall. The co-host has not released many details about her pregnancy, but on July 15, she replied to a tweet about Kevin Hart's pregnant wife and wrote that "the third trimester is twisted." I'm not a scientist, but if McCain's third trimester started in July (or even earlier), it stands to reason that she will give birth sometime between now and October, which means she might be out. The view until after the presidential elections.

