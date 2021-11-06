It’s been about two years since we last saw the people of Brookfield. But “When Calls the Heart” has a spin-off series called “When Hope Calls.” New episodes will be coming soon. Grab your blankets and hot chocolate. A loved series is coming back on the holidays with two parts of “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas.”

Season 1 of “When Hope Calls” was full of drama. There were bank robberies, fires, and frauds. And new people came to town too. The last time we saw Lillian and Grace, they were facing the bad guys. They are trying to stop them from hurting innocent people. The show will be different from the first season. In this one, people sing about Christmas. The show is called “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas.”

What is the release date of When Hope Calls Season 2?

The show will not be on the Hallmark Channel like it was last season. A different channel, GAC Family, picked up the show for part of Season 2. But don’t worry if you do not have cable because it is also available on Youtube. GAC Family is available on Hulu, FuboTV, Philo, and ZVision Media Player. The second part of the premiere will come very soon. The movie will come out in September. Friends and family can gather around the fire to watch it. If you like to get into the holiday spirit as soon as November starts, GAC Family also has some other movies that come out before “When Hope Calls” (via Instagram).

Also Read Midnight Mass: Release Date, Plot, and Star Cast

What is the plot of When Hope Calls Season 2?

According to a press release, the show “When Hope Calls” will be on TV this Fall. The first episode will talk about Brookfield. It is one of three places in the country that has a Christmas festival. Two people are coming to town. They are bringing a boy who is having problems. The people want to bring the boy to the orphanage where Lillian lives.

Meanwhile, Lillian, Gabriel, and the orphans try to raise the boy’s hopes for Christmas Eve. They are worried that he will not have a good Christmas. Luckily for everyone in Brookfield, there is holiday magic. A secret Santa is a person who gives a present to a person. We will see Abigail, meet her friend from the past, and have a conversation with him.

Also Read : Dead to Me Season 3: All the Details You Wanted To Know

Watch GAC Family on Saturday, December 18th at 3 pm EST to see the season premiere of “When Hope Calls.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be starring in When Hope Calls Season 2?

Fans can expect to see some familiar faces in the next season of “When Hope Calls”. Morgan Kohan will be back as Lillian Walsh and RJ Hatanaka will be back as Gabriel Kinslow.

Lori Laughlin is coming back to acting after the college admissions scandal. She will be in “When Calls the Heart” again. The actress became famous because of a scandal. She had to go to jail for two months, but she was able to film “When Hope Calls” during that time on probation.

LuxtonHandspiker will be in Laughlin’s new show, but the role is not yet clear. He will play her son Cody. Daniel Lissing from “When Calls the Heart” is also joining the cast.

1. Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh

2. Jocelyn Hudon as Grace Bennett

3. RJ Hatanaka as Constable Gabriel – Gabe – Kinslow

4. Greg Hovanessian as Charlie – Chuck – Stewart

5. Wendy Crewson as Tess Stewart

6. Isaak Bailey as Christian

7. Michael Copeman as Ken Newsome

8. Neil Crone as Ronnie Stewart

9. Liam MacDonald as Vincent

10. Kate Moyer as Sophia

11. Riley O’Donnell as Helen

12. Kim Roberts as Pearl Mayfair

13. Elizabeth Saunders as Eleanor Winters

14. Simon Webster as Fred

15. Ava Weiss as Mary Louise

16. Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons

17. Jefferson Brown as Joe Moody

18. Jonathan Potts as Ben Mendelson

19. Marshall Williams as Sam Tremblay

20. Pascale Hutton as Rosemary – Rosie – LeVeaux Coulter

21. Kavan Smith as Leland – Lee – Coulter

22. Rob Stewart as Tom Clay

23. Kalinka Petrie as Lucie Clay

24. Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

25. Emily Anderson as Eve Gardiner

Also Read: Claws Season 4: The Final Season of the series is around the corner!!