When it comes to policing, strong guard dogs are the exception.

The dashboard's camera images went viral in 2016, and local activists that year demanded that the officer be fired. When it didn't happen, Austin police reformers clamored for increased police oversight and rejoiced when the city unveiled a reinforced independent watchdog office in 2018.

"There is a lot of work to do," said Austin City Council member Greg Casar, who is a vocal advocate for stronger police reforms. "Policy change alone is not going to do the only trick. We need a culture change within the police."

In addition to triggering a global movement, Floyd's police murder in Minneapolis has sparked a keen interest in police accountability, which often takes the form of law enforcement agencies.

In recent weeks, at least a dozen cities have contacted the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) to launch some form of new oversight agency or expand existing ones, its director of operations said , Liana Pérez.

But at a time when "eliminating the police" has become a rallying cry for some activists, the notion of a supervisory agency has little appeal to those who want fundamental change.

Even the strongest advocates of the civilian oversight model say that, on its own, it is not enough to reform the police in the United States.

"This whole discussion is about politics and culture," said Robin Kniech, a member of the Denver City Council, whose oversight system has been praised as a model by experts. "You may have a great use of force policy, but if you have a culture of impunity, it doesn't work."

Craig Futterman, a professor at the University of Chicago School of Law, said civilian police officers can, in theory, be effective. However, he said, most of them are affected by the lack or scarcity of four things: independence from police departments or the city council, transparency, funding and authority.

"The answer for me is not that there is something fundamentally wrong with the premise of civilian oversight," he said. "The problem is that in the United States we have not tried yet."

Guard dogs are few and their authority spans the range.

About 165 of the nation's 18,000 police departments are subject to some form of police oversight, which means that the vast majority of law enforcement agencies across the United States are left to the police, Pérez de NACOLE said. .

They come in a dizzying constellation of formats with different levels of authority, but are generally made up of appointed volunteers or paid professionals who are not law enforcement officers and who are selected to police watch.

Bodies generally lack the power to impose discipline directly, acting instead as advisory panels to police chiefs, investigators from the internal police department, or city managers. Some of the larger agencies have the authority to conduct their own investigations.

Its effectiveness, and power, covers the entire range.

In Los Angeles County, it was the FBI, not his civilian watchdog, that investigated allegations of inmate abuse by deputies that led to a cover-up and criminal convictions of the former sheriff and some of his top officials.

In Inglewood, a city in Los Angeles County with a high violent crime rate, meetings of the citizen oversight panel have been canceled every month since June 2018, according to the city website. CNN emails asking committee members about this dynamic were not returned, but a 2016 story in the Los Angeles Times quotes a city official saying the commission "has no authority" to "discuss or monitor or even hear cases of (or) related to the officer involved shootings. "

By contrast, one of the nation's strongest civilian oversight boards is in the northern half of California: the Oakland Police Commission.

This February, in an extremely rare move, the civilian nominees panel voted unanimously to shoot without cause at the Oakland Police Chief, who had clashed with the commission over police shooting and force diversity, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . His action required the approval of the mayor's office, which was granted.

But the commission, which says it was founded to monitor policies in the wake of "a sex scandal involving multiple officers with a minor" in May 2016, was criticized earlier this month for failing to review the department's budget, comply with with the state's open meeting law and hiring an inspector general, among other things.

In response, Police Commission Chair Regina Jackson said "the auditor's criticism does not take into account the full work of the commission or the full extent of the commission's authority."

Tom Nolan, an associate professor at Emmanuel College in Boston, said Oakland is an outlier.

"It is the only city I know of where it has a police review agency that actually has the authority to fire the chief for cause, or to recommend the mayor to fire him without cause," he told CNN.

On the opposite shore, it was the New York City Civil Complaints Review Board, not the criminal courts, that brought discipline to the officer who suffocated Eric Garner, who died after uttering the words "I can't breathe." . the panel chairman wrote in a 2019 opinion piece.

Although no criminal charges were filed against police officer Daniel Pantaleo, the review board, which has the power to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, rather than simply review internal affairs investigations, acted as prosecutor. Their findings were presented to an administrative judge, who made the recommendation that led New York Police to terminate Pantaleo without a pension.

The surveillance agency last week issued all previous complaints filed against Pantaleo after the New York legislature, sparked by public outrage over George Floyd's death, repealed a law that had protected the disciplinary files of police officers. of public disclosure.

Supervision is not "the panacea many hoped it would be"

Research reveals that many police guard dogs remain largely toothless.

NACOLE recently completed a survey of civilian oversight agencies, including 54 that oversee municipal police departments, and provided the unpublished results to CNN.

Twenty-four said they did not have the power to issue citations; for five others, their subpoena power excluded sworn officers.

Only two agencies, in Detroit and Chicago, said they had "the authority to implement or impose" new or revised police policies.

Twenty-one agencies said the departments they oversee were not even required to formally respond to the recommendations they made, let alone make changes.

All but four of the agencies said their access to information such as using force records, stopping or searching for reports, body camera images or personnel files "depends on the cooperation" of the police department they supervise.

"Civilian oversight has not proven to be the 'panacea many hoped it would be,'" Stephen Rushin, a police accountability expert at Loyola University, wrote in a 2017 report for the Duke Law School.

Civilian oversight agencies have also been weakened by police unions.

In New Jersey last year, the Newark Fraternal Police Order won a lawsuit that took the fangs out of a civilian review board, stripping it of its subpoena power to investigate complaints against the police. The board won an appeal and the matter is now before the state Supreme Court, according to a recent report at the Center for Public Integrity.

Also in 2018, in Tennessee, the Nashville Fraternal Police Order spent $ 500,000 on television commercials and other campaign activities calling on voters to oppose an amendment to the charter to form an oversight panel, a proposal pushed forward in part of the police murder of two black men by white officers, according to the Tennessean. Despite the union's efforts, the initiative prevailed.

What could make supervision more effective?

In recent years, the civilian board model has been losing ground to an emerging oversight model that now represents about a quarter of the nation's oversight agencies, Pérez said.

Often referred to as "audit" or "monitoring" agencies, they are made up of paid staff, not designated volunteers, Pérez said. Many of the employees are "monitors" who are public defenders and report to the city manager.

The idea is to set expectations for officers at the front, to better avoid disasters at the rear.

"Back-end services don't work without good user programs," said Barry Friedman, professor of law and director of the New York University School of Law Police Project. "The police desperately need a front."

Until then, Denver has become a model for effective police oversight.

The Denver Office of Independent Monitor is a city department with 15 employees, led by Mayor's designate Nicholas Mitchell, who intervene in back end discipline and front end policy matters. In late 2013, Mitchell, who like many of his employees is a lawyer, uncovered a plethora of civil complaints in the sheriff's department, including charges by inmates that they had been physically, sexually, or verbally abused by agents.

Kniech, a member of the Denver City Council, said this led to a series of reviews that culminated in a major structural change: eliminating the sheriff's internal review arm and restoring it as an independent entity.

"Internal affairs are no longer internal," Kniech said.

The union representing sheriff's deputies told the Denver Post that it believed the new division would only add unnecessary layers of bureaucracy.

"We are very disappointed in how this is going," Mike Jackson, union president, told the newspaper.

Denver's robust surveillance apparatus has not been enough to change some of the most entrenched problems.

"We have not overcome the institutionalized racism that lives on in individual officers and in the system," Kniech said.

Kniech cited the 2015 case of 17-year-old Jessica "Jessie" Hernandez, who was sleeping in a car suspected of being robbed with four other teens. When the police arrived and got out of their cars to talk to the teens, Hernández, who was behind the wheel, started to walk away. Officers fired four shots into the driver's side window of the car, killing Hernández.

"Instead of jumping out of the way of the car, the officer shot the car" and killed Hernández, he said.

The officers involved in the incident were cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the district attorney; The officer who shot the car said he feared for his safety.

Hernández's parents then sued the city, which paid the family $ 1 million in a settlement.

Despite improvements, there's still more work to do in Austin

City of Austin officials boast that their new supervisory office is the strongest in Texas. But while, like Denver, it uses the monitoring and auditing approach, unlike Denver, the Austin office lacks subpoena power.

However, it has been credited for its transparency.

The new rules allow citizens to file complaints anonymously and easily, for example, through a phone call. Each complaint is prominently posted online, with the name of the accused officer redacted.

Complaints have skyrocketed. The George Floyd protest alone, in which Austin police fired "less deadly" bean bullets into the crowd, generated more than 200, according to Farah Muscadin, head of the Austin police oversight agency.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a Twitter post that officers shot at the crowd on one occasion after a protester threw a bottle of water and a bag at police. He acknowledged that the police accidentally hit another man, Justin Howell, a 20-year-old college student who suffered a skull fracture when a pouf shell hit the back of his head.

Chas Moore, a local activist who spearheaded the campaign to modernize the oversight office, said the resulting reform, to date, has been "very, very, very incremental."

"The APD has a long way to go before it begins to regain confidence in the communities that hurt the most, which is black and other communities of color," he said.

In December, the Austin City Council voted unanimously to conduct an audit of the department for racism and bigotry.

Chief Manley, who did not respond to a request for comment from CNN, has defended the department against such allegations.

Earlier this month, the City Council asked if the police response to Floyd's protest is a sign that the department needs "institutional reform," and one member noted that the police did not fire "less lethal" munitions. . people protesting the closure of the coronavirus.

"I don't think the events of this weekend should automatically lead people to believe there is a cultural problem," he said, according to the local NPR affiliate.

To date, few of the complaints related to allegations of excessive use of force have resulted in disciplinary action since the official launch of the supervisory office in late 2018, Muscadin said, adding that she and the police community generally do not they meet face to face. regarding the use of force.

"We will see the same video and see two different things," said Muscadin, an attorney who, before moving to Austin from Chicago for the position, worked as an assistant public defender for the Cook County Office of the Public Defender.

The office also released a racial profiling report showing that Austin police disproportionately detain black motorists, who make up 8% of the population but make up 15% of the stops. Muscadin has recommended a racial profiling policy for the department, as well as a mandatory class on race and police history.

Austin's most prominent open case involves the fatal April police shooting of Michael Ramos, an unarmed black man.

The supervisory office and the police department are discussing how to release the video from the body camera, which shows Ramos returning to his car in a parking lot of his apartment complex after being shot with a bag of beans. When he pushes the car forward, an officer shoots live bullets, killing Ramos. The officer believed the vehicle at the time was a weapon, police said.

In late May, a few days after Floyd's death, the district attorney announced that he would present the Ramos case to a grand jury.

Last summer, the same officer who killed Ramos, Christopher Taylor, was one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Mauris DeSilva, 46, who had reportedly been driving a knife into his own apartment building. . Police said DeSilva was experiencing a mental health crisis and that she walked over to officers while still clutching the knife.

The case launched an internal investigation, but almost a year after the incident, all evidence, including body camera images, remains sealed to the public amid a civil lawsuit pitting DeSilva's family against the city. (A police spokesperson told CNN that the state attorney general ordered the city to withhold evidence pending the outcome of the district attorney's review of the case.)

Ken Casaday, president of the Austin Police Association, said Taylor and the other officer "continued their training" regarding the DeSilva case.

"That is all we expect," he told CNN, saying he is withholding the trial in the Ramos case because the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ramos' mother, Brenda Ramos, who has held the officer who killed her son to account, continues to wait.

"I miss him a lot," he said in a phone interview. "It hurts more and more, because that officer is working on the street after what he has done."