When it comes to policing, strong guard dogs are the exception.

The dashboard's camera images went viral in 2016, and local activists that year demanded that the officer be fired. When it didn't happen, Austin police reformers clamored for increased police oversight and rejoiced when the city unveiled a reinforced independent watchdog office in 2018.
"There is a lot of work to do," said Austin City Council member Greg Casar, who is a vocal advocate for stronger police reforms. "Policy change alone is not going to do the only trick. We need a culture change within the police."
In addition to triggering a global movement, Floyd's police murder in Minneapolis has sparked a keen interest in police accountability, which often takes the form of law enforcement agencies.
But at a time when "eliminating the police" has become a rallying cry for some activists, the notion of a supervisory agency has little appeal to those who want fundamental change.
Even the strongest advocates of the civilian oversight model say that, on its own, it is not enough to reform the police in the United States.
"This whole discussion is about politics and culture," said Robin Kniech, a member of the Denver City Council, whose oversight system has been praised as a model by experts. "You may have a great use of force policy, but if you have a culture of impunity, it doesn't work."
Craig Futterman, a professor at the University of Chicago School of Law, said civilian police officers can, in theory, be effective. However, he said, most of them are affected by the lack or scarcity of four things: independence from police departments or the city council, transparency, funding and authority.
"The answer for me is not that there is something fundamentally wrong with the premise of civilian oversight," he said. "The problem is that in the United States we have not tried yet."
Contents
About 165 of the nation's 18,000 police departments are subject to some form of police oversight, which means that the vast majority of law enforcement agencies across the United States are left to the police, Pérez de NACOLE said. .
They come in a dizzying constellation of formats with different levels of authority, but are generally made up of appointed volunteers or paid professionals who are not law enforcement officers and who are selected to police watch.
Bodies generally lack the power to impose discipline directly, acting instead as advisory panels to police chiefs, investigators from the internal police department, or city managers. Some of the larger agencies have the authority to conduct their own investigations.
Its effectiveness, and power, covers the entire range.
In Los Angeles County, it was the FBI, not his civilian watchdog, that investigated allegations of inmate abuse by deputies that led to a cover-up and criminal convictions of the former sheriff and some of his top officials.
By contrast, one of the nation's strongest civilian oversight boards is in the northern half of California: the Oakland Police Commission.
In response, Police Commission Chair Regina Jackson said "the auditor's criticism does not take into account the full work of the commission or the full extent of the commission's authority."
Tom Nolan, an associate professor at Emmanuel College in Boston, said Oakland is an outlier.
"It is the only city I know of where it has a police review agency that actually has the authority to fire the chief for cause, or to recommend the mayor to fire him without cause," he told CNN.
Although no criminal charges were filed against police officer Daniel Pantaleo, the review board, which has the power to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, rather than simply review internal affairs investigations, acted as prosecutor. Their findings were presented to an administrative judge, who made the recommendation that led New York Police to terminate Pantaleo without a pension.
Supervision is not "the panacea many hoped it would be"
Research reveals that many police guard dogs remain largely toothless.
NACOLE recently completed a survey of civilian oversight agencies, including 54 that oversee municipal police departments, and provided the unpublished results to CNN.
Twenty-four said they did not have the power to issue citations; for five others, their subpoena power excluded sworn officers.
Only two agencies, in Detroit and Chicago, said they had "the authority to implement or impose" new or revised police policies.
Twenty-one agencies said the departments they oversee were not even required to formally respond to the recommendations they made, let alone make changes.
All but four of the agencies said their access to information such as using force records, stopping or searching for reports, body camera images or personnel files "depends on the cooperation" of the police department they supervise.
"Civilian oversight has not proven to be the 'panacea many hoped it would be,'" Stephen Rushin, a police accountability expert at Loyola University, wrote in a 2017 report for the Duke Law School.
Civilian oversight agencies have also been weakened by police unions.
What could make supervision more effective?
In recent years, the civilian board model has been losing ground to an emerging oversight model that now represents about a quarter of the nation's oversight agencies, Pérez said.
Often referred to as "audit" or "monitoring" agencies, they are made up of paid staff, not designated volunteers, Pérez said. Many of the employees are "monitors" who are public defenders and report to the city manager.
The idea is to set expectations for officers at the front, to better avoid disasters at the rear.
"Back-end services don't work without good user programs," said Barry Friedman, professor of law and director of the New York University School of Law Police Project. "The police desperately need a front."
Until then, Denver has become a model for effective police oversight.
"Internal affairs are no longer internal," Kniech said.
"We are very disappointed in how this is going," Mike Jackson, union president, told the newspaper.
Denver's robust surveillance apparatus has not been enough to change some of the most entrenched problems.
"We have not overcome the institutionalized racism that lives on in individual officers and in the system," Kniech said.
Kniech cited the 2015 case of 17-year-old Jessica "Jessie" Hernandez, who was sleeping in a car suspected of being robbed with four other teens. When the police arrived and got out of their cars to talk to the teens, Hernández, who was behind the wheel, started to walk away. Officers fired four shots into the driver's side window of the car, killing Hernández.
"Instead of jumping out of the way of the car, the officer shot the car" and killed Hernández, he said.
Despite improvements, there's still more work to do in Austin
City of Austin officials boast that their new supervisory office is the strongest in Texas. But while, like Denver, it uses the monitoring and auditing approach, unlike Denver, the Austin office lacks subpoena power.
However, it has been credited for its transparency.
Complaints have skyrocketed. The George Floyd protest alone, in which Austin police fired "less deadly" bean bullets into the crowd, generated more than 200, according to Farah Muscadin, head of the Austin police oversight agency.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a Twitter post that officers shot at the crowd on one occasion after a protester threw a bottle of water and a bag at police. He acknowledged that the police accidentally hit another man, Justin Howell, a 20-year-old college student who suffered a skull fracture when a pouf shell hit the back of his head.
Chas Moore, a local activist who spearheaded the campaign to modernize the oversight office, said the resulting reform, to date, has been "very, very, very incremental."
"The APD has a long way to go before it begins to regain confidence in the communities that hurt the most, which is black and other communities of color," he said.
In December, the Austin City Council voted unanimously to conduct an audit of the department for racism and bigotry.
Chief Manley, who did not respond to a request for comment from CNN, has defended the department against such allegations.
Earlier this month, the City Council asked if the police response to Floyd's protest is a sign that the department needs "institutional reform," and one member noted that the police did not fire "less lethal" munitions. . people protesting the closure of the coronavirus.
To date, few of the complaints related to allegations of excessive use of force have resulted in disciplinary action since the official launch of the supervisory office in late 2018, Muscadin said, adding that she and the police community generally do not they meet face to face. regarding the use of force.
"We will see the same video and see two different things," said Muscadin, an attorney who, before moving to Austin from Chicago for the position, worked as an assistant public defender for the Cook County Office of the Public Defender.
Austin's most prominent open case involves the fatal April police shooting of Michael Ramos, an unarmed black man.
The case launched an internal investigation, but almost a year after the incident, all evidence, including body camera images, remains sealed to the public amid a civil lawsuit pitting DeSilva's family against the city. (A police spokesperson told CNN that the state attorney general ordered the city to withhold evidence pending the outcome of the district attorney's review of the case.)
Ken Casaday, president of the Austin Police Association, said Taylor and the other officer "continued their training" regarding the DeSilva case.
"That is all we expect," he told CNN, saying he is withholding the trial in the Ramos case because the investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, Ramos' mother, Brenda Ramos, who has held the officer who killed her son to account, continues to wait.
"I miss him a lot," he said in a phone interview. "It hurts more and more, because that officer is working on the street after what he has done."