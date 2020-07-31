When schools go online, these children are left behind

As parents across the country, The 43-year-old single mother in Vallejo, California, spent many days last spring struggling to help her children navigate classes online. She watched her daughters fall behind, but was often unsure how to help.

Now she worries that her new job may also be in jeopardy as the schools her daughters attend will start the year teaching online once again.

"With them learning at a distance, I have no way of knowing if I can keep a job and what kinds of hours I can work," says Burnett. And even more distressing, he says, is the terrain that sees his children losing academically.

"I don't feel like my kids have learned anything (last spring)," he says, and he fears that the new school year, which begins on August 17, will bring more of the same.

Some of the country's more than 56 million K-12 students are thriving in the new remote learning environment. But the shift to distance education during the pandemic has exposed simmering inequalities across the entire education system in the United States, highlighting digital divisions along socioeconomic, regional, and racial lines.

Millions of school-age children live in homes with no internet service at home, high-speed internet, access to computing devices, or help from parents who know how to use them, a Duke University expert told reporters this week.

"About 8.6 million children, age K-12, do not have the necessary equipment at home to participate in online learning," says Kenneth Dodge, a teacher who studies early childhood development. "That's about 1 in 6 children in the United States."

And parents like Burnett who spoke to CNN say they are concerned about their children's future as the school year approaches. Some say they are desperate to help their children, but are not sure where to turn.

"When you choose the world, it must fit the world, not just certain groups of people," says Burnett. "I feel like the decisions the government is making right now don't affect some people as much as others."

This essential worker tried to see her son on a webcam

She couldn't stop going to her work in the strawberry fields, even though her teenage son was home from school and taking classes online. So Carmen, a single mother In Oxnard, California, who asked to be identified only by his first name, he installed a camera to monitor him over the phone while he worked.

Seeing his 14-year-old son sitting at a table with his tablet gave the farm worker peace of mind, until he started hearing from his school.

"Suddenly, I started receiving messages from her teachers that she had not completed her work," she says. "Although I was monitoring him, I saw him there on his tablet, he wasn't really working. He left a lot of work undone."

Carmen says she is frustrated and does not know what to do once the school year begins again. She has seen firsthand how easy it is for children who do not have a parent at home with them during the school day to go offline or fall behind.

"It is a problem that certainly disproportionately affects low-income families who cannot provide that additional support," says Dodge. "But not just low-income families. Ten million school-age children in the United States have parents who are health or first aid workers, police, firefighters, etc., and are not at home.

"There is a false assumption that everyone, every adult, is home with nothing to do and can supervise their children."

Her daughter's laptop kept breaking

Raquel López Romero says it happened over and over again. The school-issued laptop her 9-year-old daughter needed for her classes broke several times during the spring. And each time, Lopez says, it would take days to fix it as there were others waiting to repair their laptops as well.

"You should sign up for an appointment and wait," she says.

So López says his daughter and many other students missed learning days.

The mother in Calexico, California wishes her family could buy a more reliable computer. But she says that while her husband is still working, she had to quit her farm worker job to care for her children during the pandemic, and her family is struggling to make ends meet with much less income.

"We have to pay the rent, the electricity, the water … We cannot buy a computer," she says. "Or you eat or buy things like that."

It is a problem that haunts Lorena Tule-Romain.

"When I think of our students, I think of how we will see them in the future, what they can achieve, where they are academically, because of the lack of resources they had at this particular time." … That's what I think scares me the most, "she says," knowing that there are greater disparities in access. "

Tule-Romain is a co-founder of ImmSchools, a Texas and New York-based nonprofit organization that supports undocumented students. The pandemic, he says, has added to the growing list of tensions facing immigrant families.

"We are going to feel the consequences of this in the long term," she says.

Data on what has happened so far is still emerging. McKinsey researchers last month noted that models predicting that the "learning loss" resulting from the change to online instruction will be most acute among low-income black and Hispanic students.

But things could work differently in the new school year, thanks to the extra planning time, says Jennifer Darling-Customs, an assistant professor of learning technologies at Georgia State University.

"I'm sure there will still be problems and there will be last-minute changes if infection rates change or increase over time," she says. "But I know how much educators and administrators are working right now to try to make this fall go smoothly."

You've seen what happens when students struggle to have internet at home

David López, a school administrator in Houston, says making sure students have access to computers and high-speed Internet was a challenge when classes changed online last year.

Teachers and students quickly realized that the low-cost Internet plans that many turned to were not fast enough to handle online classes.

"It was really difficult to have video conferences with a teacher to try to get support when the Internet is too slow for that," he says.

López says that a family she works with was forced to make the decision to cut their internet during the summer because they couldn't afford it.

That meant that her son was unable to attend summer school.

"It was not a priority invoice for them, because the money was already short and they had to pay the rent," he says. "Parents have to make decisions to reduce children's access to education because they have to pay rent and find food."

Last spring, some schools warned that they were seeing an increasing number of students skipping online classes.

It is a trend that could be repeated in the fall.

"Almost one in three low-income students in the United States will not be able to participate adequately in remote education unless we do something, because they don't have access. That compares to just 7.5 percent of middle-income students," Dodge says. . "Then about four times as many low-income students will be excluded from remote education."

Dodge says that could lead to a growing achievement gap with lasting consequences.

"A year in the life of a 9-year-old is a large proportion of that child's life," he says, "and that child will be left behind permanently unless we address these issues."

You fear your special needs student is being left in the dust

Burnett says she is especially concerned about what's next for her 13-year-old daughter, who has autism and ADHD.

"I feel like it will stay in the dust," says Burnett.

Burnett finally felt that they had come to a good place at school after her daughter's diagnosis in 2019. But she fears that the past few months have faded the progress they had made.

"Right now he is in the same situation as all the other children, but worse, because he does not have the same mental state as all the other children," says Burnett. "In addition to being swept under the rug, just like them, he's being swept there, because he doesn't even know what's going on."

Many students who require additional assistance in a traditional classroom, such as English language learners or students in special education programs, did not obtain it, as the pandemic forced a rapid change to virtual learning, says Darling-Aduana of the University Georgia State.

"That will be an ongoing fight," she says. "There are opportunities and there are ways that technology can be used to provide a more individualized or personalized type of learning … but in the short term, the education of many students who have specific needs and those with different individualized education plans may not have received the highest quality education. "

Darling-Aduana, who worked with schools to help them develop better online education programs, says she has spoken to some families who have seen an improvement in their students' learning at home.

"I've heard from parents on both sides. For example, a parent with a student with ADHD; suddenly having a little extra time to run has helped them focus." He says.

Burnett says her daughter appears to be more relaxed about learning at home and could flourish with a more structured distance learning program, but she is concerned that schools are so focused on the big picture that they are not considering how to help students with special needs.

In recent months, she consoled herself with the realization that there are as many families as her own, worried about losing their homes, their jobs and, above all, the crucial years of their children's education.

"I had to get out of myself a lot … I realized I wasn't the only one," she says.

Burnett now knows that she is not alone. She wants officials to notice, too.