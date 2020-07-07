When the Mets wait for bench coach Hensley Meulens to arrive

Hensley Meulens has been absent from Citi Field since the start of spring 2.0 practice, but there is an expectation that the new Mets bench coach will appear at camp this week.

Manager Luis Rojas declined to comment Monday when asked about Meulens. Once the Meulens arrive, the Mets will have a full coaching staff, even if not everyone is present – hitting coach Chili Davis is working remotely due to coronavirus concerns.

Tim Teufel, the organization's minor league insiders coordinator, has been training and could serve on the coaching staff if the Mets need a replacement at any time.

Michael Wacha pitched three innings in a simulated game for his first job against hitters. Matt Adams homered twice against Wacha, his former Cardinals teammate.

Among the Mets, Jacob deGrom was heavily involved with the players' cause in the MLB-MLBPA labor dispute that delayed the season from the proposed start to July 4. But from deGrom's perspective, the season was never in jeopardy for financial reasons.

"I don't think I ever thought we weren't going to play," deGrom said. "I think being involved and hearing what was happening, it seemed like both sides wanted to play and were just trying to figure it out.

"There were a lot of unknowns, regarding the [coronavirus] and how this would work, how you can attract men and keep everyone safe, so I think it was a lot and I feel that throughout the process both sides wanted to play baseball and here we hope to continue playing. "

Rojas was asked about reports that the teams have delayed receiving the results of the COVID-19 test. There have also been reports of teams not having tests administered over the weekend. Players are supposed to be tested every other day.

"I'm not really focused on other camps, our focus is here," said Rojas. "We have a lot on our plate and I am really satisfied with what we have done. I am satisfied with the configuration that awaited us when we arrived and on a daily basis what we are doing and the schedules that we have been able to implement so far, I am very satisfied with that."

Brandon Nimmo said he is "100 percent" convinced that the majors can complete this season, at least based on what he has seen in recent days at Citi Field.

"With everything we are doing here, I have a 100 percent belief that we will be able to do this," Nimmo said Monday. "But everyone is needed. All I can talk about is this installation. They leave no stone unturned. "

Nimmo said the team's staff made sure everyone wore masks and sanitizers.