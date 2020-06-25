When the PGA Tour was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, Justin Rose feels "very safe"

Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson are the last to withdraw from the upcoming tournament in Connecticut, USA, bringing the total number of golfers who have retired to five.

Despite the defection of the players, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the event will take place as scheduled without fan attendance.

Due to precautions and the spaced nature of golf, players "are not in close contact with our competition," says Rose, the British golfer believes that the sport "has an advantage over other sports" to continue playing on the pandemic course.