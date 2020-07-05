When the President's own medical advisers refuse to correct his misleading claim, the coronavirus confidence gap grows

"I'm not going to analyze who is right and who is wrong," Hahn, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told Bash during CNN's "State of the Union" when she asked him to explain the basics of the The president's claim and why he would be fueling the narrative that most Covid-19 cases are harmless when their public health experts say otherwise.
"What I will say is that we have data in the White House task force. Those data show us that this is a serious problem. People need to take it seriously," the FDA chief said, after Bash asked him for the fourth time. to correct the president's misinformation.
If Trump officials are afraid to correct basic facts in the midst of a pandemic, where the president seems to believe that his reelection campaign depends on his ability to deliver good news about an economic renaissance and find a vaccine to stop the spread of the virus. Can Americans trust information from Trump and the administration about the safety and efficacy of a potential vaccine later this year or next?
While Hahn urged Americans to follow the guidance of CDC and public health experts, noting that if they do not follow CDC guidelines they are putting themselves and "their loved ones at risk," he did not elaborate on the Statistics that better explains why the President's 99% claim is so misleading.
Beyond that, the World Health Organization has said that 20% of all people diagnosed with coronavirus are sick enough to need oxygen or hospital care. And cities like Los Angeles, Houston, and other parts of Texas, Arizona, and Florida are watching their hospitals fill up with Covid-19 cases as the virus ramps up at those hot spots, once again concerned about bed availability in intensive care units.
"We need to accept the fact that we are in the second wave right now," former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday during CBS "Face the Nation." "It is not a clear line of sight on how we are going to get this under control."
CNN's Maggie Fox contributed to this report.