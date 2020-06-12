When Trump loses his generals, he clings to the legacy of Confederate failure.

Finding a redeemable Bragg account is difficult. Historians repeatedly highlight how badly he got along with everyone except perhaps Jefferson Davis, the President of the Confederate States. Davis seemed to have a soft spot for Bragg, but was still relieved of his command.

Turns out, Bragg wasn't even that good at his job.

The highlight of his military career was leading the Confederate soldiers at the Battle of Chickamauga in Tennessee in 1863, perhaps the largest and bloodiest victory for the Confederacy on the western front of the Civil War, but it was a Pyrrhic victory.

Bragg was unable to capitalize on the victory and Union General Ulysses S. Grant finally overpowered his forces at the Battle of Chattanooga. It was then that Davis fired him.

When Bragg later returned to the battlefield, it was to lead a smaller contingent of forces in the loss of the last Confederate port, a significant data point on the chart for the defeat of the South.

"The irony of training at named bases for those who took up arms against the United States and for the right to enslave others is inevitable for anyone to pay attention to," retired four-star Army General David Petraeus wrote this week in The Atlantic.

Petraeus commanded the coalition troops in Iraq during the surge and in Afghanistan.

Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to the elite 82nd Airborne, the military unit that can be anywhere within 18 hours, parachuting behind enemy lines if necessary. It is also the home of the Army Special Forces and training facilities for Green Berets.

It is a fairly important place. But when people related to the army talk about Fort Bragg, they don't think too much about the man for whom it is named.

This week, amid a radical national movement for racial equality, the Navy leadership banned representations of the Confederate flag at its facilities. Not even on stickers or coffee cups. The Navy says it will do the same.

The possibility of renaming Fort Bragg was also raised.

An assistant to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy revealed that his boss was open to a bipartisan discussion to change the name of the base and the other nine US military installations named for Confederate commanders.

Trump Blocks Discussions On Renaming "Legendary Military Installations"

But on Wednesday, President Donald Trump struck down the idea, saying they are "part of a Great American Heritage and a history of Victoria, Victoria and Liberty."

"The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these sacred grounds, and won two world wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations … … Our history as the greatest The nation in the world will not be manipulated. Respect our military! "

In World War II, that army included approximately 1.25 million African American troops.

And up to 500,000 Hispanic Americans, according to a House resolution that honors them.

They were joined by 44,000 Native Americans, according to the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian.

Many of those soldiers also abandoned these bases.

And the names of the Confederate soldiers still haunt the colored soldiers they serve.

"Part of this is the Confederacy and the fact that these individuals not only fought violently to overthrow the United States government, but frankly, they fought in favor of continuing the institution of slavery, which has had an impact straight into the lives and minds of American blacks, "said Bishop Garrison, a West Point black graduate who served two tours of Iraq and is currently working as Human Rights First's chief ambassador to the national security community.

"So it's almost like a microaggression," added Garrison. "It affects you in a certain way when you realize you have to go to Fort Bragg."

As current and former high-rankings alienate or criticize Trump, he seems eager to garner support among rank and file service members who are disproportionately from southern states.

On Thursday, the United States' top general apologized for appearing at Trump's photo shoot in a church near the White House last week, after the National Guard helped federal law enforcement officers withdraw peaceful protesters. from outside the White House, using pepper balls and explosions.

In an extraordinary moment, speaking to future military leaders graduated from the National Defense University, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it a "mistake" and said that his presence "created a perception of the military involved in domestic policies. "

Defense Secretary Mark Esper broke up with Trump last week when he said he disagreed with invoking the Insurrection Act to bring in active-duty troops to control the protests, a move by which the President mobilized troops. Finally, Trump did not deploy them.

Former Secretary of Defense and four-star Marine General James Mattis criticized President Trump as "the first president in my life who does not attempt to unite the American people, does not even intend to."

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell told CNN's Jake Tapper that Trump has not been an effective president and that he lies "all the time."

Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, another former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been more reticent than others in criticizing the president, but wrote that he was "sick" from the Trump church photo shoot.

Marine Corps General and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Marine Corps Gen. John Allen. Air Force Gen. Richard Myers. Army General and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Martin Dempsey. Former Defense Secretary William Perry. The list is long.

In the past, Trump hugged "his generals," but right now there is no lost love.

He faces a dangerously low approval rating and plays with his base.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said even discussing the facility's name change was akin to desecrating the sacrifice of fallen soldiers.

"To suggest that these forts are somehow inherently racist and that their names need to be changed is a complete disrespect to the men and women, who were the last piece of American land they saw before going abroad and losing their lives." . .

That sparked a fired former Army captain-turned-author, Matt Gallagher, whose books include Kaboom: Embracing the Blowjob in a Wild Little War, a memory of his time in the military in Iraq.

He tweeted in response:

"If any of my fallen friend's last thoughts were about the damn royal base they were deployed from, I'll eat Kevlar."

Please send story ideas and comments to homefront@cnn.com