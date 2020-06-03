When we eat out again, more of us will pay with our phones

Johnson predicted that "the mobile application will become the dominant form of payment."

Other chains are encouraging customers to use digital applications to order and pay when possible.

Restaurant Brands International QSR He said in May that the company has expanded its mobile order and payment capabilities to help make sure it is " Darden DRI José Cil, CEO of, owner of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons,He said in May that the company has expanded its mobile order and payment capabilities to help make sure it is " more and more contactless , "and has made delivery available in hundreds of restaurants that previously did not have the option., owner of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, asks customers to use mobile payment when available as part of the reopening guidelines.

Mobile applications are a boon for restaurant chains. They provide a line of communication with customers, allowing companies to promote products or offers directly, learn about customer buying habits, and build loyalty with rewards. Also, people who use apps to order and pay tend to spend more.

Pandemic boost

People trapped at home are turning to pickup and delivery more than they ever have, sending digital sales through restaurant chains through the roof.

Chipotle CMG TODigital orders in the first three months of the year grew 81% to $ 372 million, "our highest quarterly level," Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner told CNN Business in an email. "With dining rooms closed and delivery as the fastest growing part of our digital platform, we saw a limited number of cash payments used in the past two months," he added. During the pandemic, Chipotle does not accept cash in areas "where local jurisdictions have prohibited cash payments," Garner said.

For companies like Starbucks and Chipotle, mobile ordering is a way to speed up the line and serve more people. Additionally, people who order digitally typically spend 20-30 percent more, said Peter Saleh, a restaurant analyst at BTIG.

They also help those brands collect information about their customers, he said.

"When you get someone to pay or place an order digitally, you capture their name and generally their address, their email," Saleh said. "It's easier to market them because you know when they come in (and) you know how much they typically spend."

Compensation for consumers.

But some cybersecurity experts caution that consumers should be careful to share data with restaurants in exchange for a more convenient way to order. Features like location tracking could lead to more targeted ads, said Brian Vecci, field CTO of data security company Varonis.

For example, customers may receive an alert for a product promotion when passing a restaurant, which could be disturbing, he said.

A few years ago, Burger King allowed app users to unlock a penny Whopper promotion when they were driving less than 600 feet from a McDonald's. It was a way for the chain to make fun of its rival, while making people use the Burger King app.

AND Consumers "may not realize the long-term implications," said Vecci. "If a company has location information and long-term behavior for you, you can use it in a way that it just doesn't envision."

People were wary of mobile ordering in the past, said Nick Bourke, project manager for the Pew Charitable Trust consumer finance teams.

"One of the reasons that mobile payment applications have not grown as fast as many people in the industry expected is because some consumers simply did not find the value proposition," he said. "Credit and debit cards and cash worked well."

The pandemic could lead some people to finally start paying for things through apps, he noted, explaining that "the ability to have contactless payment or the ability to easily order in advance is a new type of value proposition in the post-Covid world. "

. About 31% said they plan to use contactless or mobile wallet payments instead of cash or checks in the future. Overall, 45% said they are using a mobile wallet to make payments. April Survey of Approximately 1,000 US Consumers conducted by the fintech company FSIS and Ipsos discovered that people are already making the change. About 16% of respondents said they use less cash now than before the pandemic.About 31% said they plan to use contactless or mobile wallet payments instead of cash or checks in the future. Overall, 45% said they are using a mobile wallet to make payments.

However, the United States is not going to run out of cash any time soon. Not everyone has a bank account, and not everyone who does want to use a mobile app to make a payment.

Fast food chains especially "don't want to alienate those customers," Saleh said. "I don't think the cash is going to go away."