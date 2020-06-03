When we eat out again, more of us will pay with our phones

Johnson predicted that "the mobile application will become the dominant form of payment."
Other chains are encouraging customers to use digital applications to order and pay when possible.
Mobile applications are a boon for restaurant chains. They provide a line of communication with customers, allowing companies to promote products or offers directly, learn about customer buying habits, and build loyalty with rewards. Also, people who use apps to order and pay tend to spend more.
Pandemic boost
People trapped at home are turning to pickup and delivery more than they ever have, sending digital sales through restaurant chains through the roof.
For companies like Starbucks and Chipotle, mobile ordering is a way to speed up the line and serve more people. Additionally, people who order digitally typically spend 20-30 percent more, said Peter Saleh, a restaurant analyst at BTIG.
They also help those brands collect information about their customers, he said.
"When you get someone to pay or place an order digitally, you capture their name and generally their address, their email," Saleh said. "It's easier to market them because you know when they come in (and) you know how much they typically spend."
Compensation for consumers.
But some cybersecurity experts caution that consumers should be careful to share data with restaurants in exchange for a more convenient way to order. Features like location tracking could lead to more targeted ads, said Brian Vecci, field CTO of data security company Varonis.
For example, customers may receive an alert for a product promotion when passing a restaurant, which could be disturbing, he said.
AND Consumers "may not realize the long-term implications," said Vecci. "If a company has location information and long-term behavior for you, you can use it in a way that it just doesn't envision."
People were wary of mobile ordering in the past, said Nick Bourke, project manager for the Pew Charitable Trust consumer finance teams.
"One of the reasons that mobile payment applications have not grown as fast as many people in the industry expected is because some consumers simply did not find the value proposition," he said. "Credit and debit cards and cash worked well."
The pandemic could lead some people to finally start paying for things through apps, he noted, explaining that "the ability to have contactless payment or the ability to easily order in advance is a new type of value proposition in the post-Covid world. "
However, the United States is not going to run out of cash any time soon. Not everyone has a bank account, and not everyone who does want to use a mobile app to make a payment.
Fast food chains especially "don't want to alienate those customers," Saleh said. "I don't think the cash is going to go away."