When will I be gone in the dark? Will it be on HBO?

This weekend, HBO is plunging its fingers into the world of true crime with a truly extraordinary case. The six parts I will be gone in the dark It follows the search for an ordinary woman to identify one of the most prolific serial rapists in decades, the Golden State Killer.

From 1974 to 1986, the Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist and Visalia Ransacker, was responsible for a staggering number of crimes across the state of California. He committed at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes. But it was not a detective who ultimately brought Joseph James DeAngelo to justice. It was an author, citizen detective and brilliant investigator who broke this case. This is how you can see Michelle McNamara's story.

When I will be gone in the dark Premiere on HBO?

The first episode of director Liz Garbus' docuseries premieres this Sunday, June 28 on HBO. In total there will be six episodes in I will leave in the dark. This is when they will all premiere:

Episode 1: June 28th

Episode 2: July 5th

Episode 3: 12th of July

Episode 4: July 19

Episode 5: July 26

Episode 6: August 2nd

What time I will be gone in the dark Being on HBO?

If you want to see this new and true series of crimes live, you are watching late one night. New episodes of I will be gone in the dark HBO premiere on Sundays at 10 / 9c p.m. That slot is right after the premium cable network premieres new episodes of their drama. Perry Mason.

How to look I will be gone in the dark on HBO

No matter how you cut it, you will need an HBO subscription if you want to see this deep dive into the Golden State killer. But luckily, it doesn't matter what version of HBO you have. If you have HBO Go, HBO NOW or HBO Max, you have access to I will leave in the dark.

So what is the difference? HBO Go is connected to the subscribers cable bundle, which means you will need to authenticate with your cable subscription before logging in. Alternatively, HBO NOW allows subscribers to register with HBO directly through the channel's streaming service, similar to how Netflix operates. HBO NOW also allows subscribers the option to link their HBO accounts with their Hulu or Amazon Prime video subscriptions.

And if you have access to HBO Max through HBO Go, HBO NOW or a direct subscription, you will have access to I will leave in the dark. Just remember that there is no shame in looking with the lights on.

