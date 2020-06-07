When you advertise with the police car on fire, it is not a "peaceful demonstration"

It is too revealing that much of the local media and many politicians are criticizing New York police for their handling of the Mott Haven protest on Thursday night: they still refuse to acknowledge even the obvious risks of violence.

The event was organized by a group with the same FTP style, which does not mean Friend of the Police, as the songs made it evident. FTP is another face to Decolonize This Place, which intentionally caused major damage to OMNY subway readers in January.

Both FTP and DTP promoted the event on social media with invitations featuring a burning NYPD squad and a promise to fight with the police.

On the basis of such information that reveals a clear violent intention, Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed with (and then stayed behind) Police Commissioner Dermot Shea's decision to take a firm and forceful position against another night of havoc in a Bronx business district.

Frankly, hosting a rally after 8 p.m. The curfew is, in itself, a telltale sign: both outside agitators and looters have shown themselves eager to exploit such protests. Why enable them?

Overview: For all of these groups' claims to speak for the general public, they don't. New Yorkers of all races think that cops in their own neighborhood are fine. When the Quinnipiac Survey was last checked (not since 2017, since it's been a dead issue), a large majority of white, black, and Hispanic New Yorkers approved of how the police in their community carried out their work. That New York City's approval is slightly lower is the result of unrelenting anti-police propaganda.

In fact, Shea notes that it was the Mott Haven residents at the scene who pointed out their rioters to their cops and reported the FTP hooligans.

The NYPD is not being racist when it comes to protecting a Bronx neighborhood from violence and disorder; the racist thing would be to let the bad guys go crazy.

This is no longer about protests. Those who hate professional police officers have tried to exacerbate tensions between community policing and their own ends. FTP organizers told protesters: "If the police lay their hands on us, we will put them back on them," is not the language of nonviolent protest or civil disobedience.

Advertise on social media your intention to wreak havoc on a South Bronx business district and attack the police, and you have guaranteed a strong presence in New York police. That is clearly what the hooligans behind FTP wanted.

They cannot wait to confront the police, violate the law and violate the curfew, and then demand treatment with children's gloves.

Congratulations to De Blasio for supporting his police commanders and the people of the Bronx against a pack of anti-police wolves who pretend to be peaceful protesters.