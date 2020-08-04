Where are you now? Is the "Midnight Sun" waiting for you?

Apparently 2020 has not ended as a strange year, because a new book "Twilight" is finally coming out.

"Midnight Sun", which tells the story of the first novel from the point of view of brilliant vampire Edward Cullen, will be released on Tuesday. Author Stephenie Meyer has been working on it for years, but when it leaked online in 2008, she wrote on her website: “I feel very sad about what happened to keep working (& # 39; Midnight Sun & # 39;) and so is. waiting indefinitely. "

Well not yet! Now, you can learn what was going on in Edward's mind during infamous scenes like his reunion with Bella Swan in high school biology class, his heroic parking lot rescue, or the iconic vampire baseball sequence.

And what time for Edward Cullen to become relevant again, as he was alive during the 1918 pandemic.

The first book in "Twilight" came out in 2005, while the first film took the world by storm in 2008. It has been shown to be something of a starting point for its young stars, with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart being some of The most acclaimed and daring actors of his generation.

In honor of the "Midnight Sun," here's a trip down memory lane in Forks, Washington, to see what happened to the rest of the cast of "Twilight."

Robert Pattinson

After "Twilight," 34-year-old Pattinson has carved a niche for himself in art movies, playing increasingly eccentric characters, such as a lighthouse operator who delights in mermaids ("The Lighthouse", 2019) and a bank robber with a strong Queens accent. ("Good time", 2017). But appropriately, just as "Twilight" is returning to the cultural conversation, Pattinson himself is again dipping his toes in blockbusters. He is next in a movie by Christopher Nolan ("Tenet," which is delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic) and "The Batman," which will be his most prominent role since Edward Cullen.

In 2017, Pattinson said he would be "curious" to see where an expansion of the saga would lead.

"I am always curious," he told Yahoo. "Anything where there is a mass audience, or apparently an audience for it, I always like the idea of ​​subverting people's expectations. So, there could be some radical way to do it, which could be quite fun. It's always difficult when you don't there is source material. But yeah, I'm always curious. "

Kristen Stewart

Like Pattinson, Stewart, 30, has made his post-vampire career a mix of blockbusters on the big screen ("Snow White and the Hunter", 2012) and smaller, critically acclaimed movies ("Personal Shopper ", 2016). She recently returned to the box office commercial space with a starring role in the 2019 "Charlie's Angels" reboot. She will next play the iconic Princess Diana in "Spencer," which has no release date yet. In 2017, he also came out as bisexual.

In 2018, when asked if he would ever make another "Twilight" movie during an Entertainment Tonight interview, Stewart said sarcastically, "Oh yeah right."

Taylor Lautner

Lautner, 28, has had a sparser career after Jacob. In particular, he appears in the 2015 Adam Sandler Netflix comedy "The Ridiculous 6", Ryan Murphy's horror comedy show "Scream Queens" (2016), and from 2014 to 2018 he worked on the British comedy "Cuckoo", playing the main character. son.

Peter Facinelli

Vampire father Carlisle Cullen has been busy after "Twilight". Facinelli, 46, has had consistent recurring roles on shows like "Glee," "Nurse Jackie," "Supergirl" and "S.W.A.T." and he has several future film roles, such as "Thirteen Minutes" opposite Amy Smart and the sci-fi thriller "The Dragon’s Egg," also starring Ray Stevenson.

Elizabeth Reaser

Reaser, 45, who plays Esme Cullen, also known as Edward's vampire mother, has had a prolific post-Twilight career in high-profile shows such as "True Detective" and "The Handmaid’s Tale." Most recently, she played Shirley Crain in the buzzing Netflix horror drama "The Haunting of Hill House."

Kellan Lutz

Lutz, who plays Edward's vampire athlete Emmett, has carved out a niche for himself in the action genre, appearing in films like "The Expendables 3" (2014) and "The Legend of Hercules" (2014). Currently, he plays Ken Crosby in "FBI: Most Wanted" (a spin-off from Dick Wolf's "FBI"), which CBS has renewed for a second season.

Nikki Reed

Reed, 32, has joined two pop culture vampire dynasties in his personal life by marrying "The Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerholder, 41. From a professional point of view, she has appeared on various television shows, including "Sleepy Hollow" (2015-2016), Hulu's "Dollface" (2019), and her husband's now canceled Netflix vampire show "V Wars" (2019).

Jackson Rathbone

Rathbone, 35, who plays Edward's vampire brother, Jasper, has since appeared on shows such as "White Collar" and "The Last Ship," as well as in the 2018 biblical drama "Samson," which bombed the ticket office. Rathbone was also tangentially involved in a YA Twitter scandal involving an author who allegedly bought his way to the 2017 best-seller list.

Anna Kendrick

Ironically, Kendrick, 34, has one of the smallest roles in "Twilight," as Bella's human friend Jessica, but then went on to achieve one of the best careers. He received an Oscar for starring in "Up in the Air" opposite George Clooney in 2009, and starred in the hit commercial series "Pitch Perfect" (2012 to 2017) and Paul Feig's 2018 film "A Simple Favor." He currently stars in Feig's HBO Max series "Love Life."

"Midnight Sun" will be released on Tuesday, August 4.