Where is Captain Kirk during the new Pike series (and how might it appear)

Where's Captain Kirk at the time of the new Star Trek series, and could the iconic Enterprise captain appear? CBS All Access recently announced a new Star Trek television series called Strange new worlds as part of its continued expansion in the world of Gene Roddenberry. The new project will feature Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and follows the popular trio season in Star Trek: Discovery. Relating the new / old adventures of the USS Enterprise and its crew, Strange new worlds looking to go back to a more traditional style Star Trek formula.

Inevitably, producing a new Star Trek The series firmly established within the James T. Kirk time frame sparks speculation as to whether the character previously portrayed by William Shatner and Chris Pine could potentially appear. For one thing, Spock's restructuring makes Kirk seem clearly possible, but whether that could happen without being seen as an exercise in fan service is another matter. Even more troublesome, Kirk and Pike never meet until Pike transfers the captaincy of the Enterprise to his younger successor on Prime. Star Trek universe. However, what was Kirk doing during Pike's season on the Enterprise and how this could lead to a guest role in Strange new worlds?

The fact that Star Trek: strange new worlds Established after the company's tag team association with Discovery puts the new show in recent years under Pike's command: the late 2250s. Therefore, Pike will keep the center seat warm for approximately 7 years. more before Kirk sits in his chair. In terms of what Kirk was doing during those 7 years, falling in love with numerous women, making a baby, and ruining the Kobyashi Maru probably wouldn't be too wrong. However, he also found time to graduate from Starfleet Academy with the rank of Lieutenant and be assigned aboard the USS Farragut under the command of Captain Garrovick, all of which happened in the mid to late 2250s. As such, it is certainly possible that the Farrgut, being another constitutional-class ship, could meet and potentially work alongside the Enterprise without Kirk and Pike meeting face to face. There is no reason why Young Lieutenant Kirk is unable to interact with other members of the Enterprise crew, many of whom have not yet introduced us.





A significant event of Kirk's tenure on the Farragut was the crew's encounter with the dikironium cloud creature that resulted in the deaths of 200 crew members, including Captain Garrovick himself. The creature was sensitive and aggressive, and managed to escape once it decimated the Farragut. Such a tragic event certainly would not have gone unnoticed by a Starfleet crew, so it would be intriguing to involve the Enterprise crew in the aftermath of the massacre, come to the aid of their sister ship, or even chase the creature with La help from an emotional and surviving Kirk. The young Kirk was understandably traumatized by the encounter and blamed himself for not firing the ship's phasers in time, another aspect that could be cleverly interwoven. Strange new worlds to balance Kirk's usual daring and daring characterization.

After the Farragut incident, Kirk soon found himself back on Earth. Clearly, the appetite for the center seat still burned within him as he quickly rose through the ranks, spending time giving instructions at Starfleet Academy and at a desk job. There is an element of vagueness surrounding this era of Kirk's career, so incorporating the character into Strange new worlds you shouldn't mess around too much Star Trek Canyon. One can only hope that if James T. Kirk introduces himself, the actor taking on this iconic role enjoys the same success and popularity as Mount, Peck, and Romijn, who all skilfully played their part. Star Trek own parts.

