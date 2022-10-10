The Baker’s Son released on June, 12th, 2021 and Mark Jean is the director. It is 1 hour and 24 minutes in duration, and gives you varied emotions. The Baker’s son and his sumptuous, mouthwatering breads are the talk of the town as the people relish them thanks to its taste. Now, it may look simple and normal till this time, but there is a twist. What’s that?

Well, the plot revolves around something which is unusual and certainly quite unique. Yes, the main theme centers around delicious bread as he could only bake properly when he is in love. He will continue to prepare the sweetest and the softest of bread for the people, till he is feeling good inside, as it is only possible as long as feels loved and appreciated. Otherwise, his culinary skills take a beating and that shows towards how his breads come up after he loses interest and that really concerns everyone. He firstly falls in love with a dancer namely Nicole. His breads became the yummiest and tasted awesome. Likewise, even tourists from far and wide continued to throng at his place and taste the same. However, there was a time when Matt and Nicole parted ways.

Now, the locals know the real reason and how Annie, his childhood friend, can indirectly help the people to get sweet and delicious breads. This she can do, by making him feel special and as there is a chemistry between the two, it will help Matt feel loved and he will make the sweetest of breads in the process. So, there have been cases when the breads lose their shine and it necessitates the locals to take help from Annie, as both of them know each other for years.

The Baker’s Son Filming Locations

The story has been created with lots of creative thinking and so are the locations in order to bring a unique and fresh content for people to feel good about it. The Baker’s son is mainly filmed in Vancouver Island. The specific filming locations were Chemainus, Cowichan Bay as well as Brentwood Bay while the romantic comedy is shot in a fictional tiny and compact island town in Washington. Chemainus, being a small town in British Columbia, Canada relies on tourists as a way to boost its economy where tourists from far and wide come and experience the natural beauty it offers. The visuals are surely captivating and makes the visit of anybody special.

Mark Jean who is the director has taken even minute aspects very seriously such as using settings which give a feel of a small town. Likewise, the staff knew that the romantic feel could only be complete in the presence of seaside filming. Hence, the captivating visuals of the sea add glory to the images. This is the same place where The Baker’s Son was residing. Filming near the sea was easily the most obvious thing as it not only enhanced the picturesque beauty of the series, but also the scenes did justice, when shot amidst such a natural beauty.

Cast

There are various artists who have essayed the role well as they are known for their awesome work. Such as Eloise Mumford, Tess van Straaten, Seabastian Mars Fairley, Brant Daugherty, Maude Green, , Brenda Crichlow, Haig Sutherland, Elysia Rotaru, Serge Houde, Nathaniel Arcand, Eric Keenleyside, Oliver Rice, Doron Bell, Mark Brandon, Nicole Major, Diane Verhiel, Laine MacNeil, Kate Boutilier and Chris Wood

Eloise Mumford as Annie

Eloise Mumford plays Annie in the movie. She liked the role as she was searching for the one where she was loved and appreciated. She already started sourdoughing as a hobby back home and she felt a strong connection when she saw something similar. Also, she wanted to work with the community people. She instantly felt associated with these three aspects, the moment she heard the script.

Mumford graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2009. She studied and learned the intricacies of acting while later on, had a television debut with the Fox series ‘Lone Star’. She has also done her role as Dakota Johnson’ BFF in “Fifty Shades of Grey’

Brant Daugherty as Matt

Brant Daugherty’s popularity right from the start will always be etched in the memory thanks to his starring role as Noel Kahn on the ABC Family series, “Pretty Little Liars”. Similarly, he is known for his wonderful creativity in Fifty Shades Freed. Brant Daugherty will have certain special moments attached with the ‘The Baker’s Son. He and his wife unanimously decided that he should shoot for the movie, as they calculated that he will return by the due date but the delivery happened early. While he was away shooting for the movie, his son David was born on March 24. He still remembered that on the day of delivery, he was connected with his family and wasn’t working.

Serge Houde as Jean Pierre

Serge Houde is a senior character actor who was born on February 16th, 1953. He is known for creating exemplary acting skills as a Canadian centric actor who is known for various renowned roles. Quite like in Jon Cassar’s Emmy-nominated miniseries. He is equally known to have worked in The Baker’s Son and mesmerized the audience with his acting skills.

Brenda Crichlow as Kathryn

Brenda Crichlow is an experienced actress and is also gifted with the art of giving ‘voice-over’ who has been known for her work in the Fantastic Four, Elf and Firewall. She is a veteran actor who has over 100 films to her credit and that shows her interest and enthusiasm for taking part in the movies. She has also been associated with The Baker’s Son.

The director tried to do something unique and different with regards to the content as there are different emotions which one can visibly encounter, thus giving a wide reach for the masses.

Is Brant a Real Baker?

Brant may have looked like one, but he admits that he never baked bread before. Yes, he has taken lessons to learn this art from a professional so that he can visually don’t feel embarrassed and can withstand the craze of an experienced one for giving a natural feel to the movie