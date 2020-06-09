Where the George Floyd case should be judged (Opinion)

Defendants often file motions to change places in high-profile, high-risk cases, but they are rarely granted.

If the defendants in the Floyd case make such a motion, the court must deny it.

A change of venue could decrease the number of African-Americans in the jury group and would likely seriously undermine public confidence in the final verdict.

Under Minnesota court rules, a criminal case must be tried in the county where the conduct occurred, except in extraordinary circumstances. But Minnesota rules allow a judge to transfer a case to another county if "you cannot have a fair and impartial trial" in the county where the conduct occurred, where the pre-trial publicity has made it reasonably likely that it cannot be held. a fair trial or "in the interest of justice". The judge may decide to transfer a case to any of Minnesota's 87 counties, but not out of state.

Justice requires that the Floyd case not be withdrawn from Hennepin County, which encompasses Minneapolis, where the accused murder occurred. Most importantly, a transfer of the Hennepin County case to another county will almost certainly result in a pool of juries with a lower percentage of African Americans, potentially far fewer. Hennepin County is the most populous county in Minnesota and also has the highest percentage (13.6%) of African American residents. Only one other county in Minnesota has even more than 10% African American population, and 47 counties are below 1%.

Even Wright County, which borders Hennepin County, has just 1.6% African American population.

Bottom line: It is almost unimaginable that the American public fully accept a verdict from an unrepresentative jury in a county where the accused crime did not even occur.

Also, the rules do not support a transfer of venue. While there has been a great deal of pre-trial publicity about the case, there is no logical reason to believe that the impact has been different for potential jurors in Hennepin County than in any other county. Anyone with an internet connection or cable television, in any Minnesota county or anywhere in the country, has been exposed to coverage in this case. The headquarters transfer rule appears to be based on outdated notions of local media, on paper, where the news spread slowly based on geography. That simply does not apply to the modern world.

And if the case remains in Hennepin County as it should, the law provides important procedures designed to eradicate potential jurors who may be improperly biased for or against either party.

While the law does not require that a jury has never heard anything about a case, realistically, all or almost all potential jurors will have heard a lot about the Floyd case, it does provide attorneys on all sides the opportunity to question potential juries to determine if they have formed strong opinions and are unable to decide the case based solely on the evidence at trial.

With the world watching, the Minnesota courts must do well. Removing the Hennepin County case would be a serious mistake and would be one step away from true justice.

Now, your questions:

Patrick (Oregon): Is there a possibility of federal criminal charges being brought against the officers involved in the death of George Floyd?

Yes, federal charges are possible and probable here. The Justice Department announced that it has opened an investigation and "has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced FBI prosecutors and criminal investigators to the matter."

There is no prohibition against the federal government (through the Department of Justice) and a state government (through state or local prosecutors) accusing the same person of crimes related to the same conduct. The Supreme Court confirmed last year that this type of dual approach to prosecution, sometimes called "separate sovereigns," is constitutional.

The most likely federal criminal charge here is the deprivation of civil rights. Prosecutors must demonstrate that someone acting under the "color of the law" (police officers certainly qualify) intentionally deprived a person of their constitutionally protected rights; here, that means Floyd's right not to be seized by the police. Given the strength of the evidence, I expect the Justice Department to press such charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (who knelt on Floyd's neck while Floyd said he couldn't breathe) and possibly the other officers in sometime.

Page (Arkansas): Does the legal concept of "qualified immunity" mean that the charges against the officers could be dropped?

No. "Qualified immunity" is a legal doctrine that makes it extremely difficult to sue a public official (including a police officer) for monetary damages based on the officer's conduct on the job, unless it is already "clearly established "By law, the officer's actions were unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court may soon take up a case that could limit or eliminate the doctrine of qualified immunity.

But qualified immunity has nothing to do with criminal charges. There is no qualified immunity defense for one count of murder, or any criminal charge. So while qualified immunity may represent a barrier to potential civil lawsuits brought by the Floyd family against individual officers, although the family may be able to sue the police department or the city, rather than the individual officers, it will have no relationship to the criminal case.

Russ (Canada): Does the President have the legal power to deploy military troops to respond to protests or provide police services in the states, even if a governor does not request help?

Yes. Under the Insurrection Act of 1807, the President has authority to deploy federal troops in certain limited circumstances: (1) when requested by a state governor, (2) when necessary to "remove" the "obstruction" or "rebellion" illegal, or (3) when necessary to avoid interference with federal or state law enforcement.

While a request from a governor is required under the first of those provisions, it is not required under the second and third.

So far, however, despite his statement that "if the city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of your residence, I will deploy the United States Army and resolve the problem quickly. " – Trump has not deployed federal troops into the country beyond Washington DC in a significant way.

