Where the Mets are when MLB's long layoff nears its end

The Mets players have already started arriving in New York, with most expected to arrive by the weekend. The reporting date for Spring Training 2 is Wednesday, with the team's first full training at Citi Field scheduled for two days later.

First, coronavirus tests will be performed on players and staff and two-day quarantines. Testing will continue every other day for three weeks of camp and the regular season. It's all part of MLB's extensive protocols to keep players safe and the sport running.

The Mets could finish first or last in a 60-game season. But just the fact that they can play a 2020 season that at one point seemed completely lost should be considered a treat to their fans.

The Mets were 14 days away from their season opener in Washington when MLB closed spring training in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Pete Alonso had not yet homered in the Grapefruit League, but that was not as worrisome as Michael Conforto's forced oblique that threatened to knock him out of the game. Conforto has since recovered.

Noah Syndergaard was still in the rotation when the camp was suspended, but has since undergone Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of the game in 2021. That development has left the rotation likely as Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello, Steven Matz and Michael Wacha.

J.D. Davis had recovered from a stuck left shoulder he suffered early in spring training and was working at third base. The list seemed almost established, but there were questions about whether Dellin Betances would be built enough to open the season in the bullpen or whether he would need extended spring training.

What to look for when returning (not COVID)

The team's three All-Stars from last season, Jacob deGrom, Alonso and Jeff McNeil, are the main ones, but a powerful lineup could be further strengthened with Yoenis Céspedes.

As The Post reported Wednesday, there is a good chance the veteran outfielder is ready for the opening day lineup after missing the past two years of rehabilitation from heel surgery and ankle fractures.

McNeil, Alonso, Conforto, Céspedes, Robinson Cano and Davis hitting successively is just an idea that manager Luis Rojas can consider. Or maybe Rojas wants Amed Rosario or Brandon Nimmo at the top of the batting order, with McNeil sixth.

It is not yet clear if Jed Lowrie will have a chance to contribute potentially.

Dominic Smith probably deserves a chance to play most of the time, but the Mets are full of people in both of their positions (first base and outfield on the corner), most likely leaving him in a pinch-hitting role. Jake Marisnick came into an exchange with the Astros to provide a late-entry defense in center field and will likely start against left-handed pitchers.

The mystery will continue as to whether closer Edwin Diaz can bounce back after his disappointing 2019 season. Ideally, the Mets would like to leave Seth Lugo in a preparatory role where he could pitch multiple innings if necessary. For this plan to work, Díaz, Jeurys Familia or Betances must close the ninth.

What to look for when returning (COVID)

Uncertainty will abound, following a 3.5-month layoff that included a bitter economic dispute between players and owners.

"My concern is who can tell whether we can end (the season) or not: the governments or the commissioner?" a Mets player said in a text message to The Post. "Or by boys who get sick? I know that none of this is in our hands, unfortunately. All this has me worried about sports. "

A second Mets player was asked in a text message if the shorter season gives any team an advantage.

"It will be the same for everyone and we just want to play," said the player.

Players will have their temperature checked at least twice a day. A player registering above 100.4 degrees will be prohibited from entering the stadium. Since body temperature can quickly rise if a person is sweating, players and staff can avoid even short walks to the ballpark by opting for air-conditioned transportation on humid days in some cities.

During the first two weeks of the season, teams may carry 30 players. That could mean a third receiver for the Mets, allowing Tomas Nido and Rene Rivera to back Wilson Wilson. Walker Lockett, Jordan Humphreys and Drew Smith are among pitchers who could benefit. Smith underwent Tommy John surgery at spring training last season and was expected to return in June.