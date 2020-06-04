Where to Follow the Cast on Instagram

Christine's IG grid is super illuminated. However, we wonder why she has not shared a single photo with her husband, Christian Richard.

There is no doubt that the new season of Sell ​​Sunset It's extra dramatic, it has super expensive houses, new romantic angles, and even real estate agents look no less than the catwalk models. The reality series is becoming increasingly popular, and its fiery, sexy, and rude real estate agents are gaining much more attention.

The next season will focus primarily on Chrishell's divorce, and the entire theme unfolds on screen. She thinks she was blind and breaks on camera and says, "I'm kind of in shock with everything. It is a lot of once because everyone knowsDavina's $ 75 million list is still on the market, and Jason seems furious about it. Many viewers are excited about Season 3 due for release on August 7. Meanwhile, here are the IG profiles of the entire cast members.

Related: Sunset Sale 2: Who Is Christine's Fiance, Christian Richard And What Is Her Net Worth?

Christine Quinn

The most daring real estate agent got engaged, and the other girls don't know how he met his loveChristian, so they keep assuming things. She keeps it promised (now husband) discreet and does not share anything about him on his social networks. Clearly, she has traveled a lot in the past year and here is a photo of her in Thailand:

Amanza Smith

The new entrant looks promising but already seems to be having trouble with Christine. Interestingly, he has replaced Christine and has become Mary's best friend on screen. She is the single mother of two adorable children and often posts photos with them on her IG. Check out the post below:

Mary Fitzgerald

The 39-year-old beauty married Romain, and looking at her IG photos, it seems like Davina really wasn't invited. We couldn't find photos of her second secret bachelorette party, but fans can see photos of her beautiful wedding:

Heather Rae Young

She's the only one who seems to get along very well with everyone on set. We are happy to see her deeply in love with a new boy, Tarek El Moussa, a popular name in the real estate industry. Your GI is full of photos of your vacation together. This beautiful pair is definitely giving us couple goals:

Maya Vander

She seems to be in a happy place right now after giving birth to her second child. Maya is so nice that we can bet that there will be almost no fans to hate her. Check out her inspiring post on her IG profile:

Davina Potratz

Amid office chaos and messy fights, she's the funniest on the property market. This rascal broker is priced at $ 75 million and imagine the commission he would get once the house was sold. Check out her recent post below with best friend:

Related: Sunset Sale 2: Is Justin Hartley Dating Chrishell's Divorce?

Chrishell Stause

She is the most established actress who has a real estate license. He was approached for the role of one of the cast members when he was actually selling houses. She is doing great after her unexpected divorce from her husband, Justin Hartley. Go girl!

Hood Romain

The newly married French model has more than 60k followers on her IG. The 25-year-old generally posts his modeling photos and very hot selfies. Check out the shirtless image he recently posted:

Jason Oppenheim

The real estate broker and founder of the Oppenheim group is also active at IG with a 315k follow-up. We think he still shares a great bond with his ex-girlfriend Mary when he posts multiple photos with her. But, here is the one on your Harley:

Brett Oppenheim

Although he's not very active on IG, fans can still find him partying and hanging out with his Sell ​​Sunset equipment. Here is the last of their meeting:

Well, for now, we are just waiting for the launch of season 3 to be able to see the super entertaining and extra luxurious life of these real estate agents. Most importantly, we want to see if the enmity between Mary and Christine continues. Will there be more confrontational scenes? Which team are you supporting, Team Mary or Team Christine?

Next: Watch Maya Vander introduce Baby Girl Born Day before selling premiere Sunset 2

Sell ​​Sunset Season 3 premieres August 7 on Netflix.

Source: Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn Amanza Smith Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim