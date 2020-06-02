Where To Watch All DC TV Shows Online (Arrowverse, DCU & More)

There are dozens of DC television shows out there, but they all exist in different streaming services. From various live-action projects to the many animated shows that have come and gone, Warner Bros. has used many of its DC assets for TV, more in recent years. Smallville The modern trend for DC TV began when it started in 2001, as his 10-year career ended paving the way for more comic book TV shows to be possible.

Following SmallvilleThe bottom line, the Arrowverse was born a year later starting with Arrow who launched an entire show franchise. Over the years, networks like The CW, FOX, CBS, NBC, Syfy, and EPIX, as well as streaming platforms like DC Universe, Netflix, and HBO Max, have become destinations for DC TV's growing library. But DC TV's history dates back to the early 1950s with multiple live-action properties, as well as cartoons that have remained iconic.

With so many DC TV shows available today, there are multiple places consumers can turn to enjoy their DC TV viewing experience. While the DC TV universe will continue to grow, this is where viewers can watch various past and present shows. Of course, there are several titles that don't appear here, like the Batman & # 39; 66 series, because they are not available on any existing streaming service. This guide focuses specifically on live and animated DC TV shows that are available on today's broadcast platforms.

Where to watch Arrowverse shows online

When it comes to Arrowverse shows, the franchise goes beyond the shows currently airing on The CW, thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Specifically comply with those established in Earth-Prime, Arrow, The flash, Supergirl, Legends of tomorrow, and Black Lightning they are available on Netflix. It remains to be seen how long it will last, as they could head to HBO Max in a few years, depending on when Warner Bros. TV's contract with Netflix ends. The only Arrowverse series that is available on HBO Max is Batwoman given that the new digital platform WarnerMedia had acquired the broadcast licenses before its premiere. That implies that any new DC television shows produced by The CW will now land on HBO Max instead of Netflix.

While Lucifer It didn't start as an Arrowverse product, the 5-part crossover officially placed the Vertigo-based drama on Earth-666. Despite being canceled by FOX after 3 seasons, Netflix revived Lucifer acquiring all previous episodes and has since produced a fourth season. Lucifer will return for season 5 and is also expected to be renewed for season 6. Smallville, which remains the oldest DC television show of all time, has all 10 seasons available on Hulu. Despite the fact that the Superman prequel began before the Arrowverse, Crisis on Infinite Earths officially made the Clark Kent drama part of the Arrowverse Multiverse canon. Another DC television show that became part of the franchise canon was Constantine after being canceled after a season on NBC, which is available to stream on DC Universe.

Arrowverse has also produced some animated series that are available to stream on The CW's digital platform, CW Seed. The first two seasons of Bitch, which features Mari McCabe on Arrowverse, are available and also feature the voice talent of actors from The CW shows. Although it was a limited series, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which was meant to set up the Crisis crossover in Earth-X, also has its first season available on CW Seed.

Where to watch DC Universe shows online

Since its launch in 2018, DC Universe has produced a series of original series featuring various iconic comic book characters on the small screen. With live action shows, there is Titans, Doom patrol, the newly launched Star Girl show, and the ephemeral Swamp Thing Serie. Despite launching out of The CW, these shows ended up becoming adjacent to Arrowverse thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Excluding TitanYes, the other shows are available to stream outside of the DC Universe, with Doom patrol Season 2 will air on HBO Max and on the DC digital platform. Swamp thing The only season was recently acquired by The CW as it will air this fall. Star Girl It also airs on The CW, with episodes available on CW Seed after airing.

DC Universe has also produced some animated shows, one of which is a completely original series and the other is the resurrection of a canceled Cartoon Network series. The first two original seasons of Young Justice air on DC Universe and its third season Young Justice: Outsiders, with a room scheduled to arrive later this year or in 2021. The original series Harley quinn It started last year on DC Universe and is still getting stronger in its second season.

Where to watch animated DC TV shows online

When it comes to animated shows that Warner Bros. Animation has produced, DC Universe is the platform with the largest library yet. DC Universe offers the complete stations of Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: the animated series, The new adventures of Batman, Batman of the Future, Static Shock, League of Justice, Teen Titans, Justice League Unlimited, The batman, Legion of Super-Heroes, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Green Lantern: The Animated Series. However, Be careful with the Batman It is available on HBO Max, making it one of the few previous animated shows that joins the new streaming platform. DC Universe also has several iconic old-school series with Max Fleischer Superman, The new adventures of Superman, Aquaman, Super Friends, and The new adventures of Batman.

While CW Seed has produced a few more DC animated shows based on Arrowverse characters, there are a few that settled on their own continuities. Constantine: city of demons, despite starring as Matt Ryan voicing the iconic Hellblazer, follows the version that was established in the anime Dark justice league movies as part of the DC Animated Movie universe. The latest series to join CW Seed is Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons, which premiered in January. On Hulu Justice League Action has all of his episodes available to stream during the first four seasons of Teen Titans Go! it is available there too. Finally, DC Superhero Girl It is currently the only animated series that airs on Netflix.

Where to watch other DC television shows online

While there are many Arrowverse shows that are connected via Earth-Prime or the new Multiverse, there are several shows that have nothing to do with that franchise. The Complete Series of the Batman Prequel Series Gotham as well as vertigo-based drama iZombie It is available on Netflix. With HBO Max up and running, Watchers now he has his only season available to stream. Plus, there's another Batman prequel still airing on EPIX. Pinch that you have the entire first season available on your site. When it comes to vertigo shows, there's also Preacher, which has all four of its stations available on Hulu. Syfy continues transmitting Krypton with both seasons available on their website, while Season 1 can also be found on the DC Universe.

In addition, DC Universe also has several live action shows available in its library with Aadventures of superman, Shazam!, Wonder Woman, Super Boy, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Human White and the Aquaman pilot starring Justin Hartley, from before joining Smallville like the green arrow. While they only lasted one season, DC Universe also has the original The flash series and Birds of prey, which became part of the Arrowverse when those Earths were destroyed before and during the Crisis on Infinite Earths.

