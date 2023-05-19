Fans of the popular Korean drama Suspicious Partner are eagerly awaiting the release of the show’s second season. But where can viewers watch it? While there has been no official announcement regarding the release of Suspicious Partner Season 2, fans can watch streaming platforms like Netflix, Viki, and JustWatch for updates.

Suspicious Partner is a romantic comedy and legal drama series premiered in 2017. The show follows the story of Noh Ji-wook, a prosecutor turned private attorney, and Eun Bong-hee, a trainee prosecutor who becomes a murder suspect. The series was well-received by audiences and critics alike and has gained a dedicated fanbase. The first season of Suspicious Partner consists of 40 episodes, each running for approximately 30-35 minutes.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Suspicious Partner is the mystery surrounding the identity of the real killer. The show keeps viewers guessing until the very end, with several twists and turns along the way. Fans are still discussing and theorizing about the killer’s true identity, which adds to the show’s appeal. With its engaging storyline, well-developed characters, and unexpected plot twists, it’s no wonder that Suspicious Partner has become one of the most popular Korean dramas of recent years.

