Where You Know The Actors From

Who is on The Last Days of American Crime on Netflix and how do you know them? Here's a cast and cast of characters for Olivier Megaton's crime movie.

Here they are all on Netflix The last days of the American crime to emit. Directed by French filmmaker Olivier Megaton, the Netflix film takes place in a futuristic America where technology prevents crime.

In The last days of the American crimeThe US government uses a digital signal to instantly block any thought of illegal acts. A criminal named Kevin Cash decides to fight the system, primarily to establish his legacy as the orchestrator of the latest American crime. Enlist an underground figure named Graham Bricke for the operation, and use his fiance Shelby Dupree as a convenient cover. Together, the three antiheroes prepare for the big heist, while pursuing their personal interests in the first place.

The last days of the American crime It has three main cables. A popular Venezuelan actor plays the leading antihero, a well-known American actor co-stars as an evil criminal, and an English model delivers groundbreaking performance as the leading female actress. Here's a full cast and a character guide for The last days of the American crime on Netflix

Édgar Ramírez as Graham Bricke

Édgar Ramírez plays Graham Bricke, a man who mourns the death of his brother and tries to get revenge. Ramírez is best known for his Golden Globe nominated performances in the 2010 miniseries Carlos and the 2018 series The murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It also appeared in Gold, Breaking pointand Stone hands.

Michael Pitt as Kevin Cash

Michael Pitt plays Kevin Cash, a loud criminal with important connections to figures from the underworld. Pitt is best known for playing Jimmy Darmody in Boardwalk Empire. It also appeared in Dawson's torrent, Hannibal and the controversial 2003 movie The dreamers.

Anna Brewster as Shelby Dupree

Anna Brewster as co-star of Shelby Dupree, Kevin's fiancee with secrets to protect. Brewster portrayed Montespan in Versailles and Bazine Netal in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Supporting cast of The Last Days of American Crime

Sharlto Copley as William Sawyer: A police officer. Sharlto Copley played Wikus Van De Merwe in the 2009 film District 9. He also topped the 2015 action movies. Uncle of mine and Hardcore Henry.

Tamer Burjaq as Ross King: Bricke's associate. Tamer Burjaq portrayed Tahir in Trackers and Mombasa Gunman in Bloodshot.

Daniel Fox as Rory Bricke: Bricke's brother. Daniel Fox portrayed John Christeson in the HBO miniseries Generation slaughter. It also appeared in Safe house and Eye in the sky.

James Richard Marshall as Posner: An FBI agent. James Richard Marshall has appeared in Peaky Blinders season 2 and Now you see me 2.

Johnny Pienaar as Randy Hickey: A drug dealer. Johnny Pienaar has appeared in Blood Diamond and Sound queen.

Brandon Auret as Lonnie French: Kevin's associate. Brandon Auret has appeared in District 9, Elysiumand Uncle of mine.

Leandie du Randt as Connie Dumois: Kevin's sister. Leandie du Randt portrayed Emma Le Roux in Hunting emma.

Patrick Bergin as Rossi DuBois: Kevin Patrick Bergin's father is best known for playing Martin Burney in Sleeping with the enemy and Kevin O & # 39; Donnell in Patriotic games.

Johann Vermaak as Carl Wrightson: An API system administrator. Johann Vermaak has appeared in Black candles and It's complicated.

Carel Nel as Tweeker: A man who surprises Sawyer. Carel Nel played Abraham Lincoln in the 2020 series Grant.

Inge Beckmann as Carillo: Inge Beckmann has appeared in The dark tower and Escape room.

Sean Cameron Michael as Pete Slatery: Sean Cameron Michael portrayed Richard Guthrie in Black candles and Grigory Krukov in Shooter.

Nathan Lynn as Johnny Dee: Nathan Lynn has appeared in Blood donation, The deep blue sea 2and The kissing booth.

